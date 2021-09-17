https://sputniknews.com/20210917/tomorrow-im-dating-my-doorman-next-day-someone-else-irina-shayk-reacts-to-rumoured-kanye-fling-1089146421.html
'Tomorrow I'm Dating My Doorman, Next Day Someone Else': Irina Shayk Reacts to Rumoured Kanye Fling
'Tomorrow I'm Dating My Doorman, Next Day Someone Else': Irina Shayk Reacts to Rumoured Kanye Fling
Media outlets earlier reported that West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, was aware of the "relationship" between him and Shayk and had no objection to West moving... 17.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-17T05:34+0000
2021-09-17T05:34+0000
2021-09-17T05:34+0000
news
world
us
kanye west
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107627/45/1076274533_0:413:2047:1564_1920x0_80_0_0_b4d6f7ba63942d7791f95bae8e0f2f74.jpg
The 35-year-old model Irina Shayk has refused to confirm or deny her alleged romance with the renowned rapper and once presidential candidate, Kanye West, in a newly released interview with the High Snobiety.Although the Russia-born model was rumoured to have been dating Kanye for over a month, and the two were even photographed together while spending time in France in July, Shayk prefers to keep her love life private.Shayk, however, was more open about her past relationship with Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper as the two remain friends and share parenting responsibilities.Speculation was rife about Kanye and Irina having a fling months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February of this year after seven years of marriage. Kardashian cited irreconcilable differences, but the couple wants to share legal and physical custody of their four children.Shayk made her name in the modelling industry: she became the face of lingerie brand Intimissimi and graced the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition by 2010 - the year she met another one of her exes, Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo.They were together for five years and had a headline making split in 2015, after which Shayk started dating actor Bradley Cooper. Shayk and Cooper, who have a four-year-old daughter together, broke up in the summer of 2019 after four years together.
https://sputniknews.com/20210828/kanye-west--kim-kardashian-working-on-rebuilding-foundation-of-their-relationship-media-says-1083740975.html
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107627/45/1076274533_0:221:2047:1756_1920x0_80_0_0_e448855fe5f52fb7ace3ec211ea8f8c0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
news, world, us, kanye west, viral
'Tomorrow I'm Dating My Doorman, Next Day Someone Else': Irina Shayk Reacts to Rumoured Kanye Fling
Media outlets earlier reported that West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, was aware of the "relationship" between him and Shayk and had no objection to West moving on following their divorce.
The 35-year-old model Irina Shayk has refused to confirm or deny her alleged romance with the renowned rapper and once presidential candidate, Kanye West, in a newly released interview with the High Snobiety.
Although the Russia-born model was rumoured to have been dating Kanye for over a month, and the two were even photographed together while spending time in France in July, Shayk prefers to keep her love life private.
"Tomorrow there is going to be a rumour that I'm dating my doorman, okay? Then after tomorrow, it's going to be someone else. Look, there's always something there, and I'm just keeping it to myself", she said.
Shayk, however, was more open about her past relationship with Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper as the two remain friends and share parenting responsibilities.
"He's a full-on, hands-on dad — no nanny. Lea [their daughter] went on holiday with him for almost two weeks — I didn't call them once".
Speculation was rife about Kanye and Irina having a fling months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February of this year after seven years of marriage. Kardashian cited irreconcilable differences, but the couple wants to share legal and physical custody of their four children.
Shayk made her name in the modelling industry: she became the face of lingerie brand Intimissimi and graced the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition by 2010 - the year she met another one of her exes, Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo.
They were together for five years and had a headline making split in 2015, after which Shayk started dating actor Bradley Cooper. Shayk and Cooper, who have a four-year-old daughter together, broke up in the summer of 2019 after four years together.