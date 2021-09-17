Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210917/tomorrow-im-dating-my-doorman-next-day-someone-else-irina-shayk-reacts-to-rumoured-kanye-fling-1089146421.html
'Tomorrow I'm Dating My Doorman, Next Day Someone Else': Irina Shayk Reacts to Rumoured Kanye Fling
'Tomorrow I'm Dating My Doorman, Next Day Someone Else': Irina Shayk Reacts to Rumoured Kanye Fling
Media outlets earlier reported that West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, was aware of the "relationship" between him and Shayk and had no objection to West moving... 17.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-17T05:34+0000
2021-09-17T05:34+0000
news
world
us
kanye west
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107627/45/1076274533_0:413:2047:1564_1920x0_80_0_0_b4d6f7ba63942d7791f95bae8e0f2f74.jpg
The 35-year-old model Irina Shayk has refused to confirm or deny her alleged romance with the renowned rapper and once presidential candidate, Kanye West, in a newly released interview with the High Snobiety.Although the Russia-born model was rumoured to have been dating Kanye for over a month, and the two were even photographed together while spending time in France in July, Shayk prefers to keep her love life private.Shayk, however, was more open about her past relationship with Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper as the two remain friends and share parenting responsibilities.Speculation was rife about Kanye and Irina having a fling months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February of this year after seven years of marriage. Kardashian cited irreconcilable differences, but the couple wants to share legal and physical custody of their four children.Shayk made her name in the modelling industry: she became the face of lingerie brand Intimissimi and graced the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition by 2010 - the year she met another one of her exes, Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo.They were together for five years and had a headline making split in 2015, after which Shayk started dating actor Bradley Cooper. Shayk and Cooper, who have a four-year-old daughter together, broke up in the summer of 2019 after four years together.
https://sputniknews.com/20210828/kanye-west--kim-kardashian-working-on-rebuilding-foundation-of-their-relationship-media-says-1083740975.html
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nikita Folomov
Nikita Folomov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107627/45/1076274533_0:221:2047:1756_1920x0_80_0_0_e448855fe5f52fb7ace3ec211ea8f8c0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, world, us, kanye west, viral

'Tomorrow I'm Dating My Doorman, Next Day Someone Else': Irina Shayk Reacts to Rumoured Kanye Fling

05:34 GMT 17.09.2021
© AP Photo / Jordan Strauss/Invision Irina Shayk arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles
Irina Shayk arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
© AP Photo / Jordan Strauss/Invision
Subscribe
Nikita Folomov
All materialsWrite to the author
Media outlets earlier reported that West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, was aware of the "relationship" between him and Shayk and had no objection to West moving on following their divorce.
The 35-year-old model Irina Shayk has refused to confirm or deny her alleged romance with the renowned rapper and once presidential candidate, Kanye West, in a newly released interview with the High Snobiety.
Although the Russia-born model was rumoured to have been dating Kanye for over a month, and the two were even photographed together while spending time in France in July, Shayk prefers to keep her love life private.

"Tomorrow there is going to be a rumour that I'm dating my doorman, okay? Then after tomorrow, it's going to be someone else. Look, there's always something there, and I'm just keeping it to myself", she said.

Shayk, however, was more open about her past relationship with Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper as the two remain friends and share parenting responsibilities.

"He's a full-on, hands-on dad — no nanny. Lea [their daughter] went on holiday with him for almost two weeks — I didn't call them once".

Speculation was rife about Kanye and Irina having a fling months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February of this year after seven years of marriage. Kardashian cited irreconcilable differences, but the couple wants to share legal and physical custody of their four children.
Kanye West, left, and Kim Kardashian attend the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards on Nov. 6, 2019, in New York. Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, from Kanye West after 6 1/2 years of marriage. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2021
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Working on 'Rebuilding Foundation of Their Relationship,' Media Says
28 August, 18:25 GMT
Shayk made her name in the modelling industry: she became the face of lingerie brand Intimissimi and graced the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition by 2010 - the year she met another one of her exes, Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo.
They were together for five years and had a headline making split in 2015, after which Shayk started dating actor Bradley Cooper. Shayk and Cooper, who have a four-year-old daughter together, broke up in the summer of 2019 after four years together.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:47 GMTUS Will Boost Military Presence in Australia as China Slams 'Irresponsible' AUKUS Pact
05:34 GMT'Tomorrow I'm Dating My Doorman, Next Day Someone Else': Irina Shayk Reacts to Rumoured Kanye Fling
05:27 GMTCOVID-19 Live Updates: Changes to UK's International Travel Rules Expected on 17 September
05:10 GMTSociety Cannot Be 'Held Hostage' by Unvaccinated, Finnish Health Boss Claims
04:30 GMTGimme That: Adorable Golden Retriever Twins are Ready for a Treat
04:16 GMTUS House Armed Services Committee Warns Troubled F-35 Program May Become Unsustainable at Its Peak
04:01 GMTUS Civil Rights Leader Applauds Police Chokehold Ban, Urges Congress to Move on Floyd Act
03:55 GMT'Cut Him Off Now!': Newsmax Host Loses Cool After US Vet Critiques Trump Over Afghan Withdrawal
03:20 GMTUK High Court Rules Will of Prince Philip to Remain Sealed for 90 Years
02:31 GMTUS Coast Guard Joins Australia Navy for 3-Day Exercise in South China Sea
01:56 GMTAlex Murdaugh and The Fall of a Southern Dynasty
01:33 GMT'At the End of the Occupation' Country Faces Many Challenges - Head of Afghan National Peace Council
01:11 GMT'Human-Sized Penguin' Uncovered by New Zealand Schoolchildren Reveals Ancient Species
00:52 GMTTrump Expresses Sympathy for US Capitol Riot Suspects Ahead of September 18 Rally
YesterdayUS Approves $500Mln Military Sale to Saudi Arabia to Support Copter Fleet - Pentagon
YesterdayMinneapolis Police Department Buys ‘Not-Reaching Pouches’ to Reduce Deadly Traffic Stops
YesterdayTexas Governor Says Biden Administration Had Plans to Close Section of US-Mexico Border
YesterdayBotched FBI Probe Into Nassar Abuses Highlights ‘Endemic Failures’ Within Bureau, Former Agent Says
YesterdayTwitter Goes Bonkers After Star Batsman Virat Kohli Quits as Skipper of India's T20I Cricket Team
YesterdayHuman Hair as Pet Food? Indian Scientists Develop Unique Way to Use Keratin Waste