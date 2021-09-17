https://sputniknews.com/20210917/taliban-reportedly-ditches-womens-ministry-in-favour-of-ministry-of-virtue-and-vice-1089168140.html

Taliban Reportedly Ditches Women's Ministry in Favour of 'Ministry of Virtue and Vice'

Taliban Reportedly Ditches Women's Ministry in Favour of 'Ministry of Virtue and Vice'

Earlier, it was revealed that the Taliban* was prohibiting the entry of women into the area of the Ministry of Women's Affairs in the Afghan capital city of... 17.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-17T19:18+0000

2021-09-17T19:18+0000

2021-09-17T19:18+0000

afghanistan

asia & pacific

afghanistan

taliban

women

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/11/1089168237_0:30:810:486_1920x0_80_0_0_53c4a3c012268b8f3e13b882d282fb46.jpg

Signs for the women's ministry in Kabul were replaced with those for a Taliban* "moral police" on Friday, Reuters reported, citing eyewitnesses and social media footage.Instead of a Ministry of Women's Affairs, Kabul will now offer a Ministries of Prayer and Guidance and the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, as the new signs read, according to the reports.Women who formerly worked in the ministry have reportedly been prevented from entering the building and told to go home. On Thursday, according to what one woman told Reuters, the gates of the Ministry of Women's Affairs were locked.As the Taliban reportedly dismantles the women's ministry, female employees are now highly concerned over what seems to be the end of their outreach work in the country.The militant group has not confirmed or denied the disbanding of the women's ministry, but it has been noted that the newly-announced interim government of Afghanistan does not have a women's minister - or any female members. There is, however, an acting minister for the Ministries of Prayer and Guidance and the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of ViceAfter the Taliban's swift takeover of Afghanistan, women were advised to not leave their homes without necessity, with the list of necessities not including activities including sports. According to the militants, sport is unnecessary for women and is in breach of Sharia law. Female athletes have consequently fled the country, saying they were threatened by the militants to stop their training.*The Taliban is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries

https://sputniknews.com/20210916/taliban-bans-women-from-entering-ministry-of-women-affairs-employee-says-1089123565.html

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

asia & pacific, afghanistan, taliban, women