The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
Taliban Reportedly Ditches Women's Ministry in Favour of 'Ministry of Virtue and Vice'
© REUTERS / SOCIAL MEDIA WEBSITEPeople on a mechanical crane attend to a white signboard outside a building which reads "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan" and "Ministries of prayer and guidance and the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice" in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 17, 2021 in this picture obtained from social media
Earlier, it was revealed that the Taliban* was prohibiting the entry of women into the area of the Ministry of Women's Affairs in the Afghan capital city of Kabul, only allowing male employees into the building.
Signs for the women's ministry in Kabul were replaced with those for a Taliban* "moral police" on Friday, Reuters reported, citing eyewitnesses and social media footage.
Instead of a Ministry of Women's Affairs, Kabul will now offer a Ministries of Prayer and Guidance and the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, as the new signs read, according to the reports.
Women who formerly worked in the ministry have reportedly been prevented from entering the building and told to go home. On Thursday, according to what one woman told Reuters, the gates of the Ministry of Women's Affairs were locked.
As the Taliban reportedly dismantles the women's ministry, female employees are now highly concerned over what seems to be the end of their outreach work in the country.
The militant group has not confirmed or denied the disbanding of the women's ministry, but it has been noted that the newly-announced interim government of Afghanistan does not have a women's minister - or any female members. There is, however, an acting minister for the Ministries of Prayer and Guidance and the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice
After the Taliban's swift takeover of Afghanistan, women were advised to not leave their homes without necessity, with the list of necessities not including activities including sports. According to the militants, sport is unnecessary for women and is in breach of Sharia law. Female athletes have consequently fled the country, saying they were threatened by the militants to stop their training.
*The Taliban is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries