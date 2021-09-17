https://sputniknews.com/20210917/ronaldo-will-cause-as-many-problems-as-he-solves-for-solskjaer-ex-liverpool-player-carragher-says-1089160150.html
Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has insisted that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Old Trafford will create "as many problems as it solves" for Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during the current season.The 36-year-old has made his second debut for United, scoring a brace in the English side's commanding 4-1 win over Newcastle last weekend, and a goal in their shock 2-1 loss to Switzerland's Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday. But Carragher isn't too upbeat about Ronaldo taking the team over the finishing line in the Premier League."Ronaldo could prove to be a better signing for the Premier League than for Manchester United".The prime reason behind the ex-Reds defender's negative assessment of United's title-winning ability is their style of play, which he feels doesn't have the spark needed to clinch trophies."The broader question for United is whether Ronaldo's arrival gets them any nearer to being a team that can win the title and Champions League again", he added."On the evidence of the first few games, albeit they have won three of their first five matches, I would say no. Ronaldo's match-winning ability will inevitably make United stronger. What his arrival alone cannot do is turn United into a title-winning unit or impose the distinctive way of playing they still lack", he further stated. United last won the Premier League and the Champions League crowns in 2013 and 2008 respectively, under the reign of the legendary Alex Ferguson.United's fortunes have only headed south since his departure, despite appointing five different managers, the latest being Solskjær and the Norwegian will be hoping to end the club's trophy drought in 2021-22 after the marquee re-signing of Ronaldo.
Portuguese stalwart Cristiano Ronaldo made a surprise return to Manchester United, 12 years after leaving the English club for Real Madrid. Although several pundits claimed that CR7's arrival in England will revive the Red Devils and that they will once again fight for trophies, one man doesn't think so.
Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has insisted that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Old Trafford will create "as many problems as it solves" for Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during the current season.
The 36-year-old has made his second debut for United, scoring a brace in the English side's commanding 4-1 win over Newcastle last weekend, and a goal in their shock 2-1 loss to Switzerland's Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday. But Carragher isn't too upbeat about Ronaldo taking the team over the finishing line in the Premier League.
"For all the understandable euphoria at Old Trafford with the return of Ronaldo, his signing causes as many problems as it solves for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer".
"Ronaldo could prove to be a better signing for the Premier League than for Manchester United".
The prime reason behind the ex-Reds defender's negative assessment of United's title-winning ability is their style of play, which he feels doesn't have the spark needed to clinch trophies.
"The broader question for United is whether Ronaldo's arrival gets them any nearer to being a team that can win the title and Champions League again", he added.
"On the evidence of the first few games, albeit they have won three of their first five matches, I would say no. Ronaldo's match-winning ability will inevitably make United stronger. What his arrival alone cannot do is turn United into a title-winning unit or impose the distinctive way of playing they still lack", he further stated.
United last won the Premier League and the Champions League crowns in 2013 and 2008 respectively, under the reign of the legendary Alex Ferguson.
United's fortunes have only headed south since his departure, despite appointing five different managers, the latest being Solskjær and the Norwegian will be hoping to end the club's trophy drought in 2021-22 after the marquee re-signing of Ronaldo.