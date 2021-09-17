https://sputniknews.com/20210917/ronaldo-will-cause-as-many-problems-as-he-solves-for-solskjaer-ex-liverpool-player-carragher-says-1089160150.html

Ronaldo Will Cause as Many Problems as He Solves for Solskjaer, Ex-Liverpool Player Carragher Says

Ronaldo Will Cause as Many Problems as He Solves for Solskjaer, Ex-Liverpool Player Carragher Says

Portuguese stalwart Cristiano Ronaldo made a surprise return to Manchester United, 12 years after leaving the English club for Real Madrid. Although several... 17.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-17T14:15+0000

2021-09-17T14:15+0000

2021-09-17T14:15+0000

champions league

football

football

sport

manchester united

liverpool

cristiano ronaldo

english premier league

sputnik

premier league

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0c/1088996646_0:100:2978:1775_1920x0_80_0_0_82e9519be4f3940642f2e334f837b326.jpg

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has insisted that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Old Trafford will create "as many problems as it solves" for Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during the current season.The 36-year-old has made his second debut for United, scoring a brace in the English side's commanding 4-1 win over Newcastle last weekend, and a goal in their shock 2-1 loss to Switzerland's Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday. But Carragher isn't too upbeat about Ronaldo taking the team over the finishing line in the Premier League."Ronaldo could prove to be a better signing for the Premier League than for Manchester United".The prime reason behind the ex-Reds defender's negative assessment of United's title-winning ability is their style of play, which he feels doesn't have the spark needed to clinch trophies."The broader question for United is whether Ronaldo's arrival gets them any nearer to being a team that can win the title and Champions League again", he added."On the evidence of the first few games, albeit they have won three of their first five matches, I would say no. Ronaldo's match-winning ability will inevitably make United stronger. What his arrival alone cannot do is turn United into a title-winning unit or impose the distinctive way of playing they still lack", he further stated. United last won the Premier League and the Champions League crowns in 2013 and 2008 respectively, under the reign of the legendary Alex Ferguson.United's fortunes have only headed south since his departure, despite appointing five different managers, the latest being Solskjær and the Norwegian will be hoping to end the club's trophy drought in 2021-22 after the marquee re-signing of Ronaldo.

liverpool

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Pawan Atri https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

champions league, football, football, sport, manchester united, liverpool, cristiano ronaldo, english premier league, sputnik, premier league, sport, football, sport, trophy, sputnik, football club, football, football team, football legend, liverpool fc, football star, premier league, titles, champions league, uefa champions league