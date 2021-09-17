Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210917/putin-to-vote-online-in-elections-to-russian-parliament-1089153649.html
Putin to Vote Online in Elections to Russian Parliament
Putin to Vote Online in Elections to Russian Parliament
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will vote online during the ongoing elections to the parliament’s lower house, Kremlin spokesman said on... 17.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-17T09:58+0000
2021-09-17T09:58+0000
russia
vladimir putin
dmitry peskov
elections
kremlin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107977/01/1079770123_0:0:3059:1722_1920x0_80_0_0_cfc38440cedade069ebe4576e4963d04.jpg
The spokesman also addressed that the so-called Smart Voting project, calling it a provocation.The "Smart Voting" app is designed to help voters where the opposition has a strong chance of displacing a governing party candidateMoscow has previously criticised the app, pointing out that the project is linked to the US government. Last week, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned US Ambassador Sullivan, informing him that Washington's efforts to interfere in elections were "categorically inadmissible".At the same time, Russian MPs warned Apple and Google that hosting "Smart Voting" on their platforms during the elections was direct meddling, so the tech giants subsequently deleted the app.The polls are open in the country on 17-19 September for federal legislative elections. Recent opinion polling by Russian sociological firms shows that the ruling party United Russia has between 26 and 30 percent of the vote. Next come the opposition: Communist Party (14.9-22 percent), Liberal Democratic Party (7-9.6 percent), and Just Russia (5-6.3 percent).
kremlin
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107977/01/1079770123_328:0:3059:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_81a3e704618e10aaf58f9077f9f25e1d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, vladimir putin, dmitry peskov, elections, kremlin

Putin to Vote Online in Elections to Russian Parliament

09:58 GMT 17.09.2021
© Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin / Go to the photo bankRussian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the consitutional amendment vote on 1 July, 2020.
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the consitutional amendment vote on 1 July, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
© Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will vote online during the ongoing elections to the parliament’s lower house, Kremlin spokesman said on Friday.

"The president will take part in the online voting", Peskov told reporters, adding that the Kremlin will announce the date when Putin will vote "when he makes a decision" on it.

The spokesman also addressed that the so-called Smart Voting project, calling it a provocation.

"We have a negative view towards it. These are absolutely provocative regular attempts, which actually harm the voters. There is no other way to treat it", Peskov stressed.

The "Smart Voting" app is designed to help voters where the opposition has a strong chance of displacing a governing party candidate
Moscow has previously criticised the app, pointing out that the project is linked to the US government. Last week, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned US Ambassador Sullivan, informing him that Washington's efforts to interfere in elections were "categorically inadmissible".
At the same time, Russian MPs warned Apple and Google that hosting "Smart Voting" on their platforms during the elections was direct meddling, so the tech giants subsequently deleted the app.
The polls are open in the country on 17-19 September for federal legislative elections. Recent opinion polling by Russian sociological firms shows that the ruling party United Russia has between 26 and 30 percent of the vote. Next come the opposition: Communist Party (14.9-22 percent), Liberal Democratic Party (7-9.6 percent), and Just Russia (5-6.3 percent).
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:24 GMTRussian Online Voting System Suffers DDOS-Attack Coming From US, German, Ukrainian IPs
10:21 GMTPutin: US and NATO Countries Should Provide Most of Money for Post-War Afghan Reconstruction
09:58 GMTPutin to Vote Online in Elections to Russian Parliament
09:51 GMTTwo Charged With New IRA Murder of Blogger Lyra McKee In Northern Ireland In 2019
09:13 GMTPrince Andrew Dealt Blow After US Judge Rules That Sex Abuse Lawsuit Isn't 'Game of Hide and Seek'
08:31 GMTCosmic Rerun? 10 Billion-Year-Old Supernova Will Soon Appear Again - Scientists Reveal Why
08:20 GMTAs Sweden Tries Nouri Over Iran 'Prison Massacre', Analyst Calls Case Groundless
07:48 GMTSCO Summit: Putin Calls for Common Line on Afghanistan in Wake of US 'Flight'
07:22 GMTPsaki Says Biden's Constant Coughing Not 'an Issue of Concern'
07:11 GMTIndia Eyes Record Vaccination on PM Modi's Birthday, But Opposition Observes It as Unemployment Day
07:06 GMTIndia Doesn't Subscribe to 'Clash of Civilisations' Theory, Jaishankar Clarifies to China's Wang Yi
06:59 GMTUN Chief: 'Absolutely Essential' to Create Mechanisms to Inject Cash Into Afghan Economy
06:50 GMTChinese Astronauts Return to Earth After 90-Day Space Mission
06:36 GMTFaroe Islands Pledges Review of Whaling Hunt Rules Amid Outcry Over Largest-Ever Cull
06:31 GMT'I'm Vaccinated B**ch!' Watch 'Drunk Karen' Attacking Restaurant Staffers for Not Wearing Masks
06:24 GMTOn Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday, Here's a Look at Indian PM's Most Iconic Fashion Moments
06:12 GMTOver 150 Tonnes of Chinese Vodka Spilled as Result of Sichuan Earthquake, Reports Suggest
06:06 GMTHappens to The Best of Us: Australian PM Morrison Plays Down Joe Biden 'Forgetting' His Name
05:47 GMTUS Will Boost Military Presence in Australia as China Slams 'Irresponsible' AUKUS Pact
05:34 GMT'Tomorrow I'm Dating My Doorman, Next Day Someone Else': Irina Shayk Reacts to Rumoured Kanye Fling