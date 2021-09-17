Registration was successful!
International

Punjabi Activists Clash With Police in Delhi During Anti-Farm Law Protests - Video
Punjabi Activists Clash With Police in Delhi During Anti-Farm Law Protests - Video
Three farm laws passed by parliament last year have since triggered mass protests around India, with demonstrators demanding that the government repeal the...
A massive political rally denouncing three contentious farm laws on Friday brought parts of Delhi to a standstill. A large number of protesters clogged the city's roads to mark a year since the passing of the laws by parliament. The activists clashed with police across the capital in defiance of the ban on demonstrations.The rally was organised by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), a major regional party in the agricultural state of Punjab.Observing the day as "Black Friday", the SAD workers staged a demonstration at Delhi's Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to demand that the three farm laws be repealed. The protests were led by SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal, who is also an MP, along with his wife and another SAD parliamentarian Harsimrat Kaur Badal. She is a former federal minister in the Narendra Modi government. The Akali workers broke barricades, demanding that they had a right to protest.Anticipating clashes during the rally, the Delhi Police cordoned off Parliament House and sealed all of Delhi's borders to check the entry of protesters. Senior party leaders were later taken into custody by police to prevent the rally from turning violent.
Three farm laws passed by parliament last year have since triggered mass protests around India, with demonstrators demanding that the government repeal the bills. Talks to resolve the dispute have so far borne no fruit.
A massive political rally denouncing three contentious farm laws on Friday brought parts of Delhi to a standstill. A large number of protesters clogged the city's roads to mark a year since the passing of the laws by parliament.
The activists clashed with police across the capital in defiance of the ban on demonstrations.
The rally was organised by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), a major regional party in the agricultural state of Punjab.
Observing the day as "Black Friday", the SAD workers staged a demonstration at Delhi's Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to demand that the three farm laws be repealed.
The protests were led by SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal, who is also an MP, along with his wife and another SAD parliamentarian Harsimrat Kaur Badal. She is a former federal minister in the Narendra Modi government.
The Akali workers broke barricades, demanding that they had a right to protest.
Anticipating clashes during the rally, the Delhi Police cordoned off Parliament House and sealed all of Delhi's borders to check the entry of protesters.
Senior party leaders were later taken into custody by police to prevent the rally from turning violent.
