Punjabi Activists Clash With Police in Delhi During Anti-Farm Law Protests - Video
© Photo : @HarsimratBadal_Punjab political activists clash with police in Delhi during anti-farm laws protest
Three farm laws passed by parliament last year have since triggered mass protests around India, with demonstrators demanding that the government repeal the bills. Talks to resolve the dispute have so far borne no fruit.
A massive political rally denouncing three contentious farm laws on Friday brought parts of Delhi to a standstill. A large number of protesters clogged the city's roads to mark a year since the passing of the laws by parliament.
The activists clashed with police across the capital in defiance of the ban on demonstrations.
The rally was organised by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), a major regional party in the agricultural state of Punjab.
Observing the day as "Black Friday", the SAD workers staged a demonstration at Delhi's Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to demand that the three farm laws be repealed.
The protests were led by SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal, who is also an MP, along with his wife and another SAD parliamentarian Harsimrat Kaur Badal. She is a former federal minister in the Narendra Modi government.
The Akali workers broke barricades, demanding that they had a right to protest.
Strongly condemn Delhi police for sealing entry points to national capital & detaining @Akali_Dal_ workers reaching Gurdwara Rakabganj Sahib. Receiving phone calls & videos telling how Police trying to foil protest march to Parl against 3 Farm Laws. It's an undeclared EMERGENCY! pic.twitter.com/lhHwMMTtqa— Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) September 17, 2021
Anticipating clashes during the rally, the Delhi Police cordoned off Parliament House and sealed all of Delhi's borders to check the entry of protesters.
ਅਸੀਂ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਹਾਂ!— Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) September 17, 2021
ਆਪਣੇ ਹੱਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਹਾਸਿਲ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਜੂਝਣਾ ਸਾਡੇ ਖ਼ੂਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੈ!#KhatirKisaniDatteAkali @Akali_Dal_ pic.twitter.com/y9OgQWCKGP
All Delhi borders have been sealed and Punjab vehicles are being stopped. While all others pass, Punjabis are being told that our entry has been restricted. Our peaceful voices have seemingly scared the powers that be.@News18Punjab @ZeePunjabHH @DainikBhaskar @IndianExpress @ANI pic.twitter.com/KSTjgT9f4U— Shiromani Akali Dal (@Akali_Dal_) September 16, 2021
Senior party leaders were later taken into custody by police to prevent the rally from turning violent.