Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210917/psaki-says-bidens-constant-coughing-not-an-issue-of-concern-1089150081.html
Psaki Says Biden's Constant Coughing Not 'an Issue of Concern'
Psaki Says Biden's Constant Coughing Not 'an Issue of Concern'
In late 2019, Joe Biden's doctor argued that the-then Democratic presidential candidate is fit to serve as POTUS, but admitted that the former vice president... 17.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-17T07:22+0000
2021-09-17T07:22+0000
joe biden
jen psaki
us
health
speeches
concern
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/11/1089149960_0:0:2719:1529_1920x0_80_0_0_0e2186a9209040551616c614786df384.jpg
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has rejected concerns about President Joe Biden's constant coughing during speeches, which raised questions about his health and inspired the hashtag #Bidencough on Twitter.The White House press secretary referred to Biden's doctor who travels with POTUS, adding that the US president undergoes regular check-ups.When asked about when the 78-year-old's next physical examination will be, Psaki said that she knows "this is an understandable question" but that she doesn't "have an update".In May, White House spokesman Andrew Bates told CBS News that Biden plans to undergo a medical check-up "later this year, and the results will be released to the public".This followed developments in December 2020, when Biden's aides argued he was suffering from a slight cold after the then-president-elect repeatedly coughed while speaking as the Electoral College confirmed his victory in the 2020 election.In the latest turn of events, the US president had a coughing fit during a Monday speech in support of California Governor Gavin Newsom in the recall election, something that prodded Biden to apologise and even pause to have some water.This was preсeded by Biden's doctor Kevin O'Connor claiming in a statement in late 2019 that the-then Democratic presidential hopeful "is a healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency".At the same time, O'Connor admitted that Biden experiences occasional symptoms of gastro-esophageal reflux, also known as acid reflux disease, that require the former US vice president to clear his throat. According to the doctor, "this may also contribute to occasional cough and sinus congestion".
https://sputniknews.com/20200306/trump-jeers-at-bidens-mental-health-as-ex-vice-president-grabs-lead-in-ongoing-dem-race-1078495306.html
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/11/1089149960_0:0:2719:2039_1920x0_80_0_0_528a3e4e045cb0e0e7d0fff7fb2570d6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, jen psaki, us, health, speeches, concern

Psaki Says Biden's Constant Coughing Not 'an Issue of Concern'

07:22 GMT 17.09.2021
© REUTERS / LEAH MILLISU.S. President Joe Biden clears his throat as he delivers remarks on the economy during a speech in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 16, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden clears his throat as he delivers remarks on the economy during a speech in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 16, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
© REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
In late 2019, Joe Biden's doctor argued that the-then Democratic presidential candidate is fit to serve as POTUS, but admitted that the former vice president suffers from acid reflux disease, which occasionally causes him to clear his throat.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has rejected concerns about President Joe Biden's constant coughing during speeches, which raised questions about his health and inspired the hashtag #Bidencough on Twitter.

"I don't think it's an issue of concern. There's a range of reasons why we need to clear our throat or have a light cold", she told reporters when asked about Biden having "a repeated cough on many occasions".

The White House press secretary referred to Biden's doctor who travels with POTUS, adding that the US president undergoes regular check-ups.
When asked about when the 78-year-old's next physical examination will be, Psaki said that she knows "this is an understandable question" but that she doesn't "have an update".

"He will get one soon. And when he does, we will make sure you all are aware of it and get the information", she added.

In May, White House spokesman Andrew Bates told CBS News that Biden plans to undergo a medical check-up "later this year, and the results will be released to the public".
This followed developments in December 2020, when Biden's aides argued he was suffering from a slight cold after the then-president-elect repeatedly coughed while speaking as the Electoral College confirmed his victory in the 2020 election.
In the latest turn of events, the US president had a coughing fit during a Monday speech in support of California Governor Gavin Newsom in the recall election, something that prodded Biden to apologise and even pause to have some water.
President Donald Trump in Charlotte, N.C. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.03.2020
Trump Jeers at Biden’s Mental Health as Ex-Vice President Grabs Lead in Ongoing Dem Race
6 March 2020, 15:28 GMT
This was preсeded by Biden's doctor Kevin O'Connor claiming in a statement in late 2019 that the-then Democratic presidential hopeful "is a healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency".
At the same time, O'Connor admitted that Biden experiences occasional symptoms of gastro-esophageal reflux, also known as acid reflux disease, that require the former US vice president to clear his throat. According to the doctor, "this may also contribute to occasional cough and sinus congestion".
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:22 GMTPsaki Says Biden's Constant Coughing Not 'an Issue of Concern'
07:11 GMTIndia Eyes Record Vaccination on PM Modi's Birthday, But Opposition Observes It as Unemployment Day
07:06 GMTIndia Doesn't Subscribe to 'Clash of Civilisations' Theory, Jaishankar Clarifies to China's Wang Yi
06:59 GMTUN Chief Says He Cannot Deny Unvaccinated World Leaders From Entering General Assembly
06:50 GMTChinese Astronauts Return to Earth After 90-Day Space Mission
06:36 GMTFaroe Islands Pledges Review of Whaling Hunt Rules Amid Outcry Over Largest-Ever Cull
06:31 GMT'I'm Vaccinated B**ch!' Watch 'Drunk Karen' Attacking Restaurant Staffers for Not Wearing Masks
06:24 GMTOn Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday, Here's a Look at Indian PM's Most Iconic Fashion Moments
06:12 GMTOver 150 Tonnes of Chinese Vodka Spilled as Result of Sichuan Earthquake, Reports Suggest
06:06 GMTHappens to The Best of Us: Australian PM Morrison Plays Down Joe Biden 'Forgetting' His Name
05:47 GMTUS Will Boost Military Presence in Australia as China Slams 'Irresponsible' AUKUS Pact
05:34 GMT'Tomorrow I'm Dating My Doorman, Next Day Someone Else': Irina Shayk Reacts to Rumoured Kanye Fling
05:27 GMTCOVID-19 Live Updates: Changes to UK's International Travel Rules Expected on 17 September
05:10 GMTSociety Cannot Be 'Held Hostage' by Unvaccinated, Finnish Health Boss Claims
04:30 GMTGimme That: Adorable Golden Retriever Twins are Ready for a Treat
04:16 GMTUS House Armed Services Committee Warns Troubled F-35 Program May Become Unsustainable at Its Peak
04:01 GMTUS Civil Rights Leader Applauds Police Chokehold Ban, Urges Congress to Move on Floyd Act
03:55 GMT'Cut Him Off Now!': Newsmax Host Loses Cool After US Vet Critiques Trump Over Afghan Withdrawal
03:20 GMTUK High Court Rules Will of Prince Philip to Remain Sealed for 90 Years
02:31 GMTUS Coast Guard Joins Australia Navy for 3-Day Exercise in South China Sea