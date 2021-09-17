https://sputniknews.com/20210917/psaki-says-bidens-constant-coughing-not-an-issue-of-concern-1089150081.html

Psaki Says Biden's Constant Coughing Not 'an Issue of Concern'

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has rejected concerns about President Joe Biden's constant coughing during speeches, which raised questions about his health and inspired the hashtag #Bidencough on Twitter.The White House press secretary referred to Biden's doctor who travels with POTUS, adding that the US president undergoes regular check-ups.When asked about when the 78-year-old's next physical examination will be, Psaki said that she knows "this is an understandable question" but that she doesn't "have an update".In May, White House spokesman Andrew Bates told CBS News that Biden plans to undergo a medical check-up "later this year, and the results will be released to the public".This followed developments in December 2020, when Biden's aides argued he was suffering from a slight cold after the then-president-elect repeatedly coughed while speaking as the Electoral College confirmed his victory in the 2020 election.In the latest turn of events, the US president had a coughing fit during a Monday speech in support of California Governor Gavin Newsom in the recall election, something that prodded Biden to apologise and even pause to have some water.This was preсeded by Biden's doctor Kevin O'Connor claiming in a statement in late 2019 that the-then Democratic presidential hopeful "is a healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency".At the same time, O'Connor admitted that Biden experiences occasional symptoms of gastro-esophageal reflux, also known as acid reflux disease, that require the former US vice president to clear his throat. According to the doctor, "this may also contribute to occasional cough and sinus congestion".

