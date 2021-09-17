https://sputniknews.com/20210917/prince-andrew-has-a-week-to-challenge-court-ruling-to-serve-papers-amid-procedure-disagreements-1089166690.html

Prince Andrew Has a Week to Challenge Court Ruling to Serve Papers Amid Procedure Disagreements

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, is accused of sexual assault from Virginia Roberts Giuffre. The latter's legal team has found it difficult to serve him with... 17.09.2021, Sputnik International

The legal team for Prince Andrew has one week to challenge a decision by the high court that the Duke can be formally contacted by UK courts with regard to the sex assault suit filed against him by Virginia Roberts Giuffre.On Wednesday, the high court accepted a request by Giuffre's lawyers to formally reach out to Prince Andrew in relation to the legal proceedings. The Duke and his legal handlers, however, have insisted that legal papers were not served according to international law. The UK royal's legal team dubbed Giuffre's suit "regrettable" and "potentially unlawful", as the Duke is reportedly "utterly convinced" that it will be easy for him to brush off the sex assault.Despite his confidence, however, he was reported to have been "stonewalling" and avoiding Giuffre's lawyers who tried to serve him with legal papers. Dismissing the Duke team's claims that the service was not carried out legally, US District Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled that Giuffre can use alternative means of contacting Prince Andrew, and noted that legal proceedings are not "a game of hide and seek behind palace walls".Giuffre, who has testified under oath, provided photos to the court that she said proved that she mailed sex assault papers to Prince Andrew at his home address.What Is Prince Andrew Accused Of? Virginia Giuffre is one of the many alleged victims of a sex trafficking ring organised by late American financier and pedophile sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Giuffre claimed that she was forced by Epstein and his alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, to have sex with Prince Andrew - when she was 17.The Duke of York has denied the accusations, but nonetheless was told to step down from his royal duties in 2019 as the scandal around the testimony intensified. The UK royal claimed that he had no memory of meeting Giuffre, despite the two having been photographed together, arm in arm.

