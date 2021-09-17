Over 40 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Military in West Bank, Red Crescent Says

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) gave a comment to Sputnik regarding the incident, saying that the military dispersed a crowd of Palestinians creating disorder in West Bank.On 9 September, a similar incident was reported with one hundred Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli forces in the same spot.In recent months, the area of Beita near Nublus has been seeing frequent clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli forces. According to local media, the unrest was triggered by the building of a new Israeli settlement in this area, which began in May.
GAZA (Sputnik) - Over 40 Palestinians sustained injuries in skirmishes with Israeli forces in the West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.
"Forty-six Palestinians were injured in clashes with the Israeli military in the Beita and Beit Jann districts near the city of Nablus in the West Bank", the statement distributed among reporters read.
"Several hours ago, the unrest flared up near the Givat Eviatar outpost to the south of Nablus. Around 150 Palestinians were burning tires and throwing rocks at the IDF soldiers", the statement said.
