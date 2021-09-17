Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Ex-Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika Reportedly Dies Aged 84

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210917/old-friends-are-not-the-best-1089169622.html
Old Friends Are Not the Best?
Old Friends Are Not the Best?
On Wednesday, the UK, the US and Australia announced the creation of the Indo-Pacific Trilateral Security pact (AUKUS). As part of this initiative, Australia... 17.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-17T21:35+0000
2021-09-17T21:35+0000
joe biden
us
submarine
nuclear submarines
france
uk
biden administration
aukus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/11/1089171340_0:7:1201:682_1920x0_80_0_0_b5122b603a41c01a588b3f9d25830c9a.jpg
The newly-announced AUKUS pact, which will, for the first time, allow Australia to build nuclear-powered submarines using US technology, has also caused a rift with France, which has now lost a contract with Australia to build 12 submarines.Because of their dissatisfaction with the new security collaboration between the English-speaking allies, French officials in Washington canceled a Friday evening banquet set to commemorate the 240th anniversary of the Battle of the Capes, part of the American Revolutionary War.According to reports, however, the cancelation of the event that should have taken place at the embassy, a wreath-laying ceremony will be held in Annapolis, Maryland. Furthermore, a French warship in Baltimore and a French submarine in Norfolk's harbor events have not been canceled.While US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin claimed this week that prior to the announcement of the new security accord, they had spoken with their French counterparts about it, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called the initiative a "stab in the back," particularly blaming Australia for "betraying" the trusting relationship between the nations.French assistance to the beleaguered and inexperienced Continental Army in the War of Independence is considered key in the US victory for independence. Money, troops, equipment, military leadership, and naval support from France tilted the balance of power in favor of the US, leading to a victory sealed at Yorktown, Virginia, in 1781.The surrender of British troops, jointly accepted by the French and Americans, followed the decisive victory of the French fleet over the British navy, leading to the encirclement of the remaining British troops in Yorktown.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/11/1089171340_0:0:1201:900_1920x0_80_0_0_8431d071cc2ca16502924157661a47b5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, submarine, nuclear submarines, france, uk, biden administration, aukus

Old Friends Are Not the Best?

21:35 GMT 17.09.2021
© Sputnik / Ted RallFrance's Old Friends Are Not the Best?
France's Old Friends Are Not the Best? - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
© Sputnik / Ted Rall
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Writer
All materialsWrite to the author
On Wednesday, the UK, the US and Australia announced the creation of the Indo-Pacific Trilateral Security pact (AUKUS). As part of this initiative, Australia will receive US nuclear submarine technology over the next 18 months, which will be built in the country.
The newly-announced AUKUS pact, which will, for the first time, allow Australia to build nuclear-powered submarines using US technology, has also caused a rift with France, which has now lost a contract with Australia to build 12 submarines.
Because of their dissatisfaction with the new security collaboration between the English-speaking allies, French officials in Washington canceled a Friday evening banquet set to commemorate the 240th anniversary of the Battle of the Capes, part of the American Revolutionary War.
According to reports, however, the cancelation of the event that should have taken place at the embassy, a wreath-laying ceremony will be held in Annapolis, Maryland. Furthermore, a French warship in Baltimore and a French submarine in Norfolk's harbor events have not been canceled.
While US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin claimed this week that prior to the announcement of the new security accord, they had spoken with their French counterparts about it, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called the initiative a "stab in the back," particularly blaming Australia for "betraying" the trusting relationship between the nations.
French assistance to the beleaguered and inexperienced Continental Army in the War of Independence is considered key in the US victory for independence. Money, troops, equipment, military leadership, and naval support from France tilted the balance of power in favor of the US, leading to a victory sealed at Yorktown, Virginia, in 1781.
The surrender of British troops, jointly accepted by the French and Americans, followed the decisive victory of the French fleet over the British navy, leading to the encirclement of the remaining British troops in Yorktown.
103000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:39 GMTEx-Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika Reportedly Dies Aged 84
21:51 GMTAct of Sabotage Results in Power Outage in Damascus, Energy Minister Says
21:35 GMTOld Friends Are Not the Best?
21:08 GMTMilley Assured Pelosi That US Military, Not Trump, Controlled the Nukes, Vice Chairman Says
21:05 GMTFed. Chief Powell Orders Sweeping Ethics Review Amid Trading Scandal at Federal Reserve
20:38 GMTBiden to Convene COVID-19 Summit on Margins of UN General Assembly
20:30 GMTFootball Legend Pele 'Rushed Back' Into Intensive Care Days After Colon Cancer Surgery
20:21 GMTRussia Possesses ‘Unbelievable Military Power’ After Transforming Forces, US General Says
20:20 GMT‘Irony of Historical Proportions’: Iran Ex-FM Zarif Muses on US Deal to Sell Australia Nuclear Subs
19:47 GMTPrince Andrew Has a Week to Challenge Court Ruling to Serve Papers Amid Procedure Disagreements
19:43 GMTFDA Panel Votes Against Offering Pfizer Booster Shots for COVID-19 to Most Americans
19:37 GMTFrance Recalls Ambassadors From US, Australia for Consultations over AUKUS Alliance
19:34 GMTUS Prosecutors Reportedly Plan to Charge Ex-Boeing Employee for Concealing Truth About 737 MAX
19:28 GMTAlt-Right Proud Boys Warn Members to Avoid 'Trap' of Washington DC Rally
19:18 GMTTrump Sends Letter to Top Georgia Officials Demanding to End 'Illegitimate' Biden's Presidency
19:18 GMTTaliban Reportedly Ditches Women's Ministry in Favour of 'Ministry of Virtue and Vice'
19:09 GMTUS Gen. McKenzie Admits Kabul Airstrike 'Was a Mistake', Killed Only Afghan Civilians
19:07 GMTPresident Trump’s Dismissal of Bill Barr’s Warnings Cost Him Presidency, Book Claims
19:03 GMTDeSantis Slams Biden for ‘Dramatically’ Seizing Florida’s COVID-19 Treatment
19:00 GMTWH Reportedly Plans to Launch 'Deportation Flights' to Haiti as Texas Migrant Crisis Worsens