https://sputniknews.com/20210917/nicki-minaj-tweet-that-covid-19-vaccines-cause-impotence-sparks-protest-outside-cdc-hqs---video-1089157243.html
Nicki Minaj Tweet That COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Impotence Sparks Protest Outside CDC HQs - Video
Nicki Minaj Tweet That COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Impotence Sparks Protest Outside CDC HQs - Video
On 14 September, the ten-time Grammy nominee, who is one of the best-selling female artists of all time, claimed in a tweet that her cousin's friend became... 17.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-17T12:05+0000
2021-09-17T12:05+0000
2021-09-17T12:05+0000
society
united states
nicki minaj
vaccine hesitancy
coronavirus
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106835/89/1068358912_0:0:2188:1231_1920x0_80_0_0_1481d59eb0647fb8ad6121f7ed1464f4.jpg
Several dozen people have staged a protest at the headquarters of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the nation's public health agency a day after rapper Nicki Minaj tweeted that coronavirus vaccines allegedly cause impotence. The demonstrators accused the agency of spreading lies about the inoculation.Nicki Minaj's post has caused a stir on social media. Although there were those who supported the singer and her claim, other people, including health experts and media personalities have reproached her for spreading misinformation.The 38-year-old's claim even attracted the attention of the health minister of Trinidad and Tobago, where the singer and her cousin's friend originally come from. Terrence Deyalsingh said his department spent all day checking to "make sure that what she was claiming was either true or false". England's chief medical officer said the rapper should be "ashamed" of herself. Neetu Abad, a behavioural scientist at the CDC, said people should rely on the advice of trusted medical professionals regarding their health, not celebrities.Following the backlash, the rapper posted several statements in which she said she is not against coronavirus vaccines and is likely to get one, but noted that people have to do research on vaccines and that the decision to get a jab shouldn't be forced on them.Numerous conspiracy theories have emerged over the course of the coronavirus pandemic. According to one, the disease was a cunning plot by the world's governments to fight overpopulation, hence the claim that vaccines cause impotence and infertility.It turns out the claim that celebrities are ordinary people, "just like us" is true. Like average Joes and Janes they too spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19. Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton shared a post claiming that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is using coronavirus inoculations to inject microchips into bodies in order to gain control of the world's population.M.I.A, Wiz Khalifa, boxer Amir Khan, Hollywood actors Woody Harrelson and John Cusack claimed that COVID-19 emerged because of the global rollout of 5G, while Kim Kardashian (who would've expected that from her?) suggested that the disease was mentioned in a prohecy made by the late psychic Sylvia Browne.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106835/89/1068358912_0:0:2188:1641_1920x0_80_0_0_28077f0699bbb1c5e432caf000fc70ab.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
society, united states, nicki minaj, vaccine hesitancy, coronavirus, covid-19
Nicki Minaj Tweet That COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Impotence Sparks Protest Outside CDC HQs - Video
On 14 September, the ten-time Grammy nominee, who is one of the best-selling female artists of all time, claimed in a tweet that her cousin's friend became impotent after getting a COVID jab. Her post was shared by more than 117,000 users and received 143,000 likes.
Several dozen people have staged a protest at the headquarters of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the nation's public health agency a day after rapper Nicki Minaj
tweeted that coronavirus vaccines allegedly cause impotence. The demonstrators accused the agency of spreading lies about the inoculation.
"We should all question this vaccine. Nicki Minaj told me the truth! Fauci [America's leading infectious disease expert] lied to me", shouted protesters as cited by WGCL-TV channel.
Nicki Minaj's post has caused a stir on social media. Although there were those who supported the singer and her claim, other people, including health experts and media personalities have reproached her for spreading misinformation.
The 38-year-old's claim even attracted the attention of the health minister of Trinidad and Tobago, where the singer and her cousin's friend originally come from. Terrence Deyalsingh said his department spent all day checking to "make sure that what she was claiming was either true or false".
"Unfortunately we wasted so much time yesterday running down this false claim", said Mr Deyalsingh.
England's chief medical officer said the rapper should be "ashamed" of herself. Neetu Abad, a behavioural scientist at the CDC, said people should rely on the advice of trusted medical professionals regarding their health, not celebrities.
Following the backlash, the rapper posted several statements in which she said she is not against coronavirus vaccines and is likely to get one, but noted that people have to do research on vaccines and that the decision to get a jab shouldn't be forced on them.
Numerous conspiracy theories have emerged over the course of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to one, the disease was a cunning plot by the world's governments to fight overpopulation, hence the claim that vaccines cause impotence and infertility.
It turns out the claim that celebrities are ordinary people, "just like us" is true. Like average Joes and Janes they too spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19. Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton shared a post claiming that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates
is using coronavirus inoculations to inject microchips into bodies in order to gain control of the world's population.
M.I.A, Wiz Khalifa, boxer Amir Khan, Hollywood actors Woody Harrelson
and John Cusack claimed that COVID-19 emerged because of the global rollout of 5G, while Kim Kardashian (who would've expected that from her?) suggested that the disease was mentioned in a prohecy made by the late psychic Sylvia Browne.