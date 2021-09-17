Registration was successful!
Netflix Original Series 'Squid Game' Takes Second Place in Global Netflix Rankings
Netflix Original Series 'Squid Game' Takes Second Place in Global Netflix Rankings
The South Korean Netflix branch continues to capture the market for TV series thrillers after the success of "Strangers from Hell", "Kingdom", and "Sweet Home".
It's no secret that Asian thriller-themed dramas are some of the best in the genre and Netflix continues to surprise audiences with its productions.On September 17th, newly premiered Korean drama "Squid Game" occupied second place on the list "Top 10 Series Worldwide Today" and "Top 10 Series in the US Today" on September 20th."Squid Game" ranked first in 14 areas, including Hong Kong, Kuwait, Malaysia, Morocco, Oman, the Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore. The 19+ rated series, starring Lee Jung-jae, is built around his character Seong Gi-hun who entered a so-called "Squid Game" because of his debts.All of the match's 455 participants are ready to risk their lives to win a prize of 46.5 billion won in a deadly game of survival. Many viewers greeted the drama with warm reviews.
11:36 GMT 17.09.2021 (Updated: 15:22 GMT 23.09.2021)
The South Korean Netflix branch continues to capture the market for TV series thrillers after the success of "Strangers from Hell", "Kingdom", and "Sweet Home".
It's no secret that Asian thriller-themed dramas are some of the best in the genre and Netflix continues to surprise audiences with its productions.
On September 17th, newly premiered Korean drama "Squid Game" occupied second place on the list "Top 10 Series Worldwide Today" and "Top 10 Series in the US Today" on September 20th.
"Squid Game" ranked first in 14 areas, including Hong Kong, Kuwait, Malaysia, Morocco, Oman, the Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore.
The 19+ rated series, starring Lee Jung-jae, is built around his character Seong Gi-hun who entered a so-called "Squid Game" because of his debts.
All of the match's 455 participants are ready to risk their lives to win a prize of 46.5 billion won in a deadly game of survival.
Many viewers greeted the drama with warm reviews.