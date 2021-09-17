https://sputniknews.com/20210917/jonas-brothers-fans-rejoice-as-band-drops-new-song-whos-in-your-head-1089160019.html
Jonas Brothers Fans Rejoice as Band Drops New Song 'Who's in Your Head'
Jonas Brothers Fans Rejoice as Band Drops New Song 'Who's in Your Head'
After hit singles like "Leave Before You Love Me", "Sucker", "What A Man Gotta Do", and many others, the Jonas Brothers - Nick, Joe, and Kevin - are hogging... 17.09.2021
Fans of the Jonas Brothers are unable to keep calm as Nick, Kevin, and Joe unveiled their new track titled "Who's in Your Head" on Friday. The Jonas Brothers introduced the new song a day after Nick's 29th birthday, making it all the more special for their fans. A few lucky ones also got to see the Jonas Brothers perform "Who's in Your Head" live as they premiered it last week on their "Remember This Tour" in the US, set to wrap up on 9 October. Grooving to the rhythm of "Who's in Your Head", Jonas Brothers fans are streaming it on loop and sharing their reactions on social media.The Jonas Brothers shot to fame after their TV show "Jonas" on the Disney Channel. The band went on to create many superhit songs and released five albums - "It's About Time", "Jonas Brothers", "A Little Bit Longer", "Lines, Vines, and Trying Times", and "Happiness Begins".
Jonas Brothers Fans Rejoice as Band Drops New Song 'Who's in Your Head'
16:49 GMT 17.09.2021 (Updated: 16:49 GMT 18.09.2021)
After hit singles like "Leave Before You Love Me", "Sucker", "What A Man Gotta Do", and many others, the Jonas Brothers - Nick, Joe, and Kevin - are hogging the limelight once again with their new song.
Fans of the Jonas Brothers are unable to keep calm as Nick, Kevin, and Joe unveiled their new track titled "Who's in Your Head" on Friday.
The Jonas Brothers introduced the new song a day after Nick's 29th birthday, making it all the more special for their fans.
A few lucky ones also got to see the Jonas Brothers perform "Who's in Your Head" live as they premiered it last week on their "Remember This Tour" in the US, set to wrap up on 9 October.
Grooving to the rhythm of "Who's in Your Head", Jonas Brothers fans are streaming it on loop and sharing their reactions on social media.
The Jonas Brothers shot to fame after their TV show "Jonas" on the Disney Channel.
The band went on to create many superhit songs and released five albums - "It's About Time", "Jonas Brothers", "A Little Bit Longer", "Lines, Vines, and Trying Times", and "Happiness Begins".