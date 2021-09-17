Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210917/im-vaccinated-bch-watch-drunk-karen-attacking-restaurant-staffers-for-not-wearing-masks-1089147617.html
'I'm Vaccinated B**ch!' Watch 'Drunk Karen' Attacking Restaurant Staffers for Not Wearing Masks
'I'm Vaccinated B**ch!' Watch 'Drunk Karen' Attacking Restaurant Staffers for Not Wearing Masks
The woman went berserk as the restaurant's manager was not wearing a protective mask. The situation became even more chaotic when other staffers and guests... 17.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-17T06:31+0000
2021-09-17T06:31+0000
news
world
us
california
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/11/1089148863_0:43:812:500_1920x0_80_0_0_aafbbb62fea507dd75bf682983ac347e.jpg
A seemingly intoxicated woman was filmed attacking a California restaurant manager for not wearing a mask before engaging in a fight with another staffer who tried to intervene. The incident took place at Market Broiler in Huntington Beach, California.As seen in the video, the woman constantly throws things and sprays sanitiser at a female employee, but does not wear a mask herself. Still, "Karen" demands to see the employee's vaccination card and claims that she herself does not need to wear a facial covering, saying: "I'm vaccinated b****!"The video begins with the "Karen" screaming in the face of the staffer that she "doesn't know what it feels like to be discriminated against".Market Broiler has not yet commented on the incident. After the video emerged on social media platforms, some netizens suggested that either the vaccine or a large number of "coronaritas" could've driven the woman crazy.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nikita Folomov
Nikita Folomov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/11/1089148863_0:0:812:609_1920x0_80_0_0_4074c44154dc09ba46dc246f72e2917e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, world, us, california, covid-19

'I'm Vaccinated B**ch!' Watch 'Drunk Karen' Attacking Restaurant Staffers for Not Wearing Masks

06:31 GMT 17.09.2021
© HB Community Forum Nonsense/TwitterA wild Karen
A wild Karen - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
© HB Community Forum Nonsense/Twitter
Subscribe
Nikita Folomov
All materialsWrite to the author
The woman went berserk as the restaurant's manager was not wearing a protective mask. The situation became even more chaotic when other staffers and guests tried to calm "Karen" down.
A seemingly intoxicated woman was filmed attacking a California restaurant manager for not wearing a mask before engaging in a fight with another staffer who tried to intervene. The incident took place at Market Broiler in Huntington Beach, California.
As seen in the video, the woman constantly throws things and sprays sanitiser at a female employee, but does not wear a mask herself. Still, "Karen" demands to see the employee's vaccination card and claims that she herself does not need to wear a facial covering, saying: "I'm vaccinated b****!"
The video begins with the "Karen" screaming in the face of the staffer that she "doesn't know what it feels like to be discriminated against".
Market Broiler has not yet commented on the incident. After the video emerged on social media platforms, some netizens suggested that either the vaccine or a large number of "coronaritas" could've driven the woman crazy.
000002
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:22 GMTPsaki Says Biden's Constant Coughing Not 'an Issue of Concern'
07:11 GMTIndia Eyes Record Vaccination on PM Modi's Birthday, But Opposition Observes It as Unemployment Day
07:06 GMTIndia Doesn't Subscribe to 'Clash of Civilisations' Theory, Jaishankar Clarifies to China's Wang Yi
06:59 GMTUN Chief Says He Cannot Deny Unvaccinated World Leaders From Entering General Assembly
06:50 GMTChinese Astronauts Return to Earth After 90-Day Space Mission
06:36 GMTFaroe Islands Pledges Review of Whaling Hunt Rules Amid Outcry Over Largest-Ever Cull
06:31 GMT'I'm Vaccinated B**ch!' Watch 'Drunk Karen' Attacking Restaurant Staffers for Not Wearing Masks
06:24 GMTOn Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday, Here's a Look at Indian PM's Most Iconic Fashion Moments
06:12 GMTOver 150 Tonnes of Chinese Vodka Spilled as Result of Sichuan Earthquake, Reports Suggest
06:06 GMTHappens to The Best of Us: Australian PM Morrison Plays Down Joe Biden 'Forgetting' His Name
05:47 GMTUS Will Boost Military Presence in Australia as China Slams 'Irresponsible' AUKUS Pact
05:34 GMT'Tomorrow I'm Dating My Doorman, Next Day Someone Else': Irina Shayk Reacts to Rumoured Kanye Fling
05:27 GMTCOVID-19 Live Updates: Changes to UK's International Travel Rules Expected on 17 September
05:10 GMTSociety Cannot Be 'Held Hostage' by Unvaccinated, Finnish Health Boss Claims
04:30 GMTGimme That: Adorable Golden Retriever Twins are Ready for a Treat
04:16 GMTUS House Armed Services Committee Warns Troubled F-35 Program May Become Unsustainable at Its Peak
04:01 GMTUS Civil Rights Leader Applauds Police Chokehold Ban, Urges Congress to Move on Floyd Act
03:55 GMT'Cut Him Off Now!': Newsmax Host Loses Cool After US Vet Critiques Trump Over Afghan Withdrawal
03:20 GMTUK High Court Rules Will of Prince Philip to Remain Sealed for 90 Years
02:31 GMTUS Coast Guard Joins Australia Navy for 3-Day Exercise in South China Sea