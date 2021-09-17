'I'm Vaccinated B**ch!' Watch 'Drunk Karen' Attacking Restaurant Staffers for Not Wearing Masks

A seemingly intoxicated woman was filmed attacking a California restaurant manager for not wearing a mask before engaging in a fight with another staffer who tried to intervene. The incident took place at Market Broiler in Huntington Beach, California.As seen in the video, the woman constantly throws things and sprays sanitiser at a female employee, but does not wear a mask herself. Still, "Karen" demands to see the employee's vaccination card and claims that she herself does not need to wear a facial covering, saying: "I'm vaccinated b****!"The video begins with the "Karen" screaming in the face of the staffer that she "doesn't know what it feels like to be discriminated against".Market Broiler has not yet commented on the incident. After the video emerged on social media platforms, some netizens suggested that either the vaccine or a large number of "coronaritas" could've driven the woman crazy.
The woman went berserk as the restaurant's manager was not wearing a protective mask. The situation became even more chaotic when other staffers and guests tried to calm "Karen" down.
For the record, I was not the person in the crowd who yelled, “I hope you end up on the HB forum” … but if I was the kind of person who drank at Market Broiler on a Monday night, I would have. pic.twitter.com/ieNFTgjnOF
