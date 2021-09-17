https://sputniknews.com/20210917/how-capitalism-starves-and-sickens-the-world-1089141234.html

How Capitalism Starves and Sickens the World

How Capitalism Starves and Sickens the World

Manchin’s Voting Rights Bill Falls Short, Congress Threatens Sanctions on Nicaragua, Police Arrest Black Lives Matter Activists in New York 17.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-17T10:17+0000

2021-09-17T10:17+0000

2021-09-17T10:17+0000

nicaragua

radio

justice

food

voting rights

by any means necessary

black lives matter

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141182_0:141:640:501_1920x0_80_0_0_9d202472e750e991c9c89e1b8fb391d0.jpg

How Capitalism Starves and Sickens the World Manchin’s Voting Rights Bill Falls Short, Congress Threatens Sanctions on Nicaragua, Police Arrest Black Lives Matter Activists in New York

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Greg Palast, investigative reporter and author of several New York Times bestsellers including The Best Democracy Money Can Buy to discuss the watered-down voting rights bill introduced by Senate Democrats, the shortcomings of both this new bill and the For The People Act, and how the xenophobic witch hunt of Russian interference has clouded the threat of domestic election interference.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rafiki Morris, Organizer with the All Africa People’s Revolutionary Party, member of the Coordinating Committee for the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss a congressional bill focused on regime change in Nicaragua, its demonization of the Nicaraguan government, and how this bill fits into the long history of regime change in Nicaragua and Latin America.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jamaica Miles, Schenectady School Board member organizer with All of US Alexis Figueroa, an organizer with Saratoga Black Lives Matter to discuss police repression of Black Lives Matter activists in Saratoga Springs, New York, the inaction and silence of local officials on this unconstitutional action, and its echoes of police repression of Black Lives Matter activists in the US.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Josh Gomez, producer for By Any Means Necessary to discuss the sanitization and cooptation of activism and the movement as demonstrated by antics like The Activist show and how and why capitalist system makes it so difficult to feed people fresh and healthy food.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

nicaragua

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Jacqueline Luqman https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg

Jacqueline Luqman https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jacqueline Luqman https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg

nicaragua, radio, justice, food, voting rights, by any means necessary, аудио, black lives matter