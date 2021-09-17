https://sputniknews.com/20210917/how-capitalism-starves-and-sickens-the-world-1089141234.html
How Capitalism Starves and Sickens the World
How Capitalism Starves and Sickens the World
Manchin’s Voting Rights Bill Falls Short, Congress Threatens Sanctions on Nicaragua, Police Arrest Black Lives Matter Activists in New York 17.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-17T10:17+0000
2021-09-17T10:17+0000
2021-09-17T10:17+0000
nicaragua
radio
justice
food
voting rights
by any means necessary
black lives matter
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141182_0:141:640:501_1920x0_80_0_0_9d202472e750e991c9c89e1b8fb391d0.jpg
How Capitalism Starves and Sickens the World
Manchin’s Voting Rights Bill Falls Short, Congress Threatens Sanctions on Nicaragua, Police Arrest Black Lives Matter Activists in New York
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Greg Palast, investigative reporter and author of several New York Times bestsellers including The Best Democracy Money Can Buy to discuss the watered-down voting rights bill introduced by Senate Democrats, the shortcomings of both this new bill and the For The People Act, and how the xenophobic witch hunt of Russian interference has clouded the threat of domestic election interference.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rafiki Morris, Organizer with the All Africa People’s Revolutionary Party, member of the Coordinating Committee for the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss a congressional bill focused on regime change in Nicaragua, its demonization of the Nicaraguan government, and how this bill fits into the long history of regime change in Nicaragua and Latin America.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jamaica Miles, Schenectady School Board member organizer with All of US Alexis Figueroa, an organizer with Saratoga Black Lives Matter to discuss police repression of Black Lives Matter activists in Saratoga Springs, New York, the inaction and silence of local officials on this unconstitutional action, and its echoes of police repression of Black Lives Matter activists in the US.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Josh Gomez, producer for By Any Means Necessary to discuss the sanitization and cooptation of activism and the movement as demonstrated by antics like The Activist show and how and why capitalist system makes it so difficult to feed people fresh and healthy food.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
nicaragua
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Jacqueline Luqman
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg
Jacqueline Luqman
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141182_0:81:640:561_1920x0_80_0_0_014207af20148d754e26458ec594f6fb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jacqueline Luqman
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg
nicaragua, radio, justice, food, voting rights, by any means necessary, аудио, black lives matter
How Capitalism Starves and Sickens the World
Manchin’s Voting Rights Bill Falls Short, Congress Threatens Sanctions on Nicaragua, Police Arrest Black Lives Matter Activists in New York
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Greg Palast, investigative reporter and author of several New York Times bestsellers including The Best Democracy Money Can Buy to discuss the watered-down voting rights bill introduced by Senate Democrats, the shortcomings of both this new bill and the For The People Act, and how the xenophobic witch hunt of Russian interference has clouded the threat of domestic election interference.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rafiki Morris, Organizer with the All Africa People’s Revolutionary Party, member of the Coordinating Committee for the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss a congressional bill focused on regime change in Nicaragua, its demonization of the Nicaraguan government, and how this bill fits into the long history of regime change in Nicaragua and Latin America.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jamaica Miles, Schenectady School Board member organizer with All of US Alexis Figueroa, an organizer with Saratoga Black Lives Matter to discuss police repression of Black Lives Matter activists in Saratoga Springs, New York, the inaction and silence of local officials on this unconstitutional action, and its echoes of police repression of Black Lives Matter activists in the US.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Josh Gomez, producer for By Any Means Necessary to discuss the sanitization and cooptation of activism and the movement as demonstrated by antics like The Activist show and how and why capitalist system makes it so difficult to feed people fresh and healthy food.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com