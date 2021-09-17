Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210917/how-capitalism-starves-and-sickens-the-world-1089141234.html
How Capitalism Starves and Sickens the World
How Capitalism Starves and Sickens the World
Manchin’s Voting Rights Bill Falls Short, Congress Threatens Sanctions on Nicaragua, Police Arrest Black Lives Matter Activists in New York 17.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-17T10:17+0000
2021-09-17T10:17+0000
nicaragua
radio
justice
food
voting rights
by any means necessary
black lives matter
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141182_0:141:640:501_1920x0_80_0_0_9d202472e750e991c9c89e1b8fb391d0.jpg
How Capitalism Starves and Sickens the World
Manchin’s Voting Rights Bill Falls Short, Congress Threatens Sanctions on Nicaragua, Police Arrest Black Lives Matter Activists in New York
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Greg Palast, investigative reporter and author of several New York Times bestsellers including The Best Democracy Money Can Buy to discuss the watered-down voting rights bill introduced by Senate Democrats, the shortcomings of both this new bill and the For The People Act, and how the xenophobic witch hunt of Russian interference has clouded the threat of domestic election interference.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rafiki Morris, Organizer with the All Africa People’s Revolutionary Party, member of the Coordinating Committee for the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss a congressional bill focused on regime change in Nicaragua, its demonization of the Nicaraguan government, and how this bill fits into the long history of regime change in Nicaragua and Latin America.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jamaica Miles, Schenectady School Board member organizer with All of US Alexis Figueroa, an organizer with Saratoga Black Lives Matter to discuss police repression of Black Lives Matter activists in Saratoga Springs, New York, the inaction and silence of local officials on this unconstitutional action, and its echoes of police repression of Black Lives Matter activists in the US.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Josh Gomez, producer for By Any Means Necessary to discuss the sanitization and cooptation of activism and the movement as demonstrated by antics like The Activist show and how and why capitalist system makes it so difficult to feed people fresh and healthy food.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
nicaragua
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Jacqueline Luqman
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg
Jacqueline Luqman
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141182_0:81:640:561_1920x0_80_0_0_014207af20148d754e26458ec594f6fb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nicaragua, radio, justice, food, voting rights, by any means necessary, аудио, black lives matter

How Capitalism Starves and Sickens the World

10:17 GMT 17.09.2021
How Capitalism Starves and Sickens the World
Subscribe
Jacqueline Luqman - Sputnik International
Jacqueline Luqman
All materialsWrite to the author
Sean Blackmon - Sputnik International
Sean Blackmon
All materials
Manchin’s Voting Rights Bill Falls Short, Congress Threatens Sanctions on Nicaragua, Police Arrest Black Lives Matter Activists in New York
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Greg Palast, investigative reporter and author of several New York Times bestsellers including The Best Democracy Money Can Buy to discuss the watered-down voting rights bill introduced by Senate Democrats, the shortcomings of both this new bill and the For The People Act, and how the xenophobic witch hunt of Russian interference has clouded the threat of domestic election interference.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rafiki Morris, Organizer with the All Africa People’s Revolutionary Party, member of the Coordinating Committee for the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss a congressional bill focused on regime change in Nicaragua, its demonization of the Nicaraguan government, and how this bill fits into the long history of regime change in Nicaragua and Latin America.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jamaica Miles, Schenectady School Board member organizer with All of US Alexis Figueroa, an organizer with Saratoga Black Lives Matter to discuss police repression of Black Lives Matter activists in Saratoga Springs, New York, the inaction and silence of local officials on this unconstitutional action, and its echoes of police repression of Black Lives Matter activists in the US.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Josh Gomez, producer for By Any Means Necessary to discuss the sanitization and cooptation of activism and the movement as demonstrated by antics like The Activist show and how and why capitalist system makes it so difficult to feed people fresh and healthy food.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:24 GMTRussian Online Voting System Suffers DDOS-Attack Coming From US, German, Ukrainian IPs
10:21 GMTPutin: US and NATO Countries Should Provide Most of Money for Post-War Afghan Reconstruction
09:58 GMTPutin to Vote Online in Elections to Russian Parliament
09:51 GMTTwo Charged With New IRA Murder of Blogger Lyra McKee In Northern Ireland In 2019
09:13 GMTPrince Andrew Dealt Blow After US Judge Rules That Sex Abuse Lawsuit Isn't 'Game of Hide and Seek'
08:31 GMTCosmic Rerun? 10 Billion-Year-Old Supernova Will Soon Appear Again - Scientists Reveal Why
08:20 GMTAs Sweden Tries Nouri Over Iran 'Prison Massacre', Analyst Calls Case Groundless
07:48 GMTSCO Summit: Putin Calls for Common Line on Afghanistan in Wake of US 'Flight'
07:22 GMTPsaki Says Biden's Constant Coughing Not 'an Issue of Concern'
07:11 GMTIndia Eyes Record Vaccination on PM Modi's Birthday, But Opposition Observes It as Unemployment Day
07:06 GMTIndia Doesn't Subscribe to 'Clash of Civilisations' Theory, Jaishankar Clarifies to China's Wang Yi
06:59 GMTUN Chief: 'Absolutely Essential' to Create Mechanisms to Inject Cash Into Afghan Economy
06:50 GMTChinese Astronauts Return to Earth After 90-Day Space Mission
06:36 GMTFaroe Islands Pledges Review of Whaling Hunt Rules Amid Outcry Over Largest-Ever Cull
06:31 GMT'I'm Vaccinated B**ch!' Watch 'Drunk Karen' Attacking Restaurant Staffers for Not Wearing Masks
06:24 GMTOn Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday, Here's a Look at Indian PM's Most Iconic Fashion Moments
06:12 GMTOver 150 Tonnes of Chinese Vodka Spilled as Result of Sichuan Earthquake, Reports Suggest
06:06 GMTHappens to The Best of Us: Australian PM Morrison Plays Down Joe Biden 'Forgetting' His Name
05:47 GMTUS Will Boost Military Presence in Australia as China Slams 'Irresponsible' AUKUS Pact
05:34 GMT'Tomorrow I'm Dating My Doorman, Next Day Someone Else': Irina Shayk Reacts to Rumoured Kanye Fling