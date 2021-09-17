Registration was successful!
Hitting US Debt Ceiling Could Trigger Recession, White House Says
Hitting US Debt Ceiling Could Trigger Recession, White House Says
The statement comes several days after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell issued a warning to the Biden administration, saying Republicans won't support...
The White House has said that not raising the US debt ceiling could cause a recession. "Economic growth would falter, unemployment would rise, and the labor market could lose millions of jobs," the White House said in a fact sheet.The Biden administration warned that billions of dollars in state aid and federal funding for various programmes could be stopped if the Congress fails to reach a deal on the issue.
Which debt ceiling, the $29 Trillion Public debt or the $140 Trillion in underfunded Liabilities. The Posse will arrive in the nick of time to Save this House of Cards and every household will receive an ounce of Afghani best Opium to keep the American DREAM alive.
13:39 GMT 17.09.2021 (Updated: 14:25 GMT 17.09.2021)
The statement comes several days after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell issued a warning to the Biden administration, saying Republicans won't support raising the federal borrowing limit and that the Democrats would have to do it on their own. If Congress fails to raise the debt ceiling, it would lead to a default.
The White House has said that not raising the US debt ceiling could cause a recession. "Economic growth would falter, unemployment would rise, and the labor market could lose millions of jobs," the White House said in a fact sheet.
The Biden administration warned that billions of dollars in state aid and federal funding for various programmes could be stopped if the Congress fails to reach a deal on the issue.

"The US economy has just begun to recover from the pandemic and a manufactured debt ceiling crisis would threaten the gains we’ve made and the future recovery. If the US defaults on its obligations, the ripple effects will hurt cities and states across the country", the White House said.

Which debt ceiling, the $29 Trillion Public debt or the $140 Trillion in underfunded Liabilities. The Posse will arrive in the nick of time to Save this House of Cards and every household will receive an ounce of Afghani best Opium to keep the American DREAM alive.
wwtfud
wwtfud
17 September, 17:38 GMT
