https://sputniknews.com/20210917/haiti-justice-minister-fired-space-ethics-and-commodification-social-media-and-community-harm-1089144424.html

Haiti Justice Minister Fired; Space Ethics and Commodification; Social Media and Community Harm

Haiti Justice Minister Fired; Space Ethics and Commodification; Social Media and Community Harm

The mega-rich continue their quest to commodify outer space. What can be done to achieve equality on Earth and beyond? 17.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-17T10:18+0000

2021-09-17T10:18+0000

2021-09-17T10:18+0000

france

human rights

haiti

china

israel

palestine

australia

facebook

space

instagram

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/11/1089144398_0:141:640:501_1920x0_80_0_0_a26cd823608025a3e672b3346f7e0007.jpg

Haiti Justice Minister Fired; Space Ethics and Commodification; Social Media and Community Harm The mega rich continue their quest to commodify outer space. What can be done to achieve equality on Earth and beyond.

Kim Ives, editor of the English section of Haiti Liberté, talks to us about the political situation in Haiti, where Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has fired the country’s chief public prosecutor and the justice minister in the middle of an investigation of the self-appointed Haitian leader, and the civil society response to these dismissals, the mass uprisings against Henry, and what it will take to put a leader representing the people in theoffice.Samer Makhlouf, Palestinian activist, joins us to talk about the life of Palestinian youth in the West Bank under Israeli occupation, the report by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East regarding extrajudicial killings in the territory, how Palestinians continue to strive to lead their lives with dignity, how to organize within Palestine, and the need to organize people outside the country.Dr. Erika Neswold, co-founder of the JustSpace Alliance, which brings interdisciplinary expertise to advocate for a more inclusive and ethical future in space, talks to us about space ethics in an era of ever-increasing private investment in space travel and exploration, how the privatized model reinforces existing inequalities on the planet, and what we can do to work towards a more equitable society both on Earth and in space.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the book “Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents,” talks to us about the US giving Australia nuclear technologies and France’s reaction, and how this could be seen as a provocation for China. We also talk about how police are spying on you through your social media accounts from LA to DC, and its implications.Chris Garaffa, web developer, technologist, security and privacy consultant, joins us to talk about Facebook’s toxic impact on teenage girls and other communities, and the UN calling for a moratorium on the use of artificial intelligence technology that poses a serious risk to human rights.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

france

haiti

china

israel

palestine

australia

space

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

france, human rights, haiti, china, israel, palestine, australia, facebook, space, instagram, ai, political misfits, аудио, radio