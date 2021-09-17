Registration was successful!
Haiti Justice Minister Fired; Space Ethics and Commodification; Social Media and Community Harm
Haiti Justice Minister Fired; Space Ethics and Commodification; Social Media and Community Harm
Haiti Justice Minister Fired; Space Ethics and Commodification; Social Media and Community Harm
The mega rich continue their quest to commodify outer space. What can be done to achieve equality on Earth and beyond.
Kim Ives, editor of the English section of Haiti Liberté, talks to us about the political situation in Haiti, where Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has fired the country's chief public prosecutor and the justice minister in the middle of an investigation of the self-appointed Haitian leader, and the civil society response to these dismissals, the mass uprisings against Henry, and what it will take to put a leader representing the people in theoffice.Samer Makhlouf, Palestinian activist, joins us to talk about the life of Palestinian youth in the West Bank under Israeli occupation, the report by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East regarding extrajudicial killings in the territory, how Palestinians continue to strive to lead their lives with dignity, how to organize within Palestine, and the need to organize people outside the country.Dr. Erika Neswold, co-founder of the JustSpace Alliance, which brings interdisciplinary expertise to advocate for a more inclusive and ethical future in space, talks to us about space ethics in an era of ever-increasing private investment in space travel and exploration, how the privatized model reinforces existing inequalities on the planet, and what we can do to work towards a more equitable society both on Earth and in space.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the book "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," talks to us about the US giving Australia nuclear technologies and France's reaction, and how this could be seen as a provocation for China. We also talk about how police are spying on you through your social media accounts from LA to DC, and its implications.Chris Garaffa, web developer, technologist, security and privacy consultant, joins us to talk about Facebook's toxic impact on teenage girls and other communities, and the UN calling for a moratorium on the use of artificial intelligence technology that poses a serious risk to human rights.
Haiti Justice Minister Fired; Space Ethics and Commodification; Social Media and Community Harm

10:18 GMT 17.09.2021
Haiti Justice Minister Fired; Space Ethics and Commodification; Social Media and Community Harm
The mega-rich continue their quest to commodify outer space. What can be done to achieve equality on Earth and beyond?
Kim Ives, editor of the English section of Haiti Liberté, talks to us about the political situation in Haiti, where Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has fired the country’s chief public prosecutor and the justice minister in the middle of an investigation of the self-appointed Haitian leader, and the civil society response to these dismissals, the mass uprisings against Henry, and what it will take to put a leader representing the people in theoffice.
Samer Makhlouf, Palestinian activist, joins us to talk about the life of Palestinian youth in the West Bank under Israeli occupation, the report by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East regarding extrajudicial killings in the territory, how Palestinians continue to strive to lead their lives with dignity, how to organize within Palestine, and the need to organize people outside the country.
Dr. Erika Neswold, co-founder of the JustSpace Alliance, which brings interdisciplinary expertise to advocate for a more inclusive and ethical future in space, talks to us about space ethics in an era of ever-increasing private investment in space travel and exploration, how the privatized model reinforces existing inequalities on the planet, and what we can do to work towards a more equitable society both on Earth and in space.
Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the book “Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents,” talks to us about the US giving Australia nuclear technologies and France’s reaction, and how this could be seen as a provocation for China. We also talk about how police are spying on you through your social media accounts from LA to DC, and its implications.
Chris Garaffa, web developer, technologist, security and privacy consultant, joins us to talk about Facebook’s toxic impact on teenage girls and other communities, and the UN calling for a moratorium on the use of artificial intelligence technology that poses a serious risk to human rights.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
