Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Active Shooter Situation at Tennessee Supermarket Leaves at Least 9 People Shot

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210917/got7s-youngjae-debuts-as-solo-artist-1089314048.html
Got7's Youngjae Debuts as Solo Artist
Got7's Youngjae Debuts as Solo Artist
Choi Young-jae, a member of K-Pop boy-band Got7 and better known to his army of fans simply as Youngjae, is following in the footsteps of his bandmates as he... 17.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-17T09:39+0000
2021-09-23T18:49+0000
k-pop
south korea
asia
music
got7
news
society
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/17/1089348255_0:435:1980:1549_1920x0_80_0_0_583ef8162b03d8b0c3147c83dcab3e2b.jpg
Youngjae used his birthday - 17 September - to tremendous effect as this was the day he released a teaser video through his official YouTube channel to prepare fans for his solo debut. The black and white film shows Youngjae thinking deeply about something while writing and then rubbing out English words on a blank piece of paper. The debut album is named 'Colors from Ars' - 'Ars' being the artist's nom de plume when he is writing lyrics and composing his enticing melodies, taken from the Latin saying 'Ars longa, vita brevis' (Art lives forever, though life is short).Youngjae sprang to fame in 2014 when he had a debut as a main vocalist of JYP Entertainment's Got7 boy band. In the past seven years he has taken a large part in lyric writing and composing songs for the band, and fans, named AhGaSes - word play on IGot7 - now have a chance to sample Youngjae's unalloyed talent. The album is set to be released on 5 October and AhGaSes are finding it nigh-on impossible to contain their excitement at such a thrilling prospect from their beloved idol.
south korea
asia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Martha Yiling
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
Martha Yiling
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/17/1089348255_0:250:1980:1735_1920x0_80_0_0_1882a332942ff8923cdf6befb3efe66e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
k-pop, south korea, asia, music, got7, news, society

Got7's Youngjae Debuts as Solo Artist

09:39 GMT 17.09.2021 (Updated: 18:49 GMT 23.09.2021)
© Photo : GOT7/ TwitterGot7's Youngjae Debuts as Solo Artist
Got7's Youngjae Debuts as Solo Artist - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
© Photo : GOT7/ Twitter
Subscribe
Martha Yiling - Sputnik International
Martha Yiling
All materials
Choi Young-jae, a member of K-Pop boy-band Got7 and better known to his army of fans simply as Youngjae, is following in the footsteps of his bandmates as he gets set to launch a solo album this October.
Youngjae used his birthday - 17 September - to tremendous effect as this was the day he released a teaser video through his official YouTube channel to prepare fans for his solo debut. The black and white film shows Youngjae thinking deeply about something while writing and then rubbing out English words on a blank piece of paper.
The debut album is named 'Colors from Ars' - 'Ars' being the artist's nom de plume when he is writing lyrics and composing his enticing melodies, taken from the Latin saying 'Ars longa, vita brevis' (Art lives forever, though life is short).
Youngjae sprang to fame in 2014 when he had a debut as a main vocalist of JYP Entertainment's Got7 boy band.
In the past seven years he has taken a large part in lyric writing and composing songs for the band, and fans, named AhGaSes - word play on IGot7 - now have a chance to sample Youngjae's unalloyed talent.
The album is set to be released on 5 October and AhGaSes are finding it nigh-on impossible to contain their excitement at such a thrilling prospect from their beloved idol.
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:08 GMTTennessee Kroger Shooting Leaves 1 Person Dead, 13 Hospitalized After Gunman Opens Fire
20:01 GMT'Cutting Off Hands Necessary for Security': Taliban Founder Says Brutal Punishment Won't Go Away
19:56 GMTSetback for QUAD? Survey Suggests Almost All American Firms are Bullish on China
19:24 GMTTexas Governor Greg Abbott Signs ‘Anti-Smuggling’ Law into Effect
18:58 GMTDrums for Everyone: 'RAV Labs' from Perm Creates Global Community by Inventing Musical Instrument
18:40 GMTWhite House Set to Prepare Federal Agencies for Possible Gov't Shutdown
18:35 GMTAcid Rains to Possibly Hit France After La Palma Volcano Eruption
18:25 GMTIndian Firm Uses Spacesuit Tech to Develop World's Lightest Radiation Gear for Surgeons
18:08 GMTPowerful 5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Mexican Coast
18:07 GMTUS House Passes Legislation Funding Israeli Iron Dome Defense System
18:07 GMTWhy Democrats and GOP Stick to Their Guns in Debt Ceiling Battle as Biden Remains Mum
17:50 GMTWhite House Says Biden Administration Never Planned to Send Haitian Migrants to Guantanamo
17:41 GMTGabby Petito Case Ignites Debate on Disparity of Media Coverage for Missing Coloured People
17:28 GMTFormer Czech President Klaus Hospitalised Twice in Two Weeks
16:59 GMTTucker Carlson Slams Biden Video From 2015, Cries 'Great Replacement' Theory Amid New Migrant Influx
16:59 GMTForgotten 'Ghost Town' Discovered in Utah After Water Reservoir Recedes, Report Says
16:55 GMTFrench Official Hopes Russia Will Impose Moratorium on Champagne Labelling Law
16:53 GMTTaliban Plans to Appoint Ambassadors to Countries Recognising New Interim Government
16:37 GMTErdogan Says Work With Biden Has Seen a 'Not Very Good Start'
16:30 GMTUnexpected Bath Time: Frightened Cat Jumps Right Into Swimming Pool