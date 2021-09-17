Got7's Youngjae Debuts as Solo Artist
09:39 GMT 17.09.2021 (Updated: 18:49 GMT 23.09.2021)
Choi Young-jae, a member of K-Pop boy-band Got7 and better known to his army of fans simply as Youngjae, is following in the footsteps of his bandmates as he gets set to launch a solo album this October.
Youngjae used his birthday - 17 September - to tremendous effect as this was the day he released a teaser video through his official YouTube channel to prepare fans for his solo debut. The black and white film shows Youngjae thinking deeply about something while writing and then rubbing out English words on a blank piece of paper.
https://t.co/k1juOwAERH @YOUNGJAExArs pic.twitter.com/eM9xX3PI9e— CYJ (Ars) (@GOTYJ_Ars_Vita) September 17, 2021
The debut album is named 'Colors from Ars' - 'Ars' being the artist's nom de plume when he is writing lyrics and composing his enticing melodies, taken from the Latin saying 'Ars longa, vita brevis' (Art lives forever, though life is short).
Youngjae sprang to fame in 2014 when he had a debut as a main vocalist of JYP Entertainment's Got7 boy band.
In the past seven years he has taken a large part in lyric writing and composing songs for the band, and fans, named AhGaSes - word play on IGot7 - now have a chance to sample Youngjae's unalloyed talent.
The album is set to be released on 5 October and AhGaSes are finding it nigh-on impossible to contain their excitement at such a thrilling prospect from their beloved idol.
COLORS from Ars#COLORSfromArs #GOT7 #갓세븐 @GOTYJ_Ars_Vita @GOT7Official pic.twitter.com/MLg86afNZ1— 𝑱𝒖𝒉 🔗 'COLORS from Ars' 🎨 (@akan3chan) September 20, 2021
We need to work EVEN HARDER. this is a solo debut, this is the first youngjae solo album which we've been asking for YEARS.— 영재씨 (@forgot7ss_) September 20, 2021
I JUST CAME BACK FROM CLASS AND SAW THIS??? CONCHETUMADRE YOUNGJAE SEXY MINI ALBUM IS COMING pic.twitter.com/Bk12VWnbGF— dani 🎨 ᶜᵒˡᵒʳˢ ᵇʸ ᵃʳˢ (@bamwang98) September 20, 2021
youngjae is everywhere he is on tv, magazines, on billboards and soon on all album shelves and yall will still be unemployed so pic.twitter.com/8r2YAnFvS9— miya🍒🧡🎨 (@arsyeon) September 13, 2021