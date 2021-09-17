Registration was successful!
Football Legend Pele 'Rushed Back' Into Intensive Care Days After Colon Cancer Surgery
Brazilian football legend Pele has been readmitted to intensive care just three days after the removal of a tumour from his colon. 17.09.2021, Sputnik International
The 80-year-old, who helped Brazil to three World Cup victories in 1958, 1962 and 1970, was moved back into critical care after suffering acid reflux.The much-loved star of 1981 war film Escape to Victory had posted a message to fans on Instagram after being moved to a regular ward on Tuesday."Love, love and love! I have already left the intensive care unit and I am in my room," he added. "I continue every day happier, with a lot of disposition to play 90 minutes, plus extra time. We will be together soon!"
Football Legend Pele 'Rushed Back' Into Intensive Care Days After Colon Cancer Surgery

20:30 GMT 17.09.2021
Brazilian football legend Pele has been readmitted to intensive care just three days after the removal of a tumour from his colon.
The 80-year-old, who helped Brazil to three World Cup victories in 1958, 1962 and 1970, was moved back into critical care after suffering acid reflux.
He is reportedly in a stable condition and "doing well" at Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
The much-loved star of 1981 war film Escape to Victory had posted a message to fans on Instagram after being moved to a regular ward on Tuesday.
"Don't think for a minute that I haven't read the thousands of loving messages I've received around here," Pele wrote. "Thank you very much to each one of you, who dedicated a minute of your day to send me positive energy."
"Love, love and love! I have already left the intensive care unit and I am in my room," he added. "I continue every day happier, with a lot of disposition to play 90 minutes, plus extra time. We will be together soon!”
