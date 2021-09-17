Football Legend Pele 'Rushed Back' Into Intensive Care Days After Colon Cancer Surgery

The 80-year-old, who helped Brazil to three World Cup victories in 1958, 1962 and 1970, was moved back into critical care after suffering acid reflux.The much-loved star of 1981 war film Escape to Victory had posted a message to fans on Instagram after being moved to a regular ward on Tuesday."Love, love and love! I have already left the intensive care unit and I am in my room," he added. "I continue every day happier, with a lot of disposition to play 90 minutes, plus extra time. We will be together soon!”
"Don't think for a minute that I haven't read the thousands of loving messages I've received around here," Pele wrote. "Thank you very much to each one of you, who dedicated a minute of your day to send me positive energy."
