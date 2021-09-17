Registration was successful!
FBI Failed to Protect Female Gymnasts From Larry Nassar
FBI Failed to Protect Female Gymnasts From Larry Nassar
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the US Capitol Police asking the Pentagon... 17.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-17T10:17+0000
2021-09-17T10:17+0000
bahrain
deportation
radio
us
china
immigration
spacex
fbi
2024 us presidential elections
the backstory
FBI Failed to Protect Female Gymnasts From Larry Nassar
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the US Capitol Police asking the Pentagon for National Guard troops for the justice for J6 rally, and Italy making COVID health passes mandatory for all workers.
GUESTAndrew Arthur - Former Immigration Judge, Center for Immigration Studies | The Chamber of Commerce, E-Verify, and Immigration in the 2024 ElectionJim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | The Gateway Pundit, Inflation, and Biden Administration PopularityIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Andrew Arthur on illegal immigration vetting, illegal immigrants receiving healthcare, and the number of apprehensions at the Texas Border. Andrew discussed the vetting process of immigrants and refugees coming from countries like Afghanistan. Andrew talked about the Biden administration and its failed immigration policies endangering Americans.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Jim Hoft about the Abraham Accords, prices rising in grocery stores, and the Gateway Pundit readers. Jim spoke on Donald Trump's possible announcement for the 2024 election and Trump's stance on the vaccine mandates. Jim spoke about President Trump's foreign policy and the media avoiding his accomplishments.Also, we discuss the failures exhibited by the FBI in the Larry Nassar case.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
bahrain, deportation, radio, us, china, immigration, spacex, fbi, 2024 us presidential elections, the backstory

FBI Failed to Protect Female Gymnasts From Larry Nassar

10:17 GMT 17.09.2021
FBI Failed to Protect Female Gymnasts From Larry Nassar
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the US Capitol Police asking the Pentagon for National Guard troops for the justice for J6 rally, and Italy making COVID health passes mandatory for all workers.
GUEST
Andrew Arthur - Former Immigration Judge, Center for Immigration Studies | The Chamber of Commerce, E-Verify, and Immigration in the 2024 Election
Jim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | The Gateway Pundit, Inflation, and Biden Administration Popularity
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Andrew Arthur on illegal immigration vetting, illegal immigrants receiving healthcare, and the number of apprehensions at the Texas Border. Andrew discussed the vetting process of immigrants and refugees coming from countries like Afghanistan. Andrew talked about the Biden administration and its failed immigration policies endangering Americans.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Jim Hoft about the Abraham Accords, prices rising in grocery stores, and the Gateway Pundit readers. Jim spoke on Donald Trump's possible announcement for the 2024 election and Trump's stance on the vaccine mandates. Jim spoke about President Trump's foreign policy and the media avoiding his accomplishments.
Also, we discuss the failures exhibited by the FBI in the Larry Nassar case.
