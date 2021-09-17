Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210917/faroe-islands-pledges-review-of-whaling-hunt-rules-amid-outcry-over-largest-ever-cull-1089148345.html
Faroe Islands Pledges Review of Whaling Hunt Rules Amid Outcry Over Largest-Ever Cull
Faroe Islands Pledges Review of Whaling Hunt Rules Amid Outcry Over Largest-Ever Cull
What was called the largest slaughter of dolphins in the history of the Faroe Islands has led to massive criticism not only from animal rights activists, but... 17.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-17T06:36+0000
2021-09-17T06:36+0000
denmark
whaling
news
europe
whales
dolphins
faroe islands
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107745/87/1077458716_0:51:1920:1131_1920x0_80_0_0_64197fe968ae2dc8c520f7677a79d298.jpg
Following an outcry over the mass slaughter of over 1,400 dolphins in a single day, as social media and news outlets across the globe were flooded with gory footage, the Faroese government has pledged to review the way the traditional hunts are carried out.Last week's slaughter, labelled the largest in history, was so great in scope, compared with previous years, that even professional whalers and trade union leaders, who ordinarily do their best to protect the age-old tradition, criticised the unnecessary brutality and unwanted attention, venturing that it could be the death knell of whale hunts.Eco-activists and animal rights groups emphasised that the cull was so large that regulations in place to minimise the suffering of animals were not necessarily observed.Whaling in the Faroe Islands is a hunting tradition dating back to the Viking Age. For hundreds of years, sea mammals – primarily pilot whales, humpback whales, and dolphins – have been killed for their meat and blubber. Each year, the Faroese drive herds of the mammals into shallow fjords, subsequently stabbing them to death using traditional equipment such as a blowhole hook. The hunts are carried out on a non-commercial basis, as the catch is then distributed among the community.Each year, the web explodes with gruesome footage and demands to stop the practice, seen as cruel and largely out of date. The Faroese government, however, called the whale drives a dramatic sight only to people "unfamiliar with the slaughter of mammals", assuring that the hunts well organised and fully regulated.The former chairman of the Faroese Whaling Association, Hans Jacob Hermansen, maintained that it was no different from killing cattle or anything else. "It's just that we have an open abattoir", he said.Faroese MP Sjúrdur Skaale, while himself criticial of the recent cull in Skálafjørdur, hit back at the accusations by citing Denmark's pork industry, which is one of the world's largest.Bioetician Mickey Gjerris from Copenhagen University, in turn, emphasised the not-always-equally-logical relationship to animal killing.Turid Nolsøe from Copenhagen University, ventured that the massive criticism of whaling from the outside has had the opposite effect, leading many Faroese to stick to the hunts as a unique expression of their culture."The tradition might have died out if you didn't keep focusing on it. It is a challenge to one's identity that one feels it necessary to defend it", Nolsøe mused.The Faroes are an archipelago of 18 rocky islands, located halfway between Norway, Scotland, and Iceland. At 55,000 inhabitants, it is part of the Danish Realm.
https://sputniknews.com/20210915/questions-raised-over-future-of-whaling-as-faroe-islands-slaughters-1400-dolphins-in-a-single-day-1089085291.html
Barbarians. Identity tied into killing innocent creatures... I spit on your entire nation.
0
1
denmark
faroe islands
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107745/87/1077458716_120:0:1825:1279_1920x0_80_0_0_7de7a8129de96b17a85822c9e24cc94c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
denmark, whaling, news, europe, whales, dolphins, faroe islands

Faroe Islands Pledges Review of Whaling Hunt Rules Amid Outcry Over Largest-Ever Cull

06:36 GMT 17.09.2021
CC0 / / Dolphin
Dolphin - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
What was called the largest slaughter of dolphins in the history of the Faroe Islands has led to massive criticism not only from animal rights activists, but from whalers themselves. However, bioeticians have pointed out the somewhat contradictory and not always logical attitude to killing animals for food.
Following an outcry over the mass slaughter of over 1,400 dolphins in a single day, as social media and news outlets across the globe were flooded with gory footage, the Faroese government has pledged to review the way the traditional hunts are carried out.
Last week's slaughter, labelled the largest in history, was so great in scope, compared with previous years, that even professional whalers and trade union leaders, who ordinarily do their best to protect the age-old tradition, criticised the unnecessary brutality and unwanted attention, venturing that it could be the death knell of whale hunts.
Bottlenose dolphin swimming in the ocean - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2021
Questions Raised Over Future of Whaling as Faroe Islands Slaughters 1,400 Dolphins in a Single Day
15 September, 06:56 GMT
Eco-activists and animal rights groups emphasised that the cull was so large that regulations in place to minimise the suffering of animals were not necessarily observed.

"We take this matter very seriously. Although these hunts are considered sustainable, we will be looking closely at the dolphin hunts, and what part they should play in Faroese society", Faroese Premier Bardur á Steig Nielsen said in a statement.

Whaling in the Faroe Islands is a hunting tradition dating back to the Viking Age. For hundreds of years, sea mammals – primarily pilot whales, humpback whales, and dolphins – have been killed for their meat and blubber. Each year, the Faroese drive herds of the mammals into shallow fjords, subsequently stabbing them to death using traditional equipment such as a blowhole hook. The hunts are carried out on a non-commercial basis, as the catch is then distributed among the community.
Each year, the web explodes with gruesome footage and demands to stop the practice, seen as cruel and largely out of date. The Faroese government, however, called the whale drives a dramatic sight only to people "unfamiliar with the slaughter of mammals", assuring that the hunts well organised and fully regulated.
The former chairman of the Faroese Whaling Association, Hans Jacob Hermansen, maintained that it was no different from killing cattle or anything else. "It's just that we have an open abattoir", he said.
Faroese MP Sjúrdur Skaale, while himself criticial of the recent cull in Skálafjørdur, hit back at the accusations by citing Denmark's pork industry, which is one of the world's largest.

"In Denmark, 30 million pigs are kept in captivity. Intelligent animals that live and die in captivity, living on a concrete floor. It is far worse than both whale killing and dolphin killing", he told Danish Radio.

Bioetician Mickey Gjerris from Copenhagen University, in turn, emphasised the not-always-equally-logical relationship to animal killing.

"Had it been 1,400 pigs, then we would have been whistling indifferently, for we are used to killing them, while dolphins are seen as very intelligent animals. There is a completely different narrative. It's a bit like if they had taken puppies and kittens", Gjerris said.

Turid Nolsøe from Copenhagen University, ventured that the massive criticism of whaling from the outside has had the opposite effect, leading many Faroese to stick to the hunts as a unique expression of their culture.
"The tradition might have died out if you didn't keep focusing on it. It is a challenge to one's identity that one feels it necessary to defend it", Nolsøe mused.

The Faroes are an archipelago of 18 rocky islands, located halfway between Norway, Scotland, and Iceland. At 55,000 inhabitants, it is part of the Danish Realm.
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
Barbarians. Identity tied into killing innocent creatures... I spit on your entire nation.
GGone
17 September, 09:50 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:22 GMTPsaki Says Biden's Constant Coughing Not 'an Issue of Concern'
07:11 GMTIndia Eyes Record Vaccination on PM Modi's Birthday, But Opposition Observes It as Unemployment Day
07:06 GMTIndia Doesn't Subscribe to 'Clash of Civilisations' Theory, Jaishankar Clarifies to China's Wang Yi
06:59 GMTUN Chief Says He Cannot Deny Unvaccinated World Leaders From Entering General Assembly
06:50 GMTChinese Astronauts Return to Earth After 90-Day Space Mission
06:36 GMTFaroe Islands Pledges Review of Whaling Hunt Rules Amid Outcry Over Largest-Ever Cull
06:31 GMT'I'm Vaccinated B**ch!' Watch 'Drunk Karen' Attacking Restaurant Staffers for Not Wearing Masks
06:24 GMTOn Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday, Here's a Look at Indian PM's Most Iconic Fashion Moments
06:12 GMTOver 150 Tonnes of Chinese Vodka Spilled as Result of Sichuan Earthquake, Reports Suggest
06:06 GMTHappens to The Best of Us: Australian PM Morrison Plays Down Joe Biden 'Forgetting' His Name
05:47 GMTUS Will Boost Military Presence in Australia as China Slams 'Irresponsible' AUKUS Pact
05:34 GMT'Tomorrow I'm Dating My Doorman, Next Day Someone Else': Irina Shayk Reacts to Rumoured Kanye Fling
05:27 GMTCOVID-19 Live Updates: Changes to UK's International Travel Rules Expected on 17 September
05:10 GMTSociety Cannot Be 'Held Hostage' by Unvaccinated, Finnish Health Boss Claims
04:30 GMTGimme That: Adorable Golden Retriever Twins are Ready for a Treat
04:16 GMTUS House Armed Services Committee Warns Troubled F-35 Program May Become Unsustainable at Its Peak
04:01 GMTUS Civil Rights Leader Applauds Police Chokehold Ban, Urges Congress to Move on Floyd Act
03:55 GMT'Cut Him Off Now!': Newsmax Host Loses Cool After US Vet Critiques Trump Over Afghan Withdrawal
03:20 GMTUK High Court Rules Will of Prince Philip to Remain Sealed for 90 Years
02:31 GMTUS Coast Guard Joins Australia Navy for 3-Day Exercise in South China Sea