Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
US Gen. McKenzie Admits Kabul Airstrike 'Was a Mistake', Killed Only Afghan Civilians

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210917/desantis-slams-biden-for-dramatically-seizing-floridas-covid-19-treatment-1089168703.html
DeSantis Slams Biden for ‘Dramatically’ Seizing Florida’s COVID-19 Treatment
DeSantis Slams Biden for ‘Dramatically’ Seizing Florida’s COVID-19 Treatment
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hammered the Biden administration for overhauling the distribution of monoclonal antibody treatments that have been critical in... 17.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-17T19:03+0000
2021-09-17T19:17+0000
jen psaki
us
hhs
white house
psaki
biden
ron desantis
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/03/1083792347_0:79:3363:1970_1920x0_80_0_0_1922f4220ec584ec24887fb380ddea4e.jpg
DeSantis said Thursday that just at the 25 states sites, “they’ve done well over 90,000 treatments with monoclonal antibodies.” However, he stressed that “Florida’s supply of antibody treatments is under threat from the federal government.”The US Department of Health and Human Services announced that they will now take control of the distribution of monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 and ration how much of the treatment supply goes to each state.HHS officials said the weekly distribution will be “based on weekly reports of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in addition to data on inventories and use” submitted by states to the federal government. Adding that this change will provide “health departments maximum flexibility to get these critical drugs where they are needed most.”Florida’s allocation of treatments represented the largest share of any state. As a result, the HHS announced a 50 percent reduction of the monoclonal antibodies that had been used in Florida.White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday that the federal government’s distribution plan for monoclonal antibodies is aimed at achieving “equity” among states receiving them.“I think our role as the government overseeing the entire country is to be equitable in how we distribute. We’re not going to give a greater percentage to Florida over Oklahoma,” she added.DeSantis warned that HHS' new equitable distribution plan for monoclonal antibodies is "very, very problematic" and warned patients "are going to suffer as a result of this."He said he would seek to find other sources of monoclonal antibody treatments.
us
white house
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Adriana Montes
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
Adriana Montes
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/03/1083792347_315:0:3046:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ad4ba4f8e1af5d90a10d5c909c1fd6a3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
jen psaki, us, hhs, white house, psaki, biden, ron desantis, covid-19

DeSantis Slams Biden for ‘Dramatically’ Seizing Florida’s COVID-19 Treatment

19:03 GMT 17.09.2021 (Updated: 19:17 GMT 17.09.2021)
© REUTERS / JOE SKIPPERFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the welcome segment of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 26, 2021.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the welcome segment of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 26, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
© REUTERS / JOE SKIPPER
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Adriana Montes
Reporter
All materials
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hammered the Biden administration for overhauling the distribution of monoclonal antibody treatments that have been critical in reducing hospitalizations and deaths resulting from COVID-19.
DeSantis said Thursday that just at the 25 states sites, “they’ve done well over 90,000 treatments with monoclonal antibodies.” However, he stressed that “Florida’s supply of antibody treatments is under threat from the federal government.”
The US Department of Health and Human Services announced that they will now take control of the distribution of monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 and ration how much of the treatment supply goes to each state.
HHS officials said the weekly distribution will be “based on weekly reports of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in addition to data on inventories and use” submitted by states to the federal government. Adding that this change will provide “health departments maximum flexibility to get these critical drugs where they are needed most.”
Florida’s allocation of treatments represented the largest share of any state. As a result, the HHS announced a 50 percent reduction of the monoclonal antibodies that had been used in Florida.
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNSTWhite House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. July 16, 2021.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. July 16, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. July 16, 2021.
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday that the federal government’s distribution plan for monoclonal antibodies is aimed at achieving “equity” among states receiving them.

“Just seven states are making up 70 percent of the orders. Our supply is not unlimited and we believe it should be equitable across states,” Psaki said during a press briefing.

“I think our role as the government overseeing the entire country is to be equitable in how we distribute. We’re not going to give a greater percentage to Florida over Oklahoma,” she added.
DeSantis warned that HHS' new equitable distribution plan for monoclonal antibodies is "very, very problematic" and warned patients "are going to suffer as a result of this."
He said he would seek to find other sources of monoclonal antibody treatments.

"We're fighting. We're going to make sure we leave no stone unturned," he said. "Whoever needs a treatment we are going to work like hell to get them the treatments.”

010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:37 GMTFrance Recalls Ambassadors From US, Australia for Consultations over AUKUS Alliance
19:34 GMTUS Prosecutors Reportedly Plan to Charge Ex-Boeing Employee for Concealing Truth About 737 MAX
19:28 GMTAlt-Right Proud Boys Warn Members to Avoid 'Trap' of Washington DC Rally
19:18 GMTTrump Sends Letter to Top Georgia Officials Demanding to End 'Illegitimate' Biden's Presidency
19:18 GMTTaliban Reportedly Ditches Women's Ministry in Favour of 'Ministry of Virtue and Vice'
19:09 GMTUS Gen. McKenzie Admits Kabul Airstrike 'Was a Mistake', Killed Only Afghan Civilians
19:07 GMTPresident Trump’s Dismissal of Bill Barr’s Warnings Cost Him Presidency, Book Claims
19:03 GMTDeSantis Slams Biden for ‘Dramatically’ Seizing Florida’s COVID-19 Treatment
19:00 GMTWH Reportedly Plans to Launch 'Deportation Flights' to Haiti as Texas Migrant Crisis Worsens
18:50 GMTKiwi Cricket Team Could Have Been Attacked, New Zealand PM Ardern Told Pakistan PM Khan
18:41 GMTAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Hit With Second Ethics Complaint For 'Tax The Rich' Appearance at Met Gala
18:02 GMTOver 40 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Military in West Bank, Red Crescent Says
17:40 GMTPayPal Allows UK Clients to Buy, Hold, Sell Cryptocurrencies
17:30 GMT'Perfectly Within Duties': Gen. Milley Defends Secret Talks With China on Possibility of US Attack
17:21 GMTCapitol Police Chief Warns of Threats Ahead of Rally in Support of Protesters Charged in 6 Jan. Riot
17:06 GMTBoris's Johnson: PM Cracks Joke About his Fertility at Post-Reshuffle Cabinet Meeting
16:23 GMTTikTok Bans Hashtag Linked to Cyberbullying of French Students Born in 2010, Reports Say
16:21 GMTUS Defence Secretary Approves Request to Deploy 100 Troops at Capitol Protest
16:04 GMTCanada Caught Off Guard By New AUKUS Security Pact, Report Says
16:01 GMTRepublican FEC Member Doesn't Rule Out Bias in Twitter Banning Hunter Biden Laptop Story