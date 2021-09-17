COVID-19 Live Updates: Changes to UK's International Travel Rules Expected on 17 September

The global death toll from the coronavirus has now surpassed 4.66 million, and more than 227 million cases have been detected across the globe, according to Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from national and local authorities, the media, and other sources.
The United States has the highest death toll and overall coronavirus tally, with 669,996 fatalities and 41.7 million infections.
It is followed by India (more than 33.35 million cases and 443,928 deaths) and Brazil (21 million cases and a death toll of 589,246).
The United Kingdom is expected to announce a major change in its COVID-19 international travel rules. It is believed that as many as 12 countries could be taken off the red list. Argentina, Bangladesh, Dominican Republic, Indonesia, Kenya, Maldives, Mexico, Pakistan, Peru, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Turkey are reportedly among those countries. Currently, there are 62 countries on the red list.
Meanwhile, more than 5.8 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered worldwide.
05:48 GMT 17.09.2021
Society Cannot Be 'Held Hostage' by Unvaccinated, Finnish Health Boss Claims