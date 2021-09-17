Clip of Man With Crossbow on Balcony in Netherlands Emerges Online Amid Reports of Stabbing Attack

The video, which shows a man with a crossbow on a balcony, emerged online after the Dutch police reported two fatalities and two injured in the city of Almeo. However, it is not clear if the man wielding the weapon in the clip is the perpetrator.The Dutch police reportedly noted that they are not considering the incident as a terrorist attack.
Initial reports suggested that a stabbing attack occurred in the Netherlands on Friday, but later De Telegraph reported, citing a police spokesman, that two people had been shot with a crossbow, adding that the suspect was arrested soon after the assault.
The video, which shows a man with a crossbow on a balcony, emerged online after the Dutch police reported two fatalities and two injured in the city of Almeo. However, it is not clear if the man wielding the weapon in the clip is the perpetrator.
The Dutch police reportedly noted that they are not considering the incident as a terrorist attack.