Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210917/capitol-police-chief-warns-of-threats-ahead-of-rally-in-support-of-protesters-charged-in-6-jan-riot-1089166519.html
Capitol Police Chief Warns of Threats Ahead of Rally in Support of Protesters Charged in 6 Jan. Riot
Capitol Police Chief Warns of Threats Ahead of Rally in Support of Protesters Charged in 6 Jan. Riot
The event is planned by the non-profit organisation Look Ahead America, which is led by Matt Braynard, who briefly worked on Donald Trump’s presidential... 17.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-17T17:21+0000
2021-09-17T18:03+0000
donald trump
us
plot to attack u.s. capitol
us capitol
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0f/1083393986_0:122:3071:1849_1920x0_80_0_0_e28e00a5527629e15f4087d77f193363.jpg
US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger warned that some threats had been made regarding the upcoming "Justice for J6" rally in Washington, DC. Law enforcement have upped security as they fear a repetition of the incidents that occurred at the beginning of the year.A tall fence, which was installed around Capitol grounds in the aftermath of the storming of the building, has reappeared in the US capital.The measures were introduced after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) warned about the potential for violence during the upcoming demonstration, which is scheduled for 18 September. The briefing said that around 700 people are expected to attend the event and noted that violence could break out due to a counter-rally that is scheduled to take place on the same day at Freedom Plaza in Washington.Eleanor Holmes Norton, a delegate to the United States House of Representatives, said that the security measures that have been introduced in Washington, DC are "an overcompensation for the" 6 January incident. Matt Braynard, whose organisation is planning the "Justice for J6", rally said that the demonstration will be peaceful and that participants will cooperate with law enforcement.What Happened on 6 January?On that day, members of Congress were convening to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, which Donald Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden. However, the incumbent Republican president refused to concede defeat. He claimed that the vote had been rigged and that Biden won thanks to widespread voter irregularities, a claim that many of his allies and supporters strongly backed. While lawmakers were gathered in the Capitol, Trump held a rally that was attended by thousands of his supporters.Addressing the crowd, Donald Trump and other speakers at the rally reiterated claims about the election being stolen. Trump also called on his supporters to "march" on Congress.During the rally, hundreds of supporters headed to the Capitol, with a large group of people storming into the building. Five protesters and a policeman were killed and more than a hundred law enforcement officers were injured as Trump supporters breached the building.Following the incident, Democrats accused Trump of inciting an "insurrection" and introduced an impeachment article against him. The Republican POTUS became the first US president to be impeached twice. The four-day trial ended in lawmakers acquitting Trump. The president said he bore no responsibility for the deadly riots and dismissed the Democrats' decision to introduce an impeachment article against him as "ridiculous".
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0f/1083393986_164:0:2895:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e0ab102e62673cb81bdfd1545a04696e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, us, plot to attack u.s. capitol, us capitol

Capitol Police Chief Warns of Threats Ahead of Rally in Support of Protesters Charged in 6 Jan. Riot

17:21 GMT 17.09.2021 (Updated: 18:03 GMT 17.09.2021)
© AFP 2021 / SAMUEL CORUM The U.S. Capitol is seen behind a fence with razor wire during sunrise on January 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. After last week's riots at the U.S. Capitol Building, the FBI has warned of additional threats in the nation's capital and in all 50 states. According to reports, as many as 25,000 National Guard soldiers will be guarding the city as preparations are made for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. President.
 The U.S. Capitol is seen behind a fence with razor wire during sunrise on January 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. After last week's riots at the U.S. Capitol Building, the FBI has warned of additional threats in the nation's capital and in all 50 states. According to reports, as many as 25,000 National Guard soldiers will be guarding the city as preparations are made for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. President. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / SAMUEL CORUM
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
The event is planned by the non-profit organisation Look Ahead America, which is led by Matt Braynard, who briefly worked on Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Braynard said that the rally is aimed at protesting the treatment of nonviolent individuals arrested during the storming of the Capitol on 6 January.
US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger warned that some threats had been made regarding the upcoming "Justice for J6" rally in Washington, DC. Law enforcement have upped security as they fear a repetition of the incidents that occurred at the beginning of the year.

A tall fence, which was installed around Capitol grounds in the aftermath of the storming of the building, has reappeared in the US capital.
The measures were introduced after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) warned about the potential for violence during the upcoming demonstration, which is scheduled for 18 September.

"We are aware of a small number of recent online threats of violence referencing the planned rally, including online discussions encouraging violence the day before the rally", reads a DHS intelligence briefing obtained by CNN.

The briefing said that around 700 people are expected to attend the event and noted that violence could break out due to a counter-rally that is scheduled to take place on the same day at Freedom Plaza in Washington.

Eleanor Holmes Norton, a delegate to the United States House of Representatives, said that the security measures that have been introduced in Washington, DC are "an overcompensation for the" 6 January incident.

"It looks like the authorities, especially the Capitol Police, have been taken aback by how unprepared they were on Jan. 6. So now they're coming back overprepared", she said.

Matt Braynard, whose organisation is planning the "Justice for J6", rally said that the demonstration will be peaceful and that participants will cooperate with law enforcement.

What Happened on 6 January?

On that day, members of Congress were convening to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, which Donald Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden. However, the incumbent Republican president refused to concede defeat. He claimed that the vote had been rigged and that Biden won thanks to widespread voter irregularities, a claim that many of his allies and supporters strongly backed. While lawmakers were gathered in the Capitol, Trump held a rally that was attended by thousands of his supporters.
Addressing the crowd, Donald Trump and other speakers at the rally reiterated claims about the election being stolen. Trump also called on his supporters to "march" on Congress.

"You are the people that built this nation. You have to get your people to fight", the president told his supporters.

During the rally, hundreds of supporters headed to the Capitol, with a large group of people storming into the building. Five protesters and a policeman were killed and more than a hundred law enforcement officers were injured as Trump supporters breached the building.
Following the incident, Democrats accused Trump of inciting an "insurrection" and introduced an impeachment article against him. The Republican POTUS became the first US president to be impeached twice. The four-day trial ended in lawmakers acquitting Trump. The president said he bore no responsibility for the deadly riots and dismissed the Democrats' decision to introduce an impeachment article against him as "ridiculous".
101000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:02 GMTOver 40 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Military in West Bank, Red Crescent Says
17:40 GMTPayPal Allows UK Clients to Buy, Hold, Sell Cryptocurrencies
17:30 GMT'Perfectly Within Duties': Gen. Milley Defends Secret Talks With China on Possibility of US Attack
17:21 GMTCapitol Police Chief Warns of Threats Ahead of Rally in Support of Protesters Charged in 6 Jan. Riot
17:06 GMTBoris's Johnson: PM Cracks Joke About his Fertility at Post-Reshuffle Cabinet Meeting
16:23 GMTTikTok Bans Hashtag Linked to Cyberbullying of French Students Born in 2010, Reports Say
16:21 GMTUS Defence Secretary Approves Request to Deploy 100 Troops at Capitol Protest
16:04 GMTCanada Caught Off Guard By New AUKUS Security Pact, Report Says
16:01 GMTRepublican FEC Member Doesn't Rule Out Bias in Twitter Banning Hunter Biden Laptop Story
16:00 GMTTel Aviv ‘Significantly’ Expanding Red Sea Presence Amid Alleged Iran Threat: Ex-Israeli Navy Chief
15:56 GMTFinal 9/11 Hearing Abruptly Cancelled at Gitmo Due to COVID-19-Related Illness - Reports
15:47 GMTDemocratic Lawyer Charged in Probe of Trump-Russian Investigation Pleads Not Guilty
15:13 GMTBlinken: US Ready to Delay New Sanctions if Ethiopia and Eritrea Act to Resolve Conflict
14:55 GMTLondon Gang Who Killed NHS Worker From 'Wrong Postcode' Jailed After Murder Sketches Found
14:53 GMTRussia Launching Trials of Simultaneous Vaccination Against Flu, COVID-19
14:30 GMTVideo: Police Act Against Climate Protesters Blocking M25 Motorway
14:15 GMTRonaldo Will Cause as Many Problems as He Solves for Solskjaer, Ex-Liverpool Player Carragher Says
14:03 GMTXi Urges SCO to 'Resist' External Meddling After US, Australia Vow to Bolster Ties With Taiwan
14:02 GMTUN Security Council Holds Meeting on Afghanistan
13:39 GMTHitting US Debt Ceiling Could Trigger Recession, White House Says