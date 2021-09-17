https://sputniknews.com/20210917/at-the-end-of-the-occupation-country-faces-many-challenges---head-of-afghan-national-peace-council-1089142817.html

'At the End of the Occupation' Country Faces Many Challenges - Head of Afghan National Peace Council

It has been more than a month since the Taliban seized Afghanistan's capital Kabul and declared the near 20-year war in the country over. Sputnik spoke with... 17.09.2021, Sputnik International

afghanistan

opinion

afghanistan

Sputnik: What are some of the problems that the Taliban* government is facing after the long-term US occupation and war? What will be the first steps of the caretaker government?Mohammad Daoud Abedi: In the new phase of our country after the end of occupation, our government and our nation are facing a lot of challenges. The challenges are a food crisis, cash flow crisis, education and governmental offices. And obviously many other sectors of the government are totally shut down. This was intentionally done to Afghanistan to show the world the Taliban is not welcomed. This was done purposely by the people who left Afghanistan and the previous government.Our intention is to get everything back on its feet working, and provide services to our country, as well as be able to deal with the world as good partners and good citizens of the world. Our priorities are to get rid of the problems and start a fresh new era for Afghanistan and a new relationship with the world.Sputnik: It's known that the Taliban experienced great economic difficulties during the previous governance period. What kind of measures will the Taliban take this time in the economic field?Mohammad Daoud Abedi: It is true that our people faced strict economic situations in the past era and we do not expect the world to make mistakes again. The world must understand, if they want a working partner in Afghanistan, they must support the effort of the government and people. Let’s not forget, any kind of restriction on cash flow and other issues of governing hurts the Afghan people. My nation has already been hurt badly in the past 20 years and 22 years before that. So it is time for the world to understand that Afghans need them and they need Afghanistan. In order to understand that and in order to facilitate a better partnership condition, the Islamic government of Afghanistan is planning to exploit and explore the mining industry of Afghanistan, which helps in the situation of the economy. Whether communication, transportation... And the geographical position of Afghanistan is connected to Central Asian countries and to the Indian Ocean. As well as customs bringing revenue inside Afghanistan to create jobs for men and women in Afghanistan, to create education situations and develop the agricultural industry. So these are the plans that we have at the moment. Our Afghan National Peace Council has a 15-year policy and strategy to implement in regard to economic development in Afghanistan.Sputnik: And what about the future of bilateral relations with Turkey? The Taliban has given positive messages about Turkey. As a NATO member country, what distinguishes Turkey from the other NATO members?Mohammad Daoud Abedi: Our relationship with Turkey was shaped before NATO. We have very close ties with Turkey. We consider Turkey as our brothers and sisters. The Afghan and Turkish relationship goes back more than 100 years. Obviously from the Islamic point of view, it goes back thousands of years. But in recent history, we are very close to each other, feelings are very good for each other, and in that regard, we hope that the government of Turkey will assist our people and our government, so we could use their experiences. The Turkish people have matured in their politics around the world, we like to use that experience. And Afghanistan would like to have a very peaceful and based on mutual respect relationship with the entire world. That’s what we are planning and that’s what we are gonna work for.Sputnik: Is there any official diplomatic contact with Turkey?Mohammad Daoud Abedi: As far as I know, the embassy here that is currently in Ankara, they are not in much contact with Kabul, because the government of Turkey does not recognize the caretaker government of Afghanistan. We are hopeful that our brother nation, Turkey, will take this mature step and recognize the caretaker government and we can start diplomatic relations immediately and discuss the point of view of both sides to form our diplomatic relations.Sputnik: The Taliban has prioritised good relations with China, and it's known that China has some serious security concerns about separatist Uyghur militants. What about the alleged Uyghur militant presence in Afghanistan? Will the Taliban take any steps against them?Mohammad Daoud Abedi: There are not many Uyghur or other foreign nationals in Afghanistan. Those times are gone. They used to be in Afghanistan, almost 20 years ago. But if there are some, soon the caretaker government will announce that all foreigners must register with the interior ministry of Afghanistan, so we know who is in the country or not, who should be or not be. If they need to be given citizenship, we will offer them citizenship so they could be a regular citizen of the country by the laws of Afghanistan, so there is no misbehaviour. That is how we can contain the situation. But as far as China having interest in security, this is their right. Every country has the right to be concerned about their security. As long as they don’t interfere in our inner affairs, we would like to have a normal peaceful relationship with China and any other country.Sputnik: How do you respond to claims that the Taliban is becoming a sanctuary for jihadi-terrorist movements?Mohammad Daoud Abedi: If anyone calls jihad terrorism, then all Muslims are terrorist. Because jihad is part of our Islamic belief, and jihad is not only military fighting. If you are referring to the military part of jihad, we will continue jihad so long as we are alive. Regarding al-Qaeda*, there were times that they were many in Afghanistan. But after the situation changed in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, most of them moved to their own countries, because that way they could be in their own countries to continue their struggle within.Sputnik: And Al-Qaeda? It's said that the Taliban has relations with Al-Qaeda and Al-Qaeda has taken a place in the government through the 'Haqqani Network'.Mohammad Daoud Abedi: We don’t think that there are many people associated with Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan. If there are any foreigners in Afghanistan, we would definitely register them and know what they do. Because we promised the world that we are not going to interfere with anyone's internal politics and behaviour. And we will not allow any of our citizens to create problems for other countries. There is some media propaganda about the Haqqani Network. There is no Haqqani Network. This is just a name. I’ve met with Haqqani family members before. I know the entire family, I know everyone. They are very good people. This is just the name that Al-Qaeda has been associated with, the Haqqani Network. There is no network. As you see today Sirajeddin Haqqani is the interior minister of Afghanistan. His uncle, Hacı Halil Haqqani, is the minister of border and different tribes.How could they call my own countryman Al-Qaeda? Sirajeddin Haqqani is an Afghan. His family struggled for the independence of Afghanistan for the past 50 years. His father started jihad 53 years ago. They have given martyrs for Afghanistan. Why would somebody call my own people a terrorist and Al-Qaeda? What is the proof? This is just propaganda about one of our heroes.Sputnik: Which are the countries that the Taliban wants to establish good relations with? For example, can you say anything about the relations with Russia?Mohammad Daoud Abedi: Like any other country, we also want to establish good relations with Russia. Even though we have our comments regarding Russia, what they did in the past, I hope the Russian people and the government take that into consideration. They hurt our people, 2 million people killed at the time when the Soviet Union attacked Afghanistan. We like the Russian government to keep those into consideration and deal with us as equal partners now. Assets were damaged during that occupation. So we could forget and forgive the past and start a new good relationship. That is what our people and government have in mind.Sputnik: And can you say the same about Israel and the US?Mohammad Daoud Abedi: Israel's case is totally different. We don’t recognize the Zionist regime formally. Palestine is in the heart of every Muslim and every free human being. But in the US, it is the same thing. We like to forget and forgive while we like the US people and government to assist and help for this new era. Let’s start fresh whatever happened, whatever the reason was, it passed. We have to understand how to go forward, that is our goal and that's what we are targeting. Because Afghanistan doesn't have the luxury to dig through the past and pick certain things and argue about it. We need to focus and we are planning to focus on our future for the children of Afghanistan. All of them need help.Sputnik: There is another major concern that the Western world has. The Taliban says that the country will be ruled under sharia. But how will that affect Afghan women? Will they be isolated from education and social life?Mohammad Daoud Abedi: When our government says Afghanistan will be ruled with sharia, that is a good thing. Because in sharia law, women is given more rights than men. Women are our mothers, our daughters. The prophet has taught us that paradise is under the feet of the mothers. Education is an obligation for a Muslim man of women. When our religion teaches this, how would the Taliban or any other Muslim deny this specific instruction of Islam and be against that? The Western media does not understand the situation in Afghanistan. When your sister or daughter or mother or wife goes out and is active in the social world, you must provide security for their physical, dignity and for their honour. So, we are trying to do that, trying to create a safe environment for our women, so they can be active in the social life. Our mother, wife of the prophet, was a business lady, so we have the model. Our mother was a teacher. When we have examples like that, why we would deny women to not follow in their footsteps? That is not the reason. We love to have them do all kinds of work that sharia allows them. This is just either lack of understanding or purposely making propaganda against Muslims and against specifically the Taliban.Sputnik: Under the Afghan National Peace Council, what will you do in this new process? Have you met with officials or party leaders in Turkey? And what can you say about the operation of the Kabul airport and Turkey and Qatar's position?Mohammad Daoud Abedi: As I was informed in the last few days, Turkish efforts and Qatari efforts are simultaneously being progressed. They both helped to get the airport running, which we are grateful for. The airports are very important, not only Kabul, all of the airports. All of them must be operational and functional, so the Afghan people can continue their relationship with the world, and the world can come and see Afghanistan with their own eyes and help with their own hands. Those are the gateways between the world and Afghanistan.Under the peace council, I have come to Turkey more than 8 times, and I discussed many issues with party leaders and government officials. This time I had planned to do the same. We have a representative in Ankara. I started my trip on August 23, went to Qatar and Saudi Arabia. By the time I came here, the government of Turkey had started direct talks with our government in Kabul. So far, to respect that relationship from government to government, I stopped requesting any meetings with government officials and any party, because we didn’t want to interfere in what was started here. We are going to wait and see what the results of the connections are, if progress at this level is good and satisfying. We will study the situation and I will have a trip to Kabul and discuss the issues with our higher ranks in the foreign ministry.*Terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.

