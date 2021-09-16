https://sputniknews.com/20210916/woman-who-threatened-to-kill-vp-kamala-harris-because-she-is-not-actually-black-pleads-guilty-1089120721.html

Woman Who Threatened to Kill VP Kamala Harris Because She is 'Not Actually Black' Pleads Guilty

Prior to her arrest in April, Niviane Petit Phelps, who is herself Black, worked as a nurse in the Jackson Health System in Florida. Her legal team insists... 16.09.2021, Sputnik International

A woman has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill US Vice President Kamala Harris. According to a press release by the Justice Department, 39-year-old Niviane Phelps sent her husband, who was in prison, short videos, where she talked about her plans to kill the official within 50 days."You are going to die. Your days are numbered already", the woman said in one video.In another clip, Phelps claimed she had received $53,000 to carry out the "hit" against Kamala Harris. The ex-nurse also sent her husband a photograph of herself standing next to a target sheet with a firearm. Two days later she applied for a concealed weapons permit.Phelps sent messages to her husband via JPay, a computer application used for communication between incarcerated individuals and their relatives or friends. According to local media outlets, a prison offical saw the woman's disturbing messages and informed the US Secret Service about them.During a subsequent interrogation, Phelps said she was angry that Harris, first Asian-American and first woman to be elected vice president, was "not actually black" and claimed that Harris didn't put her hand on the Bible during the swearing-in ceremony, which is false.Phelp's mother told local media that her daughter was depressed and desperate and that she "listened to what people tell her". Her lawyer said Phelps "led an honorable life until this incident" and noted that the woman plans to demonstrate "significant mitigating circumstances". The 39-year-old faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

