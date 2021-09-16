Registration was successful!
International

US Sanctions 5 Individuals in Turkey Over Links to Al-Qaeda
US Sanctions 5 Individuals in Turkey Over Links to Al-Qaeda
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US Treasury on Thursday added five individuals to its Specially Designated Nationals list for their alleged links to Al-Qaeda.*
us treasury
us
turkey
united states
us sanctions
al-qaeda
Among the individuals designated, two are nationals of Egypt and three of Turkey, according to a Treasury press release.* Al-Qaeda is a terrorist group, banned in Russia and other countries
turkey
us treasury, us, turkey, united states, us sanctions, al-qaeda

US Sanctions 5 Individuals in Turkey Over Links to Al-Qaeda

17:37 GMT 16.09.2021
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyThe U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Washington.
The U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US Treasury on Thursday added five individuals to its Specially Designated Nationals list for their alleged links to Al-Qaeda.*
Among the individuals designated, two are nationals of Egypt and three of Turkey, according to a Treasury press release.
* Al-Qaeda is a terrorist group, banned in Russia and other countries
