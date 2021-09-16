Registration was successful!
US Sanctions 5 Individuals in Turkey Over Links to Al-Qaeda
US Sanctions 5 Individuals in Turkey Over Links to Al-Qaeda
16.09.2021

US Sanctions 5 Individuals in Turkey Over Links to Al-Qaeda

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US Treasury on Thursday added five individuals to its Specially Designated Nationals list for their alleged links to Al-Qaeda.*
Among the individuals designated, two are nationals of Egypt and three of Turkey, according to a Treasury press release.

* Al-Qaeda is a terrorist group, banned in Russia and other countries
US Sanctions 5 Individuals in Turkey Over Links to Al-Qaeda
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US Treasury on Thursday added five individuals to its Specially Designated Nationals list for their alleged links to Al-Qaeda.*
Among the individuals designated, two are nationals of Egypt and three of Turkey, according to a Treasury press release.
* Al-Qaeda is a terrorist group, banned in Russia and other countries