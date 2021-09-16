Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210916/us-regulator-approves-creation-of-nuclear-dump-in-texas-despite-opposition-from-local-authorities-1089132848.html
US Regulator Approves Creation of Nuclear Dump in Texas Despite Opposition From Local Authorities
US Regulator Approves Creation of Nuclear Dump in Texas Despite Opposition From Local Authorities
The regulator’s ruling will likely be challenged in courts as it is in conflict with a recently introduced state law that prohibits the storage... 16.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-16T15:26+0000
2021-09-16T15:26+0000
nuclear regulatory commission (nrc)
spent fuel
us
texas
gregg abbott
nuclear waste
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104420/95/1044209586_224:0:5282:2845_1920x0_80_0_0_4dda46e6d8daa8a67deef23739450d3f.jpg
The US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has approved the creation of a nuclear dump in Texas despite opposition from local authorities and communities. In a press release posted online, the agency said it had issued a license to Interim Storage Partners (ISP) to construct and operate an interim storage facility for spent nuclear fuel in Andrews County for 40 years.The company is now authorised to transfer and store up to 5,000 metric tons of high-level nuclear waste, the most dangerous type of nuclear waste, in the area. The NRC writes that ISP’s proposal had met the regulator’s standards relating to environmental impact, technical safety, and security. The NRC said that the company plans to expand the facility in the future for it to be able to store as much as 40,000 metric tons of spent nuclear fuel.Texas Vows to Fight the DecisionThe development comes several days after the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, signed a bill into law that prohibits the transportation, storage, and disposal of nuclear waste in the Lone Star State. "Texas will not become America's nuclear waste dumping ground", Abbott wrote in a statement on Twitter, while criticising the Biden administration. Critics of the NRC’s decision say that storing nuclear waste in an interim facility is dangerous. A leak or an accident at the facility would cause irreparable damage to the environment, they say. Scientists have previously said that spent nuclear fuel, which is kept at power plants, should be stored deep underground. According to Interim Storage Partners, the company plans to store fuel in cask systems located above the ground until it finds a permanent location for the waste.Decades-Old ProblemFor decades, US scientists and authorities have been trying to find an answer to the question of what to do with the thousands of tons of nuclear waste that have accumulated at nuclear power plants across the country. In 2002, Congress approved the construction of a repository located deep within Yucca Mountain, Nevada. However, the project was torpedoed under President Barack Obama. His administration also asked experts to find ways to deal with the issue.In 2012, a panel of experts published a set of recommendations that suggested creating "interim storage facilities" where nuclear fuel and waste can be stored while the government develops a permanent repository.The report said that locations for interim facilities should be chosen with the consent of local communities and that companies that operate the facilities should be eligible for nuclear waste fee payments from the government.The last point inspired private companies to present themselves as experts in nuclear clean-up. They have made various offers to federal regulators – from dismantling nuclear reactors, to shipments of nuclear waste. However, this has prompted opposition from the public and environmental activists, who fear that it is too risky to entrust private companies with handling the world’s most toxic materials.
texas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104420/95/1044209586_856:0:4649:2845_1920x0_80_0_0_375d0aa30a6644190ba1e6c2b4d04e81.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nuclear regulatory commission (nrc), spent fuel, us, texas, gregg abbott, nuclear waste

US Regulator Approves Creation of Nuclear Dump in Texas Despite Opposition From Local Authorities

15:26 GMT 16.09.2021
© Photo : PixabayNuclear waste
Nuclear waste - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
© Photo : Pixabay
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
The regulator’s ruling will likely be challenged in courts as it is in conflict with a recently introduced state law that prohibits the storage, transportation, as well as disposal of high-level radioactive waste in Texas.
The US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has approved the creation of a nuclear dump in Texas despite opposition from local authorities and communities. In a press release posted online, the agency said it had issued a license to Interim Storage Partners (ISP) to construct and operate an interim storage facility for spent nuclear fuel in Andrews County for 40 years.

The company is now authorised to transfer and store up to 5,000 metric tons of high-level nuclear waste, the most dangerous type of nuclear waste, in the area. The NRC writes that ISP’s proposal had met the regulator’s standards relating to environmental impact, technical safety, and security. The NRC said that the company plans to expand the facility in the future for it to be able to store as much as 40,000 metric tons of spent nuclear fuel.

Texas Vows to Fight the Decision

The development comes several days after the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, signed a bill into law that prohibits the transportation, storage, and disposal of nuclear waste in the Lone Star State. "Texas will not become America's nuclear waste dumping ground", Abbott wrote in a statement on Twitter, while criticising the Biden administration.
Critics of the NRC’s decision say that storing nuclear waste in an interim facility is dangerous. A leak or an accident at the facility would cause irreparable damage to the environment, they say.

"The concerns are what if there was a leak, if there was an attack, if there was a transportation accident. It could affect our entire area and we are a very large oil producer in the state", County Judge Charlie Falcon told Bloomberg.

Scientists have previously said that spent nuclear fuel, which is kept at power plants, should be stored deep underground. According to Interim Storage Partners, the company plans to store fuel in cask systems located above the ground until it finds a permanent location for the waste.

"The extensive analyses concluded that this facility’s commercial interim storage and transport operations satisfy all environmental, health, and safety requirements without negative impact to nearby residents or existing industries", the company said in a statement.

Decades-Old Problem

For decades, US scientists and authorities have been trying to find an answer to the question of what to do with the thousands of tons of nuclear waste that have accumulated at nuclear power plants across the country. In 2002, Congress approved the construction of a repository located deep within Yucca Mountain, Nevada. However, the project was torpedoed under President Barack Obama. His administration also asked experts to find ways to deal with the issue.

In 2012, a panel of experts published a set of recommendations that suggested creating "interim storage facilities" where nuclear fuel and waste can be stored while the government develops a permanent repository.

The report said that locations for interim facilities should be chosen with the consent of local communities and that companies that operate the facilities should be eligible for nuclear waste fee payments from the government.

The last point inspired private companies to present themselves as experts in nuclear clean-up. They have made various offers to federal regulators – from dismantling nuclear reactors, to shipments of nuclear waste. However, this has prompted opposition from the public and environmental activists, who fear that it is too risky to entrust private companies with handling the world’s most toxic materials.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:46 GMTIraqi Asylum Seeker Jailed After UK CCTV Operator Spots Him Raping Unconscious Woman on Seafront
15:36 GMTPentagon Contract Seeks Alternate GPS Using Low Earth Orbit Satellites
15:27 GMTRuckus Over AUKUS
15:26 GMTUS Regulator Approves Creation of Nuclear Dump in Texas Despite Opposition From Local Authorities
15:23 GMTRussian Gov't Allocates $60Mln to Produce Soyuz Spacecraft for Tourist Flights
15:17 GMTSyrian Kurdish Leader Discussed Turkish Attacks During Moscow Visit, SDC Says
15:07 GMTEU Commission Chief Announces Launch of Competitor to China’s Belt and Road
14:51 GMTEU Not Informed About New US, UK & Australia Alliance, Plans ‘to Assess Implications’
14:48 GMT'BJP's Politics Behind 96% Jump in Communal Riots in India', Says Opposition Congress
14:46 GMT‘No Friend of China’: As Raab Exits Stage Left, What Will UK Foreign Policy Look Like Under Truss?
14:34 GMTSouth African Child Maintenance Payments Delayed by Ransomware Attack
14:34 GMTEuropean Gas Futures Fall Below $750 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
14:29 GMTIs the Age of the Car Over as Politicians Around Europe Declare War on the Motorist?
14:29 GMTMessage for India? AUKUS Announcement Sparks Debate About Relevance of Quad, Reliability of US
14:15 GMTBlack Market Business for Foreign Visas Skyrockets in Afghanistan, Reports Say
13:29 GMTSequoia National Park in California Closes Due to Massive Wildfire, Administration Says
13:28 GMTRussia Threatens to Take Measures Against US Over Interference in Elections, Foreign Ministry Says
13:28 GMTCricketer Virat Kohli Confirms He Will Step Down as India's T20I Captain After ICC T20 World Cup
13:22 GMTShell Touts Plans for One of Europe's Largest Biofuel Plants
13:16 GMTWomen's Average Salary in Saudi Arabia Has Exceeded That of Men for the First Time, Report Says