Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210916/us-approves-500mln-military-sale-to-saudi-arabia-to-support-copter-fleet---pentagon-1089143571.html
US Approves $500Mln Military Sale to Saudi Arabia to Support Copter Fleet - Pentagon
US Approves $500Mln Military Sale to Saudi Arabia to Support Copter Fleet - Pentagon
WASHINGTON, September 17 (Sputnik) - The US Department of State has approved a possible $500 million sale to Saudi Arabia to provide maintenance services to... 16.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-16T23:59+0000
2021-09-16T23:59+0000
saudi arabia
news
us
us pentagon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088982285_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_2d6c40c8d210cf7f804d56a6c35e08ba.jpg
The maintenance support services contract supports Saudi fleet of Blackhawk, Bell and Schweizer helicopters, including the future fleet of Chinook helicopters, the release added.The contract's vendor is not known at this time, according to the release.
saudi arabia
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088982285_184:0:2915:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5267a6db2365519a2bf9844704f65250.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
saudi arabia, news, us, us pentagon

US Approves $500Mln Military Sale to Saudi Arabia to Support Copter Fleet - Pentagon

23:59 GMT 16.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / SAUL LOEBAn American flag hangs from the side of the Pentagon to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks,as seen from the Pentagon 9/11 Memorial on September 11, 2021, in Washington,DC.
An American flag hangs from the side of the Pentagon to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks,as seen from the Pentagon 9/11 Memorial on September 11, 2021, in Washington,DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / SAUL LOEB
Subscribe
WASHINGTON, September 17 (Sputnik) - The US Department of State has approved a possible $500 million sale to Saudi Arabia to provide maintenance services to the country's helicopter fleet, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a press release.
"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of Continuation of Maintenance Support Services (MSS) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $500 million," the release said on Thursday.
The maintenance support services contract supports Saudi fleet of Blackhawk, Bell and Schweizer helicopters, including the future fleet of Chinook helicopters, the release added.
The contract's vendor is not known at this time, according to the release.
020001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:52 GMTTrump Expresses Sympathy for US Capitol Riot Suspects Ahead of September 18 Rally
YesterdayUS Approves $500Mln Military Sale to Saudi Arabia to Support Copter Fleet - Pentagon
YesterdayMinneapolis Police Department Buys ‘Not-Reaching Pouches’ to Reduce Deadly Traffic Stops
YesterdayTexas Governor Says Biden Administration Had Plans to Close Section of US-Mexico Border
YesterdayBotched FBI Probe Into Nassar Abuses Highlights ‘Endemic Failures’ Within Bureau, Former Agent Says
YesterdayTwitter Goes Bonkers After Star Batsman Virat Kohli Quits as Skipper of India's T20I Cricket Team
YesterdayHuman Hair as Pet Food? Indian Scientists Develop Unique Way to Use Keratin Waste
YesterdayBiden Retrieved on New Attack Ad Against Buttigieg Over Fears of Reprisal, Book Claims
YesterdayHow New Book About Trump Misfired, Inflicting Further Damage to Biden's DoD After Afghan Debacle
YesterdayUS Grand Jury Indicts Clinton-Linked Attorney for Making False Statements to the FBI
YesterdaySpecial Counsel Durham Allegedly Seeking to Indict Lawyer at Firm With Ties to 2016 Clinton Campaign
YesterdayOne Assassin Can Shift The Balance: Ex Lawmakers Say US Gov't Still Vulnerable to Attacks After 9/11
YesterdayPopulariser of Home Computers Sir Clive Sinclair Dies at 81
Yesterday2024 Republican Presidential Candidates Lay in Wait for Donald Trump’s Decision
Yesterday'Campaign to Destroy Trump'? Why Is POTUS 45 Under Fire Amid Defamation Suit and How Political Is It
YesterdayLabour Foreign Spokeswoman Urges ‘Strategic’ Nuke Sub Response to China’s ‘Genocide’
YesterdayFrance Reportedly Cancels Washington Gala After 'Betrayal' Submarine Deal
YesterdayUnbelievably Slow Hypersonic Bureaucracy
YesterdayIran Expected to Become Member of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Led by Russia, China
YesterdayEx-Officer Chauvin Pleads Not Guilty in Police Brutality Case Involving Teen