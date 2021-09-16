UAE Crown Prince to Visit UK, Reports Suggest

On 15 September, Al Nahyan held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. The nations "reaffirmed their determination to wage a fight against terrorism and radical Islamism in the Middle East region".Macron thanked Al Nahyan for assistance during the evacuation of French citizens from Afghanistan.According to the news agency, the Abu Dhabi crown prince will hold talks with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson regarding a strategic partnership between the two countries and the latest developments in the Middle East.
