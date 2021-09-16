Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210916/trump-says-americans-wont-have-a-country-left-in-three-years-1089134849.html
Trump Says Americans Won’t ‘Have a Country Left in Three Years’
The 45th president touched upon the 2024 US presidential election as well as the 2022 midterms during an interview with Newsmax’s Sean Spicer, Trump’s former... 16.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-16T16:09+0000
2021-09-16T16:09+0000
joe biden
donald trump
us
elections
country
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089129510_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_821ef61e270b52cdda4f2433b2b45116.jpg
Former President Donald Trump has argued that the United States may come to an end over the next three years, without elaborating on what that could mean.Calling into Sean Spicer’s show on the Newsmax news network, Trump claimed that the US “has gone really downhill in the last eight months like nobody has ever seen before”.According to the 45th president, the November 2020 election “was rigged” and “we are not gonna [sic] have a country left in three years”.Trump has repeatedly criticised what he once described as the most corrupted elections in US history, which saw Democrat Joe Biden emerge victorious.During the interview, Trump also hinted that he may be running in the next presidential race.Separately, the ex-POTUS hit out at President Joe Biden, saying he “is worse than [Barack] Obama”. Over the past few months, Trump has consistently slammed Biden over the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, which the former American president claimed “was gross incompetence”.The troop exit came amid a rapid Taliban* offensive on government forces in the Central Asian nation, which resulted in the militant group seizing power in the country on 15 August, a few weeks before the end of the US evacuation operation.*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
https://sputniknews.com/20210901/trump-says-whole-world-deserves-bidens-apology-over-disastrous-us-troop-exit-from-afghanistan-1083765970.html
us
Oleg Burunov
Oleg Burunov
joe biden, donald trump, us, elections, country

Trump Says Americans Won’t ‘Have a Country Left in Three Years’

16:09 GMT 16.09.2021
Former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as he visits the 17th Precinct of the New York City Police Department during the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York City, New York, U.S., September 11, 2021
Former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as he visits the 17th Precinct of the New York City Police Department during the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York City, New York, U.S., September 11, 2021
© REUTERS / JEENAH MOON
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
The 45th president touched upon the 2024 US presidential election as well as the 2022 midterms during an interview with Newsmax’s Sean Spicer, Trump’s former press secretary.
Former President Donald Trump has argued that the United States may come to an end over the next three years, without elaborating on what that could mean.
Calling into Sean Spicer’s show on the Newsmax news network, Trump claimed that the US “has gone really downhill in the last eight months like nobody has ever seen before”.

The ex-POTUS then went further by arguing that if Americans “go to these elections coming up in '22 and '24, we are not going to have a country left”, an apparent reference to the 2022 midterms and the 2024 presidential election.

According to the 45th president, the November 2020 election “was rigged” and “we are not gonna [sic] have a country left in three years”.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Cullman, Alabama, U.S., August 21, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2021
Trump Says 'Whole World Deserves' Biden's Apology Over 'Disastrous' US Troop Exit From Afghanistan
1 September, 08:04 GMT
Trump has repeatedly criticised what he once described as the most corrupted elections in US history, which saw Democrat Joe Biden emerge victorious.
During the interview, Trump also hinted that he may be running in the next presidential race.

“I will probably not comment on that, but I will tell you I think you will be very happy Sean. I think you and a lot of other people that love our country are going to be very happy. I could make it soon, but that gets complicated”, the former US president said.

Separately, the ex-POTUS hit out at President Joe Biden, saying he “is worse than [Barack] Obama”. Over the past few months, Trump has consistently slammed Biden over the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, which the former American president claimed “was gross incompetence”.
The troop exit came amid a rapid Taliban* offensive on government forces in the Central Asian nation, which resulted in the militant group seizing power in the country on 15 August, a few weeks before the end of the US evacuation operation.
*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
