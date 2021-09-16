https://sputniknews.com/20210916/trump-says-americans-wont-have-a-country-left-in-three-years-1089134849.html
Trump Says Americans Won’t ‘Have a Country Left in Three Years’
The 45th president touched upon the 2024 US presidential election as well as the 2022 midterms during an interview with Newsmax's Sean Spicer, Trump's former press secretary.
https://sputniknews.com/20210901/trump-says-whole-world-deserves-bidens-apology-over-disastrous-us-troop-exit-from-afghanistan-1083765970.html
The 45th president touched upon the 2024 US presidential election as well as the 2022 midterms during an interview with Newsmax’s Sean Spicer, Trump’s former press secretary.
Former President Donald Trump has argued that the United States may come to an end over the next three years, without elaborating on what that could mean.
Calling into Sean Spicer’s show on the Newsmax news network, Trump claimed that the US “has gone really downhill in the last eight months like nobody has ever seen before”.
The ex-POTUS then went further by arguing that if Americans “go to these elections coming up in '22 and '24, we are not going to have a country left”, an apparent reference to the 2022 midterms and the 2024 presidential election.
According to the 45th president, the November 2020 election
“was rigged” and “we are not gonna [sic] have a country left in three years”.
Trump has repeatedly criticised what he once described as the most corrupted elections in US history, which saw Democrat Joe Biden emerge victorious.
During the interview, Trump also hinted that he may be running in the next presidential race.
“I will probably not comment on that, but I will tell you I think you will be very happy Sean. I think you and a lot of other people that love our country are going to be very happy. I could make it soon, but that gets complicated”, the former US president said.
Separately, the ex-POTUS hit out at President Joe Biden, saying he “is worse than [Barack] Obama”. Over the past few months, Trump has consistently slammed Biden over the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, which the former American president claimed “was gross incompetence”.
The troop exit came amid a rapid Taliban* offensive on government forces
in the Central Asian nation, which resulted in the militant group seizing power in the country on 15 August, a few weeks before the end of the US evacuation operation.
*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.