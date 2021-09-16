Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
Taliban Bans Women From Entering Ministry of Women Affairs, Employee Says
© REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCYAfghan women walk at a mosque in Herat, Afghanistan September 10, 2021. WANA (West Asia News Agency)
© REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCY
KABUL (Sputnik) - Representatives of the Taliban* on Thursday barred female employees from entering the Ministry of Women Affairs in Kabul, allowing only males into the building, one of the ministry employees told Sputnik.
"Four women were not allowed to enter the building", the employee said.
The women intend to protest the move near the ministry.
The Taliban intensified its offensive against Afghan government forces a month ago and entered Kabul on 15 August. On 31 August, the US military left the Kabul airport, bringing an end to the nearly twenty-year American military presence in Afghanistan.
© AFP 2021 / WAKIL KOHSAR(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 18, 2021, a Taliban fighter walks past a beauty salon with images of women defaced using spray paint in Shar-e-Naw in Kabul
(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 18, 2021, a Taliban fighter walks past a beauty salon with images of women defaced using spray paint in Shar-e-Naw in Kabul
On 6 September, the Taliban stated that it had gained control of Panjshir, the last of 34 Afghan provinces not under their control.
The next day, the Taliban announced the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan. It is headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule. Akhund has been under UN sanctions since 2001.
*Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries