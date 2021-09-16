Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Capitol Fence Being Set Up to Fortify Area Ahead of 18 September Rally

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
https://sputniknews.com/20210916/taliban-bans-women-from-entering-ministry-of-women-affairs-employee-says-1089123565.html
Taliban Bans Women From Entering Ministry of Women Affairs, Employee Says
Taliban Bans Women From Entering Ministry of Women Affairs, Employee Says
KABUL (Sputnik) - Representatives of the Taliban* on Thursday barred female employees from entering the Ministry of Women Affairs in Kabul, allowing only males... 16.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-16T10:41+0000
2021-09-16T10:41+0000
afghanistan
asia & pacific
afghanistan
women's rights
afghan war
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0c/1089007121_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7fb9a5381d2db2fc4265b0bb3402d445.jpg
The women intend to protest the move near the ministry.The Taliban intensified its offensive against Afghan government forces a month ago and entered Kabul on 15 August. On 31 August, the US military left the Kabul airport, bringing an end to the nearly twenty-year American military presence in Afghanistan. On 6 September, the Taliban stated that it had gained control of Panjshir, the last of 34 Afghan provinces not under their control.The next day, the Taliban announced the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan. It is headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule. Akhund has been under UN sanctions since 2001.*Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries
"Bans Women From Entering Ministry of Women Affairs..."!? Why in the name of the heaven am I not surprised!?
0
We should all congratulate the corporate war, profit, and power to make Afghanistan great again!
0
3
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0c/1089007121_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7ca64d18fb3555a9b39ceaec16c4a74d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, afghanistan, women's rights, afghan war

Taliban Bans Women From Entering Ministry of Women Affairs, Employee Says

10:41 GMT 16.09.2021
© REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCYAfghan women walk at a mosque in Herat, Afghanistan September 10, 2021. WANA (West Asia News Agency)
Afghan women walk at a mosque in Herat, Afghanistan September 10, 2021. WANA (West Asia News Agency) - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
© REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCY
Subscribe
KABUL (Sputnik) - Representatives of the Taliban* on Thursday barred female employees from entering the Ministry of Women Affairs in Kabul, allowing only males into the building, one of the ministry employees told Sputnik.

"Four women were not allowed to enter the building", the employee said.

The women intend to protest the move near the ministry.
The Taliban intensified its offensive against Afghan government forces a month ago and entered Kabul on 15 August. On 31 August, the US military left the Kabul airport, bringing an end to the nearly twenty-year American military presence in Afghanistan.
© AFP 2021 / WAKIL KOHSAR(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 18, 2021, a Taliban fighter walks past a beauty salon with images of women defaced using spray paint in Shar-e-Naw in Kabul
(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 18, 2021, a Taliban fighter walks past a beauty salon with images of women defaced using spray paint in Shar-e-Naw in Kabul - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 18, 2021, a Taliban fighter walks past a beauty salon with images of women defaced using spray paint in Shar-e-Naw in Kabul
© AFP 2021 / WAKIL KOHSAR
On 6 September, the Taliban stated that it had gained control of Panjshir, the last of 34 Afghan provinces not under their control.
The next day, the Taliban announced the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan. It is headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule. Akhund has been under UN sanctions since 2001.
*Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries
000001
Discuss
Popular comments
"Bans Women From Entering Ministry of Women Affairs..."!? Why in the name of the heaven am I not surprised!?
Martian
16 September, 13:51 GMT
000000
We should all congratulate the corporate war, profit, and power to make Afghanistan great again!
Martian
16 September, 13:52 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:26 GMTFrance May Demand Compensation From Australia for Submarine Deal Breach, Defence Minister Says
11:22 GMTKremlin Regrets European Parliament's Russia Report
11:08 GMTRussia Uses 'Best Suited' Internet Regulation, Kremlin Says
11:07 GMTFans Slam Michael Owen After England Legend Claims 'PSG Were Better Off Without Lionel Messi'
10:47 GMT'Cringe and Embarrassment': Australian Defence Minister Mocked for Not Knowing How to Do Elbow Bump
10:45 GMTApple, Google's Actions Considered Interference in Russia's Affairs, Senior Lawmaker Says
10:42 GMT'I Can't Speak to Validity': Pentagon Spokesman Elusive Over Milley's Alleged Secret Calls to China
10:41 GMTTaliban Bans Women From Entering Ministry of Women Affairs, Employee Says
10:33 GMTCapitol Fence Being Set Up to Fortify Area Ahead of 18 September Rally
10:30 GMTUK Defence Sec. Fires Back at China's AUKUS Accusations of 'Cold War Mentality'
09:55 GMTAUKUS Not Intended to Be Adversarial to Other Countries, UK PM Johnson Says
09:19 GMTRed Bull Boss Slams Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes for Faking His Injuries After Italian GP Crash
09:10 GMTAs Toll of South Africa Unrest Exceeds BLM Riots' Damage, Activist Says Instigators Will Walk Free
09:07 GMTPolice in Spain Evacuate Parts of Downtown Oviedo Over Bomb Threat
08:48 GMTWoman Who Threatened to Kill VP Kamala Harris Because She is 'Not Actually Black' Pleads Guilty
08:34 GMTNorth Korea Touts Its Railway-Borne Missile System to Deal 'Harsh Blow to Threat-Posing Forces'
08:11 GMTChina Accuses US of Intensifying Arms Race by Creating AUKUS
07:55 GMT'Stab in the Back': Ex-French Official Blasts New Trilateral Defence Deal Between US, UK & Australia
07:38 GMTTaliban Seeks to Build Good Relations With World Through Diplomacy, Spokesman Says
07:34 GMTPalestinians Welcome Egypt's Mediation Between Israel & Palestinians But Will It Yield Results?