South Korean President Asks China for Assistance in Returning N. Korea to Dialogue
04:36 GMT 16.09.2021 (Updated: 04:38 GMT 16.09.2021)
© AP Photo / South Korea Defense MinistryIn this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, U.S. Air Force B-1B bomber, center, flies over the Korean Peninsula with South Korean fighter jets F-16, F-15K and U.S. fighter jets F-35A, F35B during their combined aerial exercise Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. The United States flew a B-1B supersonic bomber over South Korea on Wednesday as part of a massive combined aerial exercise involving hundreds of warplanes, a clear warning after North Korea last week tested its biggest and most powerful missile yet.
© AP Photo / South Korea Defense Ministry
SEOUL (Sputnik) - During a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed hope that China will continue to support the peace process on the Korean Peninsula and efforts to denuclearise North Korea, the South Korean presidential administration said.
The talks lasted 40 minutes. The South Korean president noted the role and contribution of Beijing to the peace process on the Korean Peninsula and stressed that it is necessary to return the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to the dialogue as soon as possible for its complete denuclearisation.
"[The president] asked China to continue to play a constructive role in leading North Korea to resume dialogue", the presidential administration said.
Wang reaffirmed China's "unwavering" support for the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and progress in inter-Korean relations, and promised that the country will continue to play a constructive role.
The meeting took place before it became known that the DPRK on 15 September launched two ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan. The missiles flew about 800 kilometres at an altitude of 60 kilometres or more.