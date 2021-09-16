Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210916/south-korean-president-asks-china-for-assistance-in-returning-nkorea-to-dialogue-1089115943.html
South Korean President Asks China for Assistance in Returning N. Korea to Dialogue
South Korean President Asks China for Assistance in Returning N. Korea to Dialogue
SEOUL (Sputnik) - During a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed hope that China will continue to support... 16.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-16T04:36+0000
2021-09-16T04:38+0000
south korea
kim jong-un
asia
wang yi
news
world
china
moon jae-in
north korea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106027/31/1060273153_0:40:1501:884_1920x0_80_0_0_9fc34cbef5dd7267a953df0949123c95.jpg
The talks lasted 40 minutes. The South Korean president noted the role and contribution of Beijing to the peace process on the Korean Peninsula and stressed that it is necessary to return the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to the dialogue as soon as possible for its complete denuclearisation.Wang reaffirmed China's "unwavering" support for the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and progress in inter-Korean relations, and promised that the country will continue to play a constructive role.The meeting took place before it became known that the DPRK on 15 September launched two ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan. The missiles flew about 800 kilometres at an altitude of 60 kilometres or more.
south korea
asia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106027/31/1060273153_134:0:1365:923_1920x0_80_0_0_b5af44b4c6fab51e26aed0bbabcaad51.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
south korea, kim jong-un, asia, wang yi, news, world, china, moon jae-in, north korea

South Korean President Asks China for Assistance in Returning N. Korea to Dialogue

04:36 GMT 16.09.2021 (Updated: 04:38 GMT 16.09.2021)
© AP Photo / South Korea Defense MinistryIn this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, U.S. Air Force B-1B bomber, center, flies over the Korean Peninsula with South Korean fighter jets F-16, F-15K and U.S. fighter jets F-35A, F35B during their combined aerial exercise Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. The United States flew a B-1B supersonic bomber over South Korea on Wednesday as part of a massive combined aerial exercise involving hundreds of warplanes, a clear warning after North Korea last week tested its biggest and most powerful missile yet.
In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, U.S. Air Force B-1B bomber, center, flies over the Korean Peninsula with South Korean fighter jets F-16, F-15K and U.S. fighter jets F-35A, F35B during their combined aerial exercise Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. The United States flew a B-1B supersonic bomber over South Korea on Wednesday as part of a massive combined aerial exercise involving hundreds of warplanes, a clear warning after North Korea last week tested its biggest and most powerful missile yet. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
© AP Photo / South Korea Defense Ministry
Subscribe
SEOUL (Sputnik) - During a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed hope that China will continue to support the peace process on the Korean Peninsula and efforts to denuclearise North Korea, the South Korean presidential administration said.
The talks lasted 40 minutes. The South Korean president noted the role and contribution of Beijing to the peace process on the Korean Peninsula and stressed that it is necessary to return the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to the dialogue as soon as possible for its complete denuclearisation.

"[The president] asked China to continue to play a constructive role in leading North Korea to resume dialogue", the presidential administration said.

Wang reaffirmed China's "unwavering" support for the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and progress in inter-Korean relations, and promised that the country will continue to play a constructive role.
The meeting took place before it became known that the DPRK on 15 September launched two ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan. The missiles flew about 800 kilometres at an altitude of 60 kilometres or more.
000001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:36 GMTSouth Korean President Asks China for Assistance in Returning N. Korea to Dialogue
04:30 GMTUAE Crown Prince to Visit UK, Reports Suggest
04:30 GMTBattle Royal: Adorable Shiba Inu and Golden Retriever Puppies Have Sweetest Play Fight
04:22 GMTLive Updates: India's Total COVID-19 Cases Rises to 33.35 Mln, Death Toll Stands at 443,928
04:20 GMTJapanese Parliament May Convene to Elect New Prime Minister on 4 October
04:08 GMTMorrison Touts Tomahawk Missile Procurement, Says Nuclear Subs Will Be 'in the Water' in 10 Years
03:41 GMTIt Wasn't Us: Twitter Rejects Claims That Nicki Minaj Was Blocked Amid Vaccine Tweet Backlash
03:40 GMTAustralia Withdraws From Agreement on Submarines With French Naval Group – Ministers
02:41 GMTUS Judge Denies Trump's Request to Delay Defamation Suit Filed by E. Jean Carroll
02:24 GMT'Risk Situation' in Germany Prompts Heavily Armed Police Forces to Surround Hagen Synagogue
01:50 GMTGerman Chancellor Merkel, French President Macron to Meet in Paris on Thursday
01:35 GMTStudent Activists Criticize Biden Over Afghanistan Withdrawal, COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
01:31 GMTFauci Insists COVID Jab Doesn't Make Men Infertile — Are You Worried Now?
01:30 GMTUS Monthly Encounters on Southern Border Exceed 200,000 for Second Straight Month - CBP
01:29 GMTLiverpool FC’s Champions League Showdown With AC Milan Provides Thrills of a Cup Final
01:15 GMTUK Foreign Office Condemns North Korean Missile Tests as Violation of UNSC Resolutions
01:11 GMTChina Warns Against Exclusionary Blocs After AUKUS Launched
00:54 GMTRussia Needs Strong, Influential Parliament - Putin
00:52 GMTSyria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Shelled 27 Times in Past Day - Reconciliation Center
00:45 GMTSpaceX Launches Crew Dragon Spaceship With First-Ever Fully Civilian Crew on Board