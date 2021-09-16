Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: World Leaders Participate in First Day of 76th UN General Assembly

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210916/situation-in-firozabad-district-in-indias-uttar-pradesh-turns-grim-amid-surge-in-dengue-cases-1089122824.html
Situation in Firozabad District in India's Uttar Pradesh Turns Grim Amid Surge in Dengue Cases
Situation in Firozabad District in India's Uttar Pradesh Turns Grim Amid Surge in Dengue Cases
Hundreds of people are being treated for the disease at the local Autonomous State Medical College (ASMC), while nearly all private hospitals are full of... 16.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-16T20:16+0000
2021-09-21T17:21+0000
dengue fever
dengue fever
india
health
health
uttar pradesh
health
india
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089131034_0:97:1040:682_1920x0_80_0_0_15979b4518f7eb394657fb2273e46fc8.jpg
Dengue and viral fever cases continue to wreak havoc in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, particularly in the Firozabad district. A Sputnik correspondent visited the Autonomous State Medical College (ASMC) in Firozabad district on Wednesday and witnessed a rush of patients in the hospital, mostly children accompanied by family members.The grim situation is reminiscent of the second wave of the pandemic as seen earlier this year, when people flooded local hospitals, while officials at the ASMC have found it hard to manage the crowds, appealing to parents to stand in a queue. But all the parents were eager to have their own ailing kids attended to by doctors before others. Talking about the situation, Dr Tuhin Vashishth, vice-principal of the Autonomous State Medical College and Head of the Anaesthesia Department, told Sputnik that there were cases of not only “dengue fever but there are patients with symptoms of viral fever too”.He said that there are new mutations of viral fever that lead to a surge in such cases every two to three years.He also shared that in view of the prevailing situation, they have upgraded the 100-bed facility at the medical college and hospital to a 600-bed one. “We are treating all the patients while the private hospitals are attending only those with mild symptoms and referring the critical patients here.”Asked about the total number of patients currently hospitalised, he said as of now there are around 470 children.“Earlier around 200 patients were being admitted every day. But now the number has declined to 150, while almost 130 patients are being discharged on a daily basis”, he stated.Speaking about the death toll, Dr Vashishth shared that so far there have been 60-65 deaths in Firozabad. Contradicting the claims of Dr Vashishth, a person working in the Firozabad government hospital told Sputnik on condition of anonymity that doctors are making statements that are being told to them by the authorities.He said that the government may have declared that it is dengue, but in reality the exact cause of the deaths is yet to be determined.He even claimed that there is a shortage of medicine in the hospital and tests for dengue fever are not being conducted.A few other people whose children were admitted at the hospital echoed the same, claiming that five to six children are dying every day and it is difficult to believe the numbers of 60-65 deaths. Sputnik talked to a father, whose seven-year-old boy had to be hospitalised after he developed fever, abdominal pain, nausea, body pain, and started vomiting. Requesting anonymity, he shared that although his child was admitted and tests were being conducted on a regular basis, the doctors are not taking any measures despite the low blood platelet count.“The doctors are saying that till the blood platelet is not below 25,000 we will not allow platelet transfusion. I am unable to understand what they are waiting for”, the emotional father stated. Sputnik met Dr Rajkumar Gupta, a general physician and paediatrician who runs a private clinic in the Agra Gate area of the district. He described the situation in Firozabad as "grim". "All private hospitals are running out of beds. Even I am coming across 20-30 patients on a daily basis at my clinic. Most of the patients are suffering from viral fever”, he said.As per local media reports, more than 200 people in the state and over 150 people in Firozabad district have succumbed to dengue fever. Out of all those who have died due to dengue, most of them are children.Apart from Firozabad, several other districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Agra, Prayagraj, Mathura, Meerut, and Mainpuri, have also witnessed several reports of people afflicted by dengue fever.
https://sputniknews.com/20210904/mystery-fever-that-killed-dozens-in-indias-uttar-pradesh-state-identified-as-dengue-says-report-1083794582.html
india
uttar pradesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089131034_0:0:1040:780_1920x0_80_0_0_fd78af4e626723dd9279eda8aa66a8e8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
dengue fever, dengue fever, india, health, health, uttar pradesh, health, india, covid-19

Situation in Firozabad District in India's Uttar Pradesh Turns Grim Amid Surge in Dengue Cases

20:16 GMT 16.09.2021 (Updated: 17:21 GMT 21.09.2021)
© SputnikChildren admitted in Firozabad Medical College and Hospital due to Dengue fever and viral fever
Children admitted in Firozabad Medical College and Hospital due to Dengue fever and viral fever - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
Hundreds of people are being treated for the disease at the local Autonomous State Medical College (ASMC), while nearly all private hospitals are full of patients.
Dengue and viral fever cases continue to wreak havoc in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, particularly in the Firozabad district.
A Sputnik correspondent visited the Autonomous State Medical College (ASMC) in Firozabad district on Wednesday and witnessed a rush of patients in the hospital, mostly children accompanied by family members.
© PhotoParents with their children at Firozabad Medical College and Hospital
Parents with their children at Firozabad Medical College and Hospital - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
Parents with their children at Firozabad Medical College and Hospital
© Photo
The grim situation is reminiscent of the second wave of the pandemic as seen earlier this year, when people flooded local hospitals, while officials at the ASMC have found it hard to manage the crowds, appealing to parents to stand in a queue.
But all the parents were eager to have their own ailing kids attended to by doctors before others.
A man wearing a protective suit touches the body of his relation, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), before his cremation on the banks of the river Ganges at Garhmukteshwar in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India on 6 May 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2021
‘Mystery Fever’ That Killed Dozens in India’s Uttar Pradesh State Identified as Dengue, Says Report
4 September, 11:05 GMT
Talking about the situation, Dr Tuhin Vashishth, vice-principal of the Autonomous State Medical College and Head of the Anaesthesia Department, told Sputnik that there were cases of not only “dengue fever but there are patients with symptoms of viral fever too”.
He said that there are new mutations of viral fever that lead to a surge in such cases every two to three years.

“Out of all, around 50-60 percent of cases are of dengue fever. However, it is not only in Firozabad, the situation is quite similar in other districts and cities. Cases of dengue fever have been detected in Agra, Mathura, Prayagraj, Noida, Kanpur and other places too. Doctors are working hard to control the situation", Dr Vashishth added.

He also shared that in view of the prevailing situation, they have upgraded the 100-bed facility at the medical college and hospital to a 600-bed one. “We are treating all the patients while the private hospitals are attending only those with mild symptoms and referring the critical patients here.”
Asked about the total number of patients currently hospitalised, he said as of now there are around 470 children.
“Earlier around 200 patients were being admitted every day. But now the number has declined to 150, while almost 130 patients are being discharged on a daily basis”, he stated.
© Sputnik Patients Lined Up at Firozabad Medical College and Hospital to take the reports of their children admitted due to fever
 Patients Lined Up at Firozabad Medical College and Hospital to take the reports of their children admitted due to fever - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
Patients Lined Up at Firozabad Medical College and Hospital to take the reports of their children admitted due to fever
© Sputnik
Speaking about the death toll, Dr Vashishth shared that so far there have been 60-65 deaths in Firozabad.
Contradicting the claims of Dr Vashishth, a person working in the Firozabad government hospital told Sputnik on condition of anonymity that doctors are making statements that are being told to them by the authorities.

“Neither the doctors nor the authorities are revealing the correct information about the deaths of the children. If a detailed study is being conducted, you will find that over 800 children have died so far in the district due to fever”, the worker said.

He said that the government may have declared that it is dengue, but in reality the exact cause of the deaths is yet to be determined.
He even claimed that there is a shortage of medicine in the hospital and tests for dengue fever are not being conducted.
© SputnikParents with their kids being treated at clinic of Dr. Rajkumar Gupta at his clinic in Firozabad
Parents with their kids being treated at clinic of Dr. Rajkumar Gupta at his clinic in Firozabad - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
Parents with their kids being treated at clinic of Dr. Rajkumar Gupta at his clinic in Firozabad
© Sputnik
A few other people whose children were admitted at the hospital echoed the same, claiming that five to six children are dying every day and it is difficult to believe the numbers of 60-65 deaths.
Sputnik talked to a father, whose seven-year-old boy had to be hospitalised after he developed fever, abdominal pain, nausea, body pain, and started vomiting.
Requesting anonymity, he shared that although his child was admitted and tests were being conducted on a regular basis, the doctors are not taking any measures despite the low blood platelet count.
“The doctors are saying that till the blood platelet is not below 25,000 we will not allow platelet transfusion. I am unable to understand what they are waiting for”, the emotional father stated.
Sputnik met Dr Rajkumar Gupta, a general physician and paediatrician who runs a private clinic in the Agra Gate area of the district. He described the situation in Firozabad as "grim".
"All private hospitals are running out of beds. Even I am coming across 20-30 patients on a daily basis at my clinic. Most of the patients are suffering from viral fever”, he said.
As per local media reports, more than 200 people in the state and over 150 people in Firozabad district have succumbed to dengue fever. Out of all those who have died due to dengue, most of them are children.
Apart from Firozabad, several other districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Agra, Prayagraj, Mathura, Meerut, and Mainpuri, have also witnessed several reports of people afflicted by dengue fever.
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:49 GMTUS Hegemony Has 'Failed Miserably', Iran's Raisi Tells UN
17:24 GMTUSAF Reveals It Has Five New B-21 Strat Bombers in Production, Not Two as Originally Reported
17:07 GMTAncient Pyramid Made From Volcanic Ash Likely Built to 'Calm Earth’s Anger,' Media Says
17:00 GMTDozens Protest Outside UN Headquarters Against US Global Military Engagements
16:43 GMTUS House Democrats Introduce Legislation to Prevent Presidential Abuses
16:35 GMTPalestinians Ready to Renew Talks With Israel If They Show Readiness, Foreign Minister Says
16:31 GMTRussian Embassy in UK Slams Scotland Yard's Approach to Fact-Finding in Skripal Case
16:30 GMTWhat's Going On? Dog Looks Terrified as It Hears People Quarrelling
16:29 GMTSpanish Press Slams Barcelona After Spanish Giants Fail to Beat Minnows Granada in La Liga
16:26 GMTUS Suddenly ‘Concerned’ About Shortages of Gas in Europe After Spending Years Fighting Nord Stream 2
16:06 GMTAUKUS Will Not Have Any Impact on Quad, Says Indian Foreign Secretary Ahead of Leaders' Summit
16:02 GMTUS Space Force Commander Claims Russia Has Armed Satellite in Orbit to Destroy US Assets
15:54 GMTLust For Money, Not Sex Game, Killed British Heiress, Swiss Court Has Heard
15:40 GMTUS Sanctions Russia-Based Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform SUEX OTC
15:29 GMTMessi to Miss PSG's Next Game Against Metz as Club Confirms Argentine's Knee Injury
15:20 GMTScientists Developing Versatile ‘Nano Couriers’ for Future Medicine
14:56 GMT'To Ban or Not to Ban': US Agencies Reportedly Split on Whether to Blacklist Huawei's Spinoff
14:28 GMTSotheby's to Hold First-Ever Art Sale Show in Post-Soviet Russia
14:19 GMTSpanish Island of La Palma's Airport Operating Normally Amid Volcano Eruption
14:11 GMTAt UN, Biden Boasts About 'Era of Relentless Diplomacy', Calls Military Power 'Tool of Last Resort'