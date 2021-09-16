Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
French FM 'Angry' With Australia's Decision to Terminate Submarine Contract, Expects Explanations

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210916/simultaneous-presence-in-space-surges-to-historic-maximum-of-14-people-1089117570.html
Simultaneous Presence in Space Surges to Historic Maximum of 14 People
Simultaneous Presence in Space Surges to Historic Maximum of 14 People
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A new record for the maximum number of people present in low Earth orbit at the same time was set on 16 September, as 14 individuals were... 16.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-16T06:31+0000
2021-09-16T06:31+0000
news
world
international space station
space
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1c/1083024377_0:155:3061:1876_1920x0_80_0_0_b5f8f391ac9cda3af66a81d64a306884.jpg
This breaks the previous record set in March 1995, when 13 astronauts were in space.Currently, there are seven people on the International Space Station (ISS): Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov, US astronauts Mark Wande Hai, Shane Kimbrow, and Megan MacArthur, France's Thomas Pesquet and Japan's Akihiko Hoshide, the ISS commander.Overnight into Thursday, the Shenzhou 12 spacecraft docked with China's Tiangong station to bring back to Earth three Chinese astronauts, Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming, and Tang Hongbo.Around the same time, the crewed spacecraft Crew Dragon was launched from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida by a Falcon 9 launcher. The crew of the Inspiration4 mission, which is raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, includes four US citizens: businessman Jared Isaacman, researcher Sian Proctor, medic Hayley Arceneaux, and US Air Force veteran Christopher Sembroski.
https://sputniknews.com/20210913/two-astronauts-return-to-iss-after-7-hour-spacewalk-nasa-says-1089023274.html
international space station
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1c/1083024377_176:0:2883:2030_1920x0_80_0_0_218f0c8d527140ebb9d81397208dbe20.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, world, international space station, space

Simultaneous Presence in Space Surges to Historic Maximum of 14 People

06:31 GMT 16.09.2021
© AP Photo / NASAThis photo provided by NASA shows the International Space Station as seen from Space Shuttle Atlantis during mission STS-106, which delivered supplies and performed maintenance in September 2000.
This photo provided by NASA shows the International Space Station as seen from Space Shuttle Atlantis during mission STS-106, which delivered supplies and performed maintenance in September 2000. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
© AP Photo / NASA
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A new record for the maximum number of people present in low Earth orbit at the same time was set on 16 September, as 14 individuals were there.
This breaks the previous record set in March 1995, when 13 astronauts were in space.
Currently, there are seven people on the International Space Station (ISS): Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov, US astronauts Mark Wande Hai, Shane Kimbrow, and Megan MacArthur, France's Thomas Pesquet and Japan's Akihiko Hoshide, the ISS commander.
Overnight into Thursday, the Shenzhou 12 spacecraft docked with China's Tiangong station to bring back to Earth three Chinese astronauts, Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming, and Tang Hongbo.
ISS - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2021
Two Astronauts Return to ISS After 7-Hour Spacewalk, NASA Says
13 September, 06:50 GMT
Around the same time, the crewed spacecraft Crew Dragon was launched from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida by a Falcon 9 launcher. The crew of the Inspiration4 mission, which is raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, includes four US citizens: businessman Jared Isaacman, researcher Sian Proctor, medic Hayley Arceneaux, and US Air Force veteran Christopher Sembroski.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:46 GMTFrench FM 'Angry' With Australia's Decision to Terminate Submarine Contract, Expects Explanations
06:37 GMTPutin Says He'll Self-Isolate for Several Days as 'Several Dozen' Around Him Have Contracted COVID
06:31 GMTSimultaneous Presence in Space Surges to Historic Maximum of 14 People
06:31 GMTS. Korea Plans to Launch Solid-Propellant Space Launch Vehicle in 2024, Defence Ministry Says
06:06 GMT'Not a Dating Central': Denmark to Bar Life Sentence Prisoners From Online Courtship
05:55 GMTSwedish Gay Priest Refuses to Wed Straight Couples
05:44 GMTLive Updates: CSTO Leaders to Discuss Situation in Afghanistan, Its Impact on Bloc's Security
05:35 GMT'That Fella Down Under': Biden Fails to Say Australian PM's Name Amid Key AUKUS Speech
04:36 GMTSouth Korean President Asks China for Assistance in Returning N. Korea to Dialogue
04:30 GMTUAE Crown Prince to Visit UK, Reports Suggest
04:30 GMTBattle Royal: Adorable Shiba Inu and Golden Retriever Puppies Have Sweetest Play Fight
04:22 GMTLive Updates: India's Total COVID-19 Cases Rises to 33.35 Mln, Death Toll Stands at 443,928
04:20 GMTJapanese Parliament May Convene to Elect New Prime Minister on 4 October
04:08 GMTMorrison Touts Tomahawk Missile Procurement, Says Nuclear Subs Will Be 'in the Water' in 10 Years
03:41 GMTIt Wasn't Us: Twitter Rejects Claims That Nicki Minaj Was Blocked Amid Vaccine Tweet Backlash
03:40 GMTAustralia Withdraws From Agreement on Submarines With French Naval Group – Ministers
02:41 GMTUS Judge Denies Trump's Request to Delay Defamation Suit Filed by E. Jean Carroll
02:24 GMT'Risk Situation' in Germany Prompts Heavily Armed Police Forces to Surround Hagen Synagogue
01:50 GMTGerman Chancellor Merkel, French President Macron to Meet in Paris on Thursday
01:35 GMTStudent Activists Criticize Biden Over Afghanistan Withdrawal, COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate