Shell Touts Plans for One of Europe's Largest Biofuel Plants

A decommissioned oil refinery near Rotterdam will be transformed into an 820,000-tonnes-a-year facility. The energy giant ran 14 refineries as of last October, which it plans to turn into low-carbon energy parks to help the Netherlands meet its carbon emission reduction target.The plant is expected to become operational in 2024. It will make low-carbon fuel from cooking oil, waste animal fat and other residual products and capture CO2 emissions to store them in an empty gas field beneath the North Sea.Shell estimates that the facility will help the Netherlands reduce greenhouse gas emissions by the equivalent of CO2 produced by a million European cars. It aims to cut the production of traditional fuels by 55% by 2030.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Royal Dutch Shell announced plans on Thursday to build what it hopes will be one of Europe's largest factories making low-carbon diesel and aviation fuel from waste.
