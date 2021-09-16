Registration was successful!
Russia Uses 'Best Suited' Internet Regulation, Kremlin Says
Russia Uses 'Best Suited' Internet Regulation, Kremlin Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As a sovereign country, Russia uses the kind of internet regulation that suits it best, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on 16... 16.09.2021, Sputnik International
"Russia is a sovereign country. We regulate the internet the way that is best suited for our country," Peskov told journalists when asked if Russia is interested in China's experience in that area.Russian Foreign Ministry stated on 2 September that US tech companies Google and Apple ignore the requirements of Russian legislation regarding the blocking of illegal content on the eve of the elections. Russia's media watchdog Roskomnadzor earlier urged AppStore and Google Play to stop distributing an application linked to jailed opposition activist Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, an extremist foreign agent organisation banned in Russia).
11:08 GMT 16.09.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As a sovereign country, Russia uses the kind of internet regulation that suits it best, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on 16 September, commenting on China's internet regulation practices.
"Russia is a sovereign country. We regulate the internet the way that is best suited for our country," Peskov told journalists when asked if Russia is interested in China's experience in that area.
Russian Foreign Ministry stated on 2 September that US tech companies Google and Apple ignore the requirements of Russian legislation regarding the blocking of illegal content on the eve of the elections.
Russia's media watchdog Roskomnadzor earlier urged AppStore and Google Play to stop distributing an application linked to jailed opposition activist Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, an extremist foreign agent organisation banned in Russia).
