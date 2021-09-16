Russia Uses 'Best Suited' Internet Regulation, Kremlin Says

"Russia is a sovereign country. We regulate the internet the way that is best suited for our country," Peskov told journalists when asked if Russia is interested in China's experience in that area.Russian Foreign Ministry stated on 2 September that US tech companies Google and Apple ignore the requirements of Russian legislation regarding the blocking of illegal content on the eve of the elections. Russia's media watchdog Roskomnadzor earlier urged AppStore and Google Play to stop distributing an application linked to jailed opposition activist Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, an extremist foreign agent organisation banned in Russia).
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As a sovereign country, Russia uses the kind of internet regulation that suits it best, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on 16 September, commenting on China's internet regulation practices.
"Russia is a sovereign country. We regulate the internet the way that is best suited for our country," Peskov told journalists when asked if Russia is interested in China's experience in that area.
Russian Foreign Ministry stated on 2 September that US tech companies Google and Apple ignore the requirements of Russian legislation regarding the blocking of illegal content on the eve of the elections.
Russia's media watchdog Roskomnadzor earlier urged AppStore and Google Play to stop distributing an application linked to jailed opposition activist Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, an extremist foreign agent organisation banned in Russia).