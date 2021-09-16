Russia Needs Strong, Influential Parliament - Putin

"We need a strong and authoritative parliament so that lawmakers of the newly elected Duma act in the interests of Russia and our people, work for the people. So that they can be relied upon as patriots of Russia who are ready to resolutely and consistently ensure national interests in all spheres," Putin said in his address to the Russians shortly before the elections, published on the Kremlin website.He called elections to the State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament, an important event, adding that everyone is interested in influential and active people, able to keep their promises, coming to the legislature.Voting in the Duma and other elections will take place this year on September 17-19. The State Duma is elected for a five-year term under a mixed electoral system: 225 lawmakers are elected on party lists, another 225 - on single-mandate constituencies in one round.Fourteen parties, including the ruling United Russia, the Communist Party, the Liberal Democratic Party, A Just Russia and others have registered federal lists of candidates for the State Duma.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia needs a strong authoritative parliament so that new State Duma members act in the interests of the country and its people, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"We need a strong and authoritative parliament so that lawmakers of the newly elected Duma act in the interests of Russia and our people, work for the people. So that they can be relied upon as patriots of Russia who are ready to resolutely and consistently ensure national interests in all spheres," Putin said in his address to the Russians shortly before the elections, published on the Kremlin website.
He called elections to the State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament, an important event, adding that everyone is interested in influential and active people, able to keep their promises, coming to the legislature.
"I am counting on your responsible, balanced, patriotic civic position, on your desire to elect lawmakers who will work for the good and in the name of our beloved Motherland - in the interests of our people and every citizen of Russia. Please make your choice," the president said.
Voting in the Duma and other elections will take place this year on September 17-19. The State Duma is elected for a five-year term under a mixed electoral system: 225 lawmakers are elected on party lists, another 225 - on single-mandate constituencies in one round.
Fourteen parties, including the ruling United Russia, the Communist Party, the Liberal Democratic Party, A Just Russia and others have registered federal lists of candidates for the State Duma.