'Risk Situation' in Germany Prompts Heavily Armed Police Forces to Surround Hagen Synagogue
Dozens of police officers were deployed to the western German city of Hagen late Wednesday after officials were tipped off to a threat to a synagogue in the area.The alarming situation, which emerged amid the start of the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur, was described by the police as a "risk situation" that prompted a police operation near the Hagen Jewish community.Photos that emerged from the scene showed heavily armed police forces appearing to cordon off the area. It was later detailed by the authorities that sections of the local roads would be blocked until further notice.A release later issued by the Dortmund police states the operation was completed without issue, and that investigators uncovered no hazardous materials. However, officials did not offer details on the specific threat that was made against the building.The release further noted that officials remain in "constant contact with the affected Jewish community."
'Risk Situation' in Germany Prompts Heavily Armed Police Forces to Surround Hagen Synagogue

02:24 GMT 16.09.2021
Local German law enforcement officials have not detailed the alert that was raised in the area, but underscored that forces were on the scene as a result of a "threat" to the building.
Dozens of police officers were deployed to the western German city of Hagen late Wednesday after officials were tipped off to a threat to a synagogue in the area.
The alarming situation, which emerged amid the start of the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur, was described by the police as a "risk situation" that prompted a police operation near the Hagen Jewish community.
Photos that emerged from the scene showed heavily armed police forces appearing to cordon off the area. It was later detailed by the authorities that sections of the local roads would be blocked until further notice.
A release later issued by the Dortmund police states the operation was completed without issue, and that investigators uncovered no hazardous materials. However, officials did not offer details on the specific threat that was made against the building.
"There is close coordination with the other Jewish communities in North Rhine-Westphalia," a translation of the release reads. "The aim of the police is to ensure the safety of all these facilities. We currently have no indications that other facilities are at risk."
The release further noted that officials remain in "constant contact with the affected Jewish community."
