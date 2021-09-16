Registration was successful!
Red Bull Boss Slams Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes for Faking His Injuries After Italian GP Crash
The head of Red Bull's driver development programme, Helmut Marko, has slammed seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton and his team Mercedes after he alleged that the Briton faked his injuries in Italy.Marko's accusations came after Hamilton, who holds the record for most wins in F1, suffered a head injury as his Red Bull rival, Max Verstappen's car flipped and landed on his head during Sunday's race at Variante del Rettifilo.Since the serious accident, Hamilton has revealed that his neck has been getting "tighter and tighter" and he would need to consult a specialist before the upcoming Russian Grand Prix. Marko believes that his injuries are anything but serious."It was a normal racing accident. All the stories around it were pulled up by the hair by Mercedes", Marko told the Austrian newspaper Osterreich on Wednesday. "Verstappen had already got out when Hamilton tried to go back to get out of the gravel". "The medical car saw that and drove on. And then a show is put on that poor Hamilton is suddenly injured".Marko's anger seemed to have been borne out of the International Automobile Federation (FIA)'s decision to hold Verstappen responsible for the crash as the sport's governing body imposed two penalty points and a three-place grid penalty on him.Despite the unfortunate accident, Verstappen still leads the driver standings with 226.5 points with Hamilton close behind on 221.5 points.
09:19 GMT 16.09.2021 (Updated: 09:47 GMT 16.09.2021)
© REUTERS / JENNIFER LORENZINI Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton crash out of the race
Pawan Atri
World champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and Red Bull's Max Verstappen were involved in a collision during last weekend's Italian Grand Prix at Monza. The British driver was rushed to the hospital almost immediately as the crash left him seriously injured.
The head of Red Bull's driver development programme, Helmut Marko, has slammed seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton and his team Mercedes after he alleged that the Briton faked his injuries in Italy.
Marko's accusations came after Hamilton, who holds the record for most wins in F1, suffered a head injury as his Red Bull rival, Max Verstappen's car flipped and landed on his head during Sunday's race at Variante del Rettifilo.
Since the serious accident, Hamilton has revealed that his neck has been getting "tighter and tighter" and he would need to consult a specialist before the upcoming Russian Grand Prix. Marko believes that his injuries are anything but serious.
"It was a normal racing accident. All the stories around it were pulled up by the hair by Mercedes", Marko told the Austrian newspaper Osterreich on Wednesday. "Verstappen had already got out when Hamilton tried to go back to get out of the gravel". "The medical car saw that and drove on. And then a show is put on that poor Hamilton is suddenly injured".
Marko's anger seemed to have been borne out of the International Automobile Federation (FIA)'s decision to hold Verstappen responsible for the crash as the sport's governing body imposed two penalty points and a three-place grid penalty on him.
Despite the unfortunate accident, Verstappen still leads the driver standings with 226.5 points with Hamilton close behind on 221.5 points.
