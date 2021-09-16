Putin Says He'll Self-Isolate for Several Days as 'Several Dozen' Around Him Have Contracted COVID

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on 16 September that he is currently self-isolating as "several dozen" of his acquaintances have tested positive for COVID-19. Putin made the announcement during the opening of the CSTO Leaders Summit.
Golem
But if these are members of president Putins inner circle they must all surely have been vaccinated by now.?, doesnt inspire much confidence in corona vaccines then and further evidence this damn virus was a man made "gain of function" frankenstein lab creation from the usual suspect.
Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier confirmed to the national cabinet that he is self-isolating after coming into contact with several coronavirus-positive people, adding that one of them was inoculated against the coronavirus but did not manage to get a booster shot on time.
"You know that unfortunately I had to cancel my visit to Dushanbe at the last moment. I regret this a lot, but this is due to the fact that coronavirus cases were detected in my closest entourage, not just in one or two people, in several dozen. Now I have to self-isolate for several days", Putin said at the summit, speaking via video link.
