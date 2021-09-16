Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
French FM 'Angry' With Australia's Decision to Terminate Submarine Contract, Expects Explanations

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210916/putin-says-hell-self-isolate-for-several-days-as-several-dozen-around-him-have-contracted-covid-1089118254.html
Putin Says He'll Self-Isolate for Several Days as 'Several Dozen' Around Him Have Contracted COVID
Putin Says He'll Self-Isolate for Several Days as 'Several Dozen' Around Him Have Contracted COVID
Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier confirmed to the national cabinet that he is self-isolating after coming into contact with several... 16.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-16T06:37+0000
2021-09-16T06:55+0000
russia
news
world
vladimir putin
csto
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on 16 September that he is currently self-isolating as "several dozen" of his acquaintances have tested positive for COVID-19. Putin made the announcement during the opening of the CSTO Leaders Summit.
But if these are members of president Putins inner circle they must all surely have been vaccinated by now.?, doesnt inspire much confidence in corona vaccines then and further evidence this damn virus was a man made "gain of function" frankenstein lab creation from the usual suspect.
0
1
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, news, world, vladimir putin, csto

Putin Says He'll Self-Isolate for Several Days as 'Several Dozen' Around Him Have Contracted COVID

06:37 GMT 16.09.2021 (Updated: 06:55 GMT 16.09.2021)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Being updated
Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier confirmed to the national cabinet that he is self-isolating after coming into contact with several coronavirus-positive people, adding that one of them was inoculated against the coronavirus but did not manage to get a booster shot on time.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on 16 September that he is currently self-isolating as "several dozen" of his acquaintances have tested positive for COVID-19. Putin made the announcement during the opening of the CSTO Leaders Summit.
"You know that unfortunately I had to cancel my visit to Dushanbe at the last moment. I regret this a lot, but this is due to the fact that coronavirus cases were detected in my closest entourage, not just in one or two people, in several dozen. Now I have to self-isolate for several days", Putin said at the summit, speaking via video link.
001000
Discuss
Popular comments
But if these are members of president Putins inner circle they must all surely have been vaccinated by now.?, doesnt inspire much confidence in corona vaccines then and further evidence this damn virus was a man made "gain of function" frankenstein lab creation from the usual suspect.
Golem
16 September, 09:43 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:46 GMTFrench FM 'Angry' With Australia's Decision to Terminate Submarine Contract, Expects Explanations
06:37 GMTPutin Says He'll Self-Isolate for Several Days as 'Several Dozen' Around Him Have Contracted COVID
06:31 GMTSimultaneous Presence in Space Surges to Historic Maximum of 14 People
06:31 GMTS. Korea Plans to Launch Solid-Propellant Space Launch Vehicle in 2024, Defence Ministry Says
06:06 GMT'Not a Dating Central': Denmark to Bar Life Sentence Prisoners From Online Courtship
05:55 GMTSwedish Gay Priest Refuses to Wed Straight Couples
05:44 GMTLive Updates: CSTO Leaders to Discuss Situation in Afghanistan, Its Impact on Bloc's Security
05:35 GMT'That Fella Down Under': Biden Fails to Say Australian PM's Name Amid Key AUKUS Speech
04:36 GMTSouth Korean President Asks China for Assistance in Returning N. Korea to Dialogue
04:30 GMTUAE Crown Prince to Visit UK, Reports Suggest
04:30 GMTBattle Royal: Adorable Shiba Inu and Golden Retriever Puppies Have Sweetest Play Fight
04:22 GMTLive Updates: India's Total COVID-19 Cases Rises to 33.35 Mln, Death Toll Stands at 443,928
04:20 GMTJapanese Parliament May Convene to Elect New Prime Minister on 4 October
04:08 GMTMorrison Touts Tomahawk Missile Procurement, Says Nuclear Subs Will Be 'in the Water' in 10 Years
03:41 GMTIt Wasn't Us: Twitter Rejects Claims That Nicki Minaj Was Blocked Amid Vaccine Tweet Backlash
03:40 GMTAustralia Withdraws From Agreement on Submarines With French Naval Group – Ministers
02:41 GMTUS Judge Denies Trump's Request to Delay Defamation Suit Filed by E. Jean Carroll
02:24 GMT'Risk Situation' in Germany Prompts Heavily Armed Police Forces to Surround Hagen Synagogue
01:50 GMTGerman Chancellor Merkel, French President Macron to Meet in Paris on Thursday
01:35 GMTStudent Activists Criticize Biden Over Afghanistan Withdrawal, COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate