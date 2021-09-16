Registration was successful!
Police in Spain Evacuate Parts of Downtown Oviedo Over Bomb Threat
Police in Spain Evacuate Parts of Downtown Oviedo Over Bomb Threat
Authorities said the evacuation took place at 10:20 a.m. local time. 16.09.2021, Sputnik International
Spanish police reported on 16 September that they had evacuated a central part of the northern city of Oviedo in the morning in response to a bomb threat."We received an anonymous bomb threat by telephone and, following protocols, we proceeded to evacuate part of the area", a spokesman for the national police said, as cited by Reuters.Police later specified that the purported explosive device was reported to have been identified in a parking space. Officers are now searching for the object.
Police in Spain Evacuate Parts of Downtown Oviedo Over Bomb Threat

09:07 GMT 16.09.2021 (Updated: 09:46 GMT 16.09.2021)
Authorities said the evacuation took place at 10:20 a.m. local time.
Spanish police reported on 16 September that they had evacuated a central part of the northern city of Oviedo in the morning in response to a bomb threat.
"We received an anonymous bomb threat by telephone and, following protocols, we proceeded to evacuate part of the area", a spokesman for the national police said, as cited by Reuters.
Police later specified that the purported explosive device was reported to have been identified in a parking space. Officers are now searching for the object.
