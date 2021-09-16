Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210916/no-friend-of-china-as-raab-exits-stage-left-what-will-uk-foreign-policy-look-like-under-truss-1089130141.html
‘No Friend of China’: As Raab Exits Stage Left, What Will UK Foreign Policy Look Like Under Truss?
‘No Friend of China’: As Raab Exits Stage Left, What Will UK Foreign Policy Look Like Under Truss?
Liz Truss is only the second woman ever to become Foreign Secretary - Margaret Beckett held the post under Tony Blair between 2006 and 2007. But who is Truss... 16.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-16T14:46+0000
2021-09-16T14:46+0000
foreign office
boris johnson
dominic raab
us
china
australia
liz truss
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0e/1083380437_0:0:3083:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_39354f14ef78dc9b7802edfd0c7c1bf1.jpg
On Liz Truss’s first day as the new foreign secretary, the headlines were dominated by the signing of a new security pact between Britain, Australia and the United States which was apparently aimed at China.Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the so-called AUKUS pact risked "severely damaging regional peace.”It may have been a complete coincidence but Truss is one of the Conservative Party’s most prominent Sinophobes.Prof Parmar said: “Truss is also more robustly critical of China so will have to tread a line of economic opportunities and security issues. But as trade minister she advocated Britain's economic and diplomatic realignment towards the Indo-Pacific region, spearheading efforts to join a trans-Pacific trading bloc.”Boris Johnson appointed Truss, 46, to replace Dominic Raab on Wednesday, 15 September, as a reward for her work securing a string of new trade deals following Britain’s departure from the European Union.But who exactly is she?Truss co-authored a book, Britannia Unchained, in 2012 with Raab, Priti Patel and Kwasi Kwarteng.Prof Parmar said the book was “very controversial, deeply Eurosceptic and neoliberal and against the social state.”He said Truss was fiercely pro-American and is very keen the “Special Relationship” with the United States and also wants to nurture relations with Australia, Canada and New Zealand.“There is an imperial nostalgia working here, to make Britain great again if you like,” said Prof Parmar.Truss, who is married and has two daughters, worked as a management accountant before becoming the Conservative MP for South West Norfolk in 2010.David Cameron appointed her Environment Secretary in 2014 and when Theresa May took over as Prime Minister in July 2016 she moved Truss to Justice Secretary before reshuffling her the following year and making her Chief Secretary to the Treasury.When Boris Johnson took over in the summer of 2019 he promoted her to the key post-Brexit role of International Trade Secretary and later added the role of Minister for Women and Equalities.He has now promoted her to one of the biggest jobs in the Cabinet and is aware of her ambition to one day become Prime Minister.Truss’s in-tray includes the aftermath of the Afghanistan debacle, tensions with Russia and China, the Iranian nuclear issue and perhaps most important of all the post-Brexit relationship with the EU and the ongoing migrant crisis.
i am making a good salary from home 1200 to 2500 Dollars per week.which is amazing, under a year back I was jobless in a horrible economy. I thank God every day I was blessed with these instructions and now it’s my duty to pay it forward and share it with Everyone,Chack more information on this website. …..> w­­w­­w­­.­­S­­a­­l­­a­­r­­y­­a­­p­­p­­1­­.­­c­­o­­m
0
1
us
china
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Chris Summers
Chris Summers
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0e/1083380437_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_97e9b0ca8ff7c93f1791428e7469f3a4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
foreign office, boris johnson, dominic raab, us, china, australia, liz truss, uk

‘No Friend of China’: As Raab Exits Stage Left, What Will UK Foreign Policy Look Like Under Truss?

14:46 GMT 16.09.2021
© REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAYBritain's International Trade Secretary Liz Truss arrives at Downing Street in London, Britain February 11, 2020
Britain's International Trade Secretary Liz Truss arrives at Downing Street in London, Britain February 11, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
© REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
Subscribe
Chris Summers
All materialsWrite to the author
Liz Truss is only the second woman ever to become Foreign Secretary - Margaret Beckett held the post under Tony Blair between 2006 and 2007. But who is Truss and what will her foreign policy priorities be?
On Liz Truss’s first day as the new foreign secretary, the headlines were dominated by the signing of a new security pact between Britain, Australia and the United States which was apparently aimed at China.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the so-called AUKUS pact risked "severely damaging regional peace.”
It may have been a complete coincidence but Truss is one of the Conservative Party’s most prominent Sinophobes.
Inderjeet Parmar, an international relations expert and professor of International Politics at City University, told Sputnik: “As Trade Secretary, she managed trade deals with Australia and New Zealand, and also Japan, and wants to pressure China on trade and security; and wants the WTO to reject China’s ‘developing’ country status that allows it exemptions that developed states don’t possess.”
Prof Parmar said: “Truss is also more robustly critical of China so will have to tread a line of economic opportunities and security issues. But as trade minister she advocated Britain's economic and diplomatic realignment towards the Indo-Pacific region, spearheading efforts to join a trans-Pacific trading bloc.”
© REUTERS / Jeff Gilbert/PoolBritain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab looks on during a visit of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Crisis Centre in London, Britain August 27, 2021
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab looks on during a visit of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Crisis Centre in London, Britain August 27, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab looks on during a visit of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Crisis Centre in London, Britain August 27, 2021
© REUTERS / Jeff Gilbert/Pool
Boris Johnson appointed Truss, 46, to replace Dominic Raab on Wednesday, 15 September, as a reward for her work securing a string of new trade deals following Britain’s departure from the European Union.
But who exactly is she?
Prof Parmar said: “Truss is adaptable. She has moved from left to right since her youth protesting against Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s, switched from Remain to Brexit once the referendum result declared and is now a militant Brexiteer. She will be who she has to be to ‘succeed’ and raise her own profile.”
Truss co-authored a book, Britannia Unchained, in 2012 with Raab, Priti Patel and Kwasi Kwarteng.
Prof Parmar said the book was “very controversial, deeply Eurosceptic and neoliberal and against the social state.”
He said Truss was fiercely pro-American and is very keen the “Special Relationship” with the United States and also wants to nurture relations with Australia, Canada and New Zealand.
“There is an imperial nostalgia working here, to make Britain great again if you like,” said Prof Parmar.
© AFP 2021 / OLI SCARFFConservative politician Liz Truss, who served as Environment Secretary under David Cameron, arrives at 10 Downing Street in central London on July 14, 2016 as cabinet appointments by new prime minister Theresa May are expected on her first full day in office
Conservative politician Liz Truss, who served as Environment Secretary under David Cameron, arrives at 10 Downing Street in central London on July 14, 2016 as cabinet appointments by new prime minister Theresa May are expected on her first full day in office - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
Conservative politician Liz Truss, who served as Environment Secretary under David Cameron, arrives at 10 Downing Street in central London on July 14, 2016 as cabinet appointments by new prime minister Theresa May are expected on her first full day in office
© AFP 2021 / OLI SCARFF
Truss, who is married and has two daughters, worked as a management accountant before becoming the Conservative MP for South West Norfolk in 2010.
David Cameron appointed her Environment Secretary in 2014 and when Theresa May took over as Prime Minister in July 2016 she moved Truss to Justice Secretary before reshuffling her the following year and making her Chief Secretary to the Treasury.
When Boris Johnson took over in the summer of 2019 he promoted her to the key post-Brexit role of International Trade Secretary and later added the role of Minister for Women and Equalities.
He has now promoted her to one of the biggest jobs in the Cabinet and is aware of her ambition to one day become Prime Minister.
Truss’s in-tray includes the aftermath of the Afghanistan debacle, tensions with Russia and China, the Iranian nuclear issue and perhaps most important of all the post-Brexit relationship with the EU and the ongoing migrant crisis.
Prof Parmar said: “It’s hard to say precisely what will change but she seems quite effective, is ambitious for Tory leadership and may well use the office to raise her own profile and public recognition.”
150000
Discuss
Popular comments
i am making a good salary from home 1200 to 2500 Dollars per week.which is amazing, under a year back I was jobless in a horrible economy. I thank God every day I was blessed with these instructions and now it’s my duty to pay it forward and share it with Everyone,Chack more information on this website. …..> w­­w­­w­­.­­S­­a­­l­­a­­r­­y­­a­­p­­p­­1­­.­­c­­o­­m
Hira Alee
16 September, 18:06 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:46 GMTIraqi Asylum Seeker Jailed After UK CCTV Operator Spots Him Raping Unconscious Woman on Seafront
15:36 GMTPentagon Contract Seeks Alternate GPS Using Low Earth Orbit Satellites
15:27 GMTRuckus Over AUKUS
15:26 GMTUS Regulator Approves Creation of Nuclear Dump in Texas Despite Opposition From Local Authorities
15:23 GMTRussian Gov't Allocates $60Mln to Produce Soyuz Spacecraft for Tourist Flights
15:17 GMTSyrian Kurdish Leader Discussed Turkish Attacks During Moscow Visit, SDC Says
15:07 GMTEU Commission Chief Announces Launch of Competitor to China’s Belt and Road
14:51 GMTEU Not Informed About New US, UK & Australia Alliance, Plans ‘to Assess Implications’
14:48 GMT'BJP's Politics Behind 96% Jump in Communal Riots in India', Says Opposition Congress
14:46 GMT‘No Friend of China’: As Raab Exits Stage Left, What Will UK Foreign Policy Look Like Under Truss?
14:34 GMTSouth African Child Maintenance Payments Delayed by Ransomware Attack
14:34 GMTEuropean Gas Futures Fall Below $750 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
14:29 GMTIs the Age of the Car Over as Politicians Around Europe Declare War on the Motorist?
14:29 GMTMessage for India? AUKUS Announcement Sparks Debate About Relevance of Quad, Reliability of US
14:15 GMTBlack Market Business for Foreign Visas Skyrockets in Afghanistan, Reports Say
13:29 GMTSequoia National Park in California Closes Due to Massive Wildfire, Administration Says
13:28 GMTRussia Threatens to Take Measures Against US Over Interference in Elections, Foreign Ministry Says
13:28 GMTCricketer Virat Kohli Confirms He Will Step Down as India's T20I Captain After ICC T20 World Cup
13:22 GMTShell Touts Plans for One of Europe's Largest Biofuel Plants
13:16 GMTWomen's Average Salary in Saudi Arabia Has Exceeded That of Men for the First Time, Report Says