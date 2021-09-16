https://sputniknews.com/20210916/no-friend-of-china-as-raab-exits-stage-left-what-will-uk-foreign-policy-look-like-under-truss-1089130141.html

‘No Friend of China’: As Raab Exits Stage Left, What Will UK Foreign Policy Look Like Under Truss?

‘No Friend of China’: As Raab Exits Stage Left, What Will UK Foreign Policy Look Like Under Truss?

Liz Truss is only the second woman ever to become Foreign Secretary - Margaret Beckett held the post under Tony Blair between 2006 and 2007.

On Liz Truss’s first day as the new foreign secretary, the headlines were dominated by the signing of a new security pact between Britain, Australia and the United States which was apparently aimed at China.Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the so-called AUKUS pact risked "severely damaging regional peace.”It may have been a complete coincidence but Truss is one of the Conservative Party’s most prominent Sinophobes.Prof Parmar said: “Truss is also more robustly critical of China so will have to tread a line of economic opportunities and security issues. But as trade minister she advocated Britain's economic and diplomatic realignment towards the Indo-Pacific region, spearheading efforts to join a trans-Pacific trading bloc.”Boris Johnson appointed Truss, 46, to replace Dominic Raab on Wednesday, 15 September, as a reward for her work securing a string of new trade deals following Britain’s departure from the European Union.But who exactly is she?Truss co-authored a book, Britannia Unchained, in 2012 with Raab, Priti Patel and Kwasi Kwarteng.Prof Parmar said the book was “very controversial, deeply Eurosceptic and neoliberal and against the social state.”He said Truss was fiercely pro-American and is very keen the “Special Relationship” with the United States and also wants to nurture relations with Australia, Canada and New Zealand.“There is an imperial nostalgia working here, to make Britain great again if you like,” said Prof Parmar.Truss, who is married and has two daughters, worked as a management accountant before becoming the Conservative MP for South West Norfolk in 2010.David Cameron appointed her Environment Secretary in 2014 and when Theresa May took over as Prime Minister in July 2016 she moved Truss to Justice Secretary before reshuffling her the following year and making her Chief Secretary to the Treasury.When Boris Johnson took over in the summer of 2019 he promoted her to the key post-Brexit role of International Trade Secretary and later added the role of Minister for Women and Equalities.He has now promoted her to one of the biggest jobs in the Cabinet and is aware of her ambition to one day become Prime Minister.Truss’s in-tray includes the aftermath of the Afghanistan debacle, tensions with Russia and China, the Iranian nuclear issue and perhaps most important of all the post-Brexit relationship with the EU and the ongoing migrant crisis.

