Live Updates: India's Total COVID-19 Cases Rises to 33.35 Mln, Death Toll Stands at 443,928

The global death toll from the coronavirus has now surpassed 4.6 million, and more than 226.3 million cases have been detected across the globe, according to Johns Hopkins University, the US institution that tracks and compiles data from national and local authorities, the media, and other sources.
The United States has the highest death toll and overall coronavirus tally, with 666,615 fatalities and 41.5 million infections.
It is followed by India (more than 33.35 million cases and 443,928 deaths) and Brazil (21 million cases and a death toll of 588,597).
Meanwhile, nearly 5.8 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered worldwide.
04:47 GMT 16.09.2021
Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 30,570 Over Past 24 Hours
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) – India has confirmed 30,570 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 33,347,325, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on 16 September.
The death toll from the disease has reached 443,928 people, with 431 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.
More than 32.56 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.
A day earlier, the country confirmed 27,176 new coronavirus cases, with 284 fatalities.