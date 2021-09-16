Iraqi Asylum Seeker Jailed After UK CCTV Operator Spots Him Raping Unconscious Woman on Seafront

An Iraqi asylum seeker has been jailed for eight years after an eagle-eyed CCTV operator spotted him raping a woman on the street.The attack took place outside the civic centre in downtown Swansea, in Wales, at around 1.30am on 18 July this year.The CCTV operator saw the woman was unable to stand by herself and then watched in horror as Turkey al-Turkey, 26, undressed her and mounted her motionless body.He used the a public address tannoy nearby to shout: "Get off her. She's drunk. I'm calling the police."A few minutes later police arrived and were unable to wake the woman.Al-Turkey, who had claimed asylum in November 2018 and was still having his application assessed, was arrested and taken into custody.On Thursday, 14 September, Swansea Crown Court heard the victim had no recollection of the incident.Al-Turkey who arrived in Britain from Iraq and claimed asylum, was jailed for eight years and eight months after pleading guilty to rape. He was told he would be considered for deportation at the end of his sentence.Prosecutor Carina Hughes said forensic scientists had been unable to rule out the use of a date rape drug such as Gamma Hydroxybutyrate (GHB), because it does not remain for long in the body.Judge Paul Thomas told al-Turkey: "You took full advantage of the situation, putting your own sexual needs before any consideration of the impact upon her."The judge added: “I fully expect that you will be deported from this country immediately upon your release."
Swansea Crown Court has heard an asylum seeker, Turkey Al-Turkey, was drinking vodka and limoncello with a woman on the seaside promenade in the Welsh city. She fell unconscious and it is thought he may have added a date rape drug to her drink.
An Iraqi asylum seeker has been jailed for eight years after an eagle-eyed CCTV operator spotted him raping a woman on the street.
The attack took place outside the civic centre in downtown Swansea, in Wales, at around 1.30am on 18 July this year.
The CCTV operator saw the woman was unable to stand by herself and then watched in horror as Turkey al-Turkey, 26, undressed her and mounted her motionless body.
He used the a public address tannoy nearby to shout: "Get off her. She's drunk. I'm calling the police."
A few minutes later police arrived and were unable to wake the woman.
A 26-year-old man has been jailed for plying a woman with alcohol and raping her on Swansea prom. Police believe Turkey Al-Turkey may also have given his victim a so-called date rape drug.https://t.co/oGInOOWGIM
Al-Turkey, who had claimed asylum in November 2018 and was still having his application assessed, was arrested and taken into custody.
On Thursday, 14 September, Swansea Crown Court heard the victim had no recollection of the incident.
Al-Turkey who arrived in Britain from Iraq and claimed asylum, was jailed for eight years and eight months after pleading guilty to rape. He was told he would be considered for deportation at the end of his sentence.
Prosecutor Carina Hughes said forensic scientists had been unable to rule out the use of a date rape drug such as Gamma Hydroxybutyrate (GHB), because it does not remain for long in the body.
In the woman’s victim impact statement she said: "What's happened to me cannot be erased and will remain with me for the rest of my life. He has killed the spontaneous, joyful, carefree version of myself and only time will tell whether these traits return in full.”
Judge Paul Thomas told al-Turkey: "You took full advantage of the situation, putting your own sexual needs before any consideration of the impact upon her."
The judge added: “I fully expect that you will be deported from this country immediately upon your release."