Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210916/iraqi-asylum-seeker-jailed-after-uk-cctv-operator-spots-him-raping-unconscious-woman-on-seafront-1089133951.html
Iraqi Asylum Seeker Jailed After UK CCTV Operator Spots Him Raping Unconscious Woman on Seafront
Iraqi Asylum Seeker Jailed After UK CCTV Operator Spots Him Raping Unconscious Woman on Seafront
Swansea Crown Court has heard an asylum seeker, Turkey Al-Turkey, was drinking vodka and limoncello with a woman on the seaside promenade in the Welsh city... 16.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-16T15:46+0000
2021-09-16T15:46+0000
deportation
wales
iraq
rape
asylum seeker
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089133049_0:0:976:549_1920x0_80_0_0_d2b780b54e1bdcacdf0c0f7fb0aa6cf9.jpg
An Iraqi asylum seeker has been jailed for eight years after an eagle-eyed CCTV operator spotted him raping a woman on the street.The attack took place outside the civic centre in downtown Swansea, in Wales, at around 1.30am on 18 July this year.The CCTV operator saw the woman was unable to stand by herself and then watched in horror as Turkey al-Turkey, 26, undressed her and mounted her motionless body.He used the a public address tannoy nearby to shout: "Get off her. She's drunk. I'm calling the police."A few minutes later police arrived and were unable to wake the woman.Al-Turkey, who had claimed asylum in November 2018 and was still having his application assessed, was arrested and taken into custody.On Thursday, 14 September, Swansea Crown Court heard the victim had no recollection of the incident.Al-Turkey who arrived in Britain from Iraq and claimed asylum, was jailed for eight years and eight months after pleading guilty to rape. He was told he would be considered for deportation at the end of his sentence.Prosecutor Carina Hughes said forensic scientists had been unable to rule out the use of a date rape drug such as Gamma Hydroxybutyrate (GHB), because it does not remain for long in the body.Judge Paul Thomas told al-Turkey: "You took full advantage of the situation, putting your own sexual needs before any consideration of the impact upon her."The judge added: “I fully expect that you will be deported from this country immediately upon your release."
wales
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Chris Summers
Chris Summers
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089133049_124:0:856:549_1920x0_80_0_0_8366f9c3b7beef5cb7f9fdba0d8d5262.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
deportation, wales, iraq, rape, asylum seeker, uk

Iraqi Asylum Seeker Jailed After UK CCTV Operator Spots Him Raping Unconscious Woman on Seafront

15:46 GMT 16.09.2021
© Photo : South Wales PoliceRapist Turkey al-Turkey
Rapist Turkey al-Turkey - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
© Photo : South Wales Police
Subscribe
Chris Summers
All materialsWrite to the author
Swansea Crown Court has heard an asylum seeker, Turkey Al-Turkey, was drinking vodka and limoncello with a woman on the seaside promenade in the Welsh city. She fell unconscious and it is thought he may have added a date rape drug to her drink.
An Iraqi asylum seeker has been jailed for eight years after an eagle-eyed CCTV operator spotted him raping a woman on the street.
The attack took place outside the civic centre in downtown Swansea, in Wales, at around 1.30am on 18 July this year.
The CCTV operator saw the woman was unable to stand by herself and then watched in horror as Turkey al-Turkey, 26, undressed her and mounted her motionless body.
He used the a public address tannoy nearby to shout: "Get off her. She's drunk. I'm calling the police."
A few minutes later police arrived and were unable to wake the woman.
Al-Turkey, who had claimed asylum in November 2018 and was still having his application assessed, was arrested and taken into custody.
On Thursday, 14 September, Swansea Crown Court heard the victim had no recollection of the incident.
Al-Turkey who arrived in Britain from Iraq and claimed asylum, was jailed for eight years and eight months after pleading guilty to rape. He was told he would be considered for deportation at the end of his sentence.
Prosecutor Carina Hughes said forensic scientists had been unable to rule out the use of a date rape drug such as Gamma Hydroxybutyrate (GHB), because it does not remain for long in the body.
In the woman’s victim impact statement she said: "What's happened to me cannot be erased and will remain with me for the rest of my life. He has killed the spontaneous, joyful, carefree version of myself and only time will tell whether these traits return in full.”
Judge Paul Thomas told al-Turkey: "You took full advantage of the situation, putting your own sexual needs before any consideration of the impact upon her."
The judge added: “I fully expect that you will be deported from this country immediately upon your release."
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:46 GMTIraqi Asylum Seeker Jailed After UK CCTV Operator Spots Him Raping Unconscious Woman on Seafront
15:36 GMTPentagon Contract Seeks Alternate GPS Using Low Earth Orbit Satellites
15:27 GMTRuckus Over AUKUS
15:26 GMTUS Regulator Approves Creation of Nuclear Dump in Texas Despite Opposition From Local Authorities
15:23 GMTRussian Gov't Allocates $60Mln to Produce Soyuz Spacecraft for Tourist Flights
15:17 GMTSyrian Kurdish Leader Discussed Turkish Attacks During Moscow Visit, SDC Says
15:07 GMTEU Commission Chief Announces Launch of Competitor to China’s Belt and Road
14:51 GMTEU Not Informed About New US, UK & Australia Alliance, Plans ‘to Assess Implications’
14:48 GMT'BJP's Politics Behind 96% Jump in Communal Riots in India', Says Opposition Congress
14:46 GMT‘No Friend of China’: As Raab Exits Stage Left, What Will UK Foreign Policy Look Like Under Truss?
14:34 GMTSouth African Child Maintenance Payments Delayed by Ransomware Attack
14:34 GMTEuropean Gas Futures Fall Below $750 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
14:29 GMTIs the Age of the Car Over as Politicians Around Europe Declare War on the Motorist?
14:29 GMTMessage for India? AUKUS Announcement Sparks Debate About Relevance of Quad, Reliability of US
14:15 GMTBlack Market Business for Foreign Visas Skyrockets in Afghanistan, Reports Say
13:29 GMTSequoia National Park in California Closes Due to Massive Wildfire, Administration Says
13:28 GMTRussia Threatens to Take Measures Against US Over Interference in Elections, Foreign Ministry Says
13:28 GMTCricketer Virat Kohli Confirms He Will Step Down as India's T20I Captain After ICC T20 World Cup
13:22 GMTShell Touts Plans for One of Europe's Largest Biofuel Plants
13:16 GMTWomen's Average Salary in Saudi Arabia Has Exceeded That of Men for the First Time, Report Says