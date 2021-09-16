Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Capitol Fence Being Set Up to Fortify Area Ahead of 18 September Rally

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210916/i-cant-speak-to-validity-pentagon-spokesman-elusive-over-milleys-alleged-secret-calls-to-china-1089122582.html
'I Can't Speak to Validity': Pentagon Spokesman Elusive Over Milley's Alleged Secret Calls to China
'I Can't Speak to Validity': Pentagon Spokesman Elusive Over Milley's Alleged Secret Calls to China
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden said he has "complete confidence" in top US general Mike Milley who is now under fire over reports he may have overstepped... 16.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-16T10:42+0000
2021-09-16T10:42+0000
joe biden
donald trump
us
china
john kirby
interview
pentagon
mark milley
call
authority
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089120576_0:28:3071:1755_1920x0_80_0_0_d24898ab46e177109832b3fda2efd657.jpg
The US Department of Defence (DoD) has refused to confirm or reject claims from a new book asserting that General Mike Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, usurped the chain of command under former President Donald Trump.The upcoming book by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa reportedly claims that Milley, who allegedly thought then-US President Trump was suffering a mental decline, called his Chinese counterpart Li Zuocheng in late 2020 and early 2021 in a bid to prevent a possible military conflict with China.Excerpts from the book titled "Peril" were first revealed by The Washington Post ahead of its release slated for 21 September.Referring to the book's allegations in an interview with Fox News anchor Jennifer Griffin, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said that he "can't speak to the validity" of the claims and that he sees "nothing" in what he has read that "would cause any concern".The Pentagon spokesman also declined to elaborate on the details regarding the book's claims that Milley secretly told the Chinese military that he would warn them if Trump orders a strike against Beijing."All I've seen is the same reporting that you've seen Jen. I can't speak to the specifics of the conversation", Kirby said.Kirby made it clear that he was "certainly not going to sign us up to releasing transcripts of [Milley-Li] conversations that occurred before we took office", adding, "I just can't do that".Ex-Acting Pentagon Chief Calls for Milley's Resignation The remarks came after former acting Secretary of Defence Christopher Miller called the book's allegations a "disgraceful and unprecedented act of insubordination", urging Milley to step down "immediately".The general's spokesperson Dave Butler has tried to defend Milley, insisting in a statement that his contacts with Beijing were consistent with his duties."These conversations remain vital to improving mutual understanding of US national security interests, reducing tensions, providing clarity, and avoiding unintended consequences or conflict. His [Milley's] calls with the Chinese and others in October and January were in keeping with these duties and responsibilities conveying reassurance in order to maintain strategic stability", Butler said.According to the statement, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff "regularly communicates" with defence heads across the world, "including with Russia and China".
https://sputniknews.com/20210914/us-gen-milley-reassured-china-twice-in-trumps-last-days-potus-wouldnt-attack-woodward-book-says-1089078540.html
us
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089120576_22:0:2753:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3e2397e88ec28ee66178f4d9ad7d3765.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, donald trump, us, china, john kirby, interview, pentagon, mark milley, call, authority

'I Can't Speak to Validity': Pentagon Spokesman Elusive Over Milley's Alleged Secret Calls to China

10:42 GMT 16.09.2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEINU.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley discusses the end of the military mission in Afghanistan during a news conference at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., September 1, 2021
U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley discusses the end of the military mission in Afghanistan during a news conference at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., September 1, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden said he has "complete confidence" in top US general Mike Milley who is now under fire over reports he may have overstepped his authority during Donald Trump's presidency.
The US Department of Defence (DoD) has refused to confirm or reject claims from a new book asserting that General Mike Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, usurped the chain of command under former President Donald Trump.
© REUTERS / JIM YOUNG U.S. President Donald Trump and Gen. Mark Milley, Chief of Staff of the United States Army, speak at the 119th Army-Navy football game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. December 8, 2018
 U.S. President Donald Trump and Gen. Mark Milley, Chief of Staff of the United States Army, speak at the 119th Army-Navy football game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. December 8, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
U.S. President Donald Trump and Gen. Mark Milley, Chief of Staff of the United States Army, speak at the 119th Army-Navy football game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. December 8, 2018
© REUTERS / JIM YOUNG
The upcoming book by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa reportedly claims that Milley, who allegedly thought then-US President Trump was suffering a mental decline, called his Chinese counterpart Li Zuocheng in late 2020 and early 2021 in a bid to prevent a possible military conflict with China.
Excerpts from the book titled "Peril" were first revealed by The Washington Post ahead of its release slated for 21 September.
Referring to the book's allegations in an interview with Fox News anchor Jennifer Griffin, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said that he "can't speak to the validity" of the claims and that he sees "nothing" in what he has read that "would cause any concern".

"It is completely appropriate for the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff as the senior military adviser to both the secretary and the president to want to see those protocols reviewed on whatever frequent basis he wants to do that", Kirby said.

The Pentagon spokesman also declined to elaborate on the details regarding the book's claims that Milley secretly told the Chinese military that he would warn them if Trump orders a strike against Beijing.
"All I've seen is the same reporting that you've seen Jen. I can't speak to the specifics of the conversation", Kirby said.

When asked by another reporter after the interview as to why he was not fully denying such a "serious allegation", the DoD spokesman said: "It's not that I'm not denying it, I'm going to refuse to speak to specific anecdotes that are in this book, I'm in no position to do that".

Kirby made it clear that he was "certainly not going to sign us up to releasing transcripts of [Milley-Li] conversations that occurred before we took office", adding, "I just can't do that".

Ex-Acting Pentagon Chief Calls for Milley's Resignation

The remarks came after former acting Secretary of Defence Christopher Miller called the book's allegations a "disgraceful and unprecedented act of insubordination", urging Milley to step down "immediately".

Former US President Donald Trump, for his part, argued that if the reports are confirmed, Milley's alleged actions may be seen as "treason".

The general's spokesperson Dave Butler has tried to defend Milley, insisting in a statement that his contacts with Beijing were consistent with his duties.
A US Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is test-fired from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California toward a missile range in Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands, 4,200 miles away, on February 23, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2021
US Gen. Milley Reassured China Twice in Trump’s Last Days POTUS Wouldn’t Attack, Woodward Book Says
14 September, 20:48 GMT
"These conversations remain vital to improving mutual understanding of US national security interests, reducing tensions, providing clarity, and avoiding unintended consequences or conflict. His [Milley's] calls with the Chinese and others in October and January were in keeping with these duties and responsibilities conveying reassurance in order to maintain strategic stability", Butler said.
According to the statement, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff "regularly communicates" with defence heads across the world, "including with Russia and China".
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:26 GMTFrance May Demand Compensation From Australia for Submarine Deal Breach, Defence Minister Says
11:22 GMTKremlin Regrets European Parliament's Russia Report
11:08 GMTRussia Uses 'Best Suited' Internet Regulation, Kremlin Says
11:07 GMTFans Slam Michael Owen After England Legend Claims 'PSG Were Better Off Without Lionel Messi'
10:47 GMT'Cringe and Embarrassment': Australian Defence Minister Mocked for Not Knowing How to Do Elbow Bump
10:45 GMTApple, Google's Actions Considered Interference in Russia's Affairs, Senior Lawmaker Says
10:42 GMT'I Can't Speak to Validity': Pentagon Spokesman Elusive Over Milley's Alleged Secret Calls to China
10:41 GMTTaliban Bans Women From Entering Ministry of Women Affairs, Employee Says
10:33 GMTCapitol Fence Being Set Up to Fortify Area Ahead of 18 September Rally
10:30 GMTUK Defence Sec. Fires Back at China's AUKUS Accusations of 'Cold War Mentality'
09:55 GMTAUKUS Not Intended to Be Adversarial to Other Countries, UK PM Johnson Says
09:19 GMTRed Bull Boss Slams Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes for Faking His Injuries After Italian GP Crash
09:10 GMTAs Toll of South Africa Unrest Exceeds BLM Riots' Damage, Activist Says Instigators Will Walk Free
09:07 GMTPolice in Spain Evacuate Parts of Downtown Oviedo Over Bomb Threat
08:48 GMTWoman Who Threatened to Kill VP Kamala Harris Because She is 'Not Actually Black' Pleads Guilty
08:34 GMTNorth Korea Touts Its Railway-Borne Missile System to Deal 'Harsh Blow to Threat-Posing Forces'
08:11 GMTChina Accuses US of Intensifying Arms Race by Creating AUKUS
07:55 GMT'Stab in the Back': Ex-French Official Blasts New Trilateral Defence Deal Between US, UK & Australia
07:38 GMTTaliban Seeks to Build Good Relations With World Through Diplomacy, Spokesman Says
07:34 GMTPalestinians Welcome Egypt's Mediation Between Israel & Palestinians But Will It Yield Results?