https://sputniknews.com/20210916/french-fm-angry-with-australias-decision-to-terminate-submarine-contract-expects-explanations-1089118431.html
French FM 'Angry' With Australia's Decision to Terminate Submarine Contract, Expects Explanations
French FM 'Angry' With Australia's Decision to Terminate Submarine Contract, Expects Explanations
The French Foreign Ministry has described Australia's withdrawal from the agreement with the Naval Group as a deplorable move that is not in line with the...
2021-09-16T06:46+0000
2021-09-16T06:46+0000
2021-09-16T06:52+0000
france
French FM 'Angry' With Australia's Decision to Terminate Submarine Contract, Expects Explanations
06:46 GMT 16.09.2021 (Updated: 06:52 GMT 16.09.2021)
Being updated
The French Foreign Ministry has described Australia's withdrawal from the agreement with the Naval Group as a deplorable move that is not in line with the spirit of Franco-Australian cooperation.