Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210916/fourth-or-fifth-covid-19-wave-likely-danish-strategists-warn-1089118959.html
Fourth or Fifth COVID-19 Wave 'Likely', Danish Strategists Warn
Fourth or Fifth COVID-19 Wave 'Likely', Danish Strategists Warn
Despite Denmark recently becoming the first European country to ditch all coronavirus restrictions and declaring the pandemic "under control", citing a high... 16.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-16T07:24+0000
2021-09-16T07:24+0000
denmark
news
europe
coronavirus
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/1d/1083264831_0:355:2383:1695_1920x0_80_0_0_1756d8e22179baca0b180f1aab8a9ed8.jpg
In spite of Denmark's recent reopening, the country's new COVID-19 strategy has been marked by uncertainty, as a fourth and even fifth wave of the disease has been deemed "likely".A recent report by a panel of Danish government experts and medical professionals titled "Everyday life with increased preparedness" has advised the government to stay put and be ready to reintroduce drastic measures against COVID-19, should the situation deteriorate.The 80-point report recommended a two-pronged contingency strategy. One aspect is the so-called "basic level of COVID management", which balances between considerations of epidemic control, society, economy, well-being, public health, and freedom. The other aspect is about having a contingency plan that "supports a rapid escalation of efforts, in case the epidemic shifts to a more critical stage" amid "worrying virus variants that are emerging".Furthermore, Iversen warned of a growing pressure on hospitals this autumn, due to a weaker general immunity in the population as a result of lockdowns, which means that people appear to be more susceptible to respiratory infections."When we enter the dark and cold time, we start to stay indoors more, and then respiratory infections have a better opportunity to spread", Iversen pointed out, warning of a potentially serious flu epidemic.Last week, Denmark scrapped all coronavirus restrictions and declared the COVID-19 pandemic "under control", becoming the first European country to do so. More than 80 percent of Danes above the age of 12 are fully vaccinated.To date, the Scandinavian country has seen over 353,000 COVID-19 cases, with more than 2,600 deaths.
https://sputniknews.com/20210809/denmark-iceland-say-vaccination-has-not-led-to-herd-immunity-1083560293.html
denmark
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/1d/1083264831_0:131:2383:1918_1920x0_80_0_0_bd2f5839af923079a0c7f0766713beca.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
denmark, news, europe, coronavirus, covid-19

Fourth or Fifth COVID-19 Wave 'Likely', Danish Strategists Warn

07:24 GMT 16.09.2021
© REUTERS / NIH/HandoutColorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (red) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland
Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (red) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
© REUTERS / NIH/Handout
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
Despite Denmark recently becoming the first European country to ditch all coronavirus restrictions and declaring the pandemic "under control", citing a high vaccination level, the nation's strategists recommend that the government prepare contingency measures amid "worrying virus variants".
In spite of Denmark's recent reopening, the country's new COVID-19 strategy has been marked by uncertainty, as a fourth and even fifth wave of the disease has been deemed "likely".
A recent report by a panel of Danish government experts and medical professionals titled "Everyday life with increased preparedness" has advised the government to stay put and be ready to reintroduce drastic measures against COVID-19, should the situation deteriorate.

"We are in a good situation right now, but we cannot say that it is finally over. There is still a risk of new mutations, and the global rollout of vaccines has long prospects", Torben Andersen, the chairman of the expert group, said as quoted by Danish Radio.

The 80-point report recommended a two-pronged contingency strategy. One aspect is the so-called "basic level of COVID management", which balances between considerations of epidemic control, society, economy, well-being, public health, and freedom. The other aspect is about having a contingency plan that "supports a rapid escalation of efforts, in case the epidemic shifts to a more critical stage" amid "worrying virus variants that are emerging".

"It is likely that we will see a fourth or fifth wave of corona because it runs out there globally", Astrid Iversen, professor of virology and immunology at the University of Oxford and one of the members of the expert panel, said.

Furthermore, Iversen warned of a growing pressure on hospitals this autumn, due to a weaker general immunity in the population as a result of lockdowns, which means that people appear to be more susceptible to respiratory infections.
"When we enter the dark and cold time, we start to stay indoors more, and then respiratory infections have a better opportunity to spread", Iversen pointed out, warning of a potentially serious flu epidemic.
People queue outside the vaccination center in Oksnehallen in Copenhagen, Denmark, on April 12, 2021, during the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.08.2021
'Not Realistic': Denmark, Iceland Say Vaccination Has Not Led to Herd Immunity
9 August, 05:12 GMT
Last week, Denmark scrapped all coronavirus restrictions and declared the COVID-19 pandemic "under control", becoming the first European country to do so. More than 80 percent of Danes above the age of 12 are fully vaccinated.
To date, the Scandinavian country has seen over 353,000 COVID-19 cases, with more than 2,600 deaths.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:11 GMTAUKUS Treaty Undermines Regional Stability, Chinese Foreign Ministry Says
07:55 GMT'Stab in the Back': Ex-French Official Blasts New Trilateral Defence Deal Between US, UK & Australia
07:38 GMTTaliban Seeks to Build Good Relations With World Through Diplomacy, Spokesman Says
07:34 GMTPalestinians Welcome Egypt's Mediation Between Israel & Palestinians But Will It Yield Results?
07:24 GMTFourth or Fifth COVID-19 Wave 'Likely', Danish Strategists Warn
07:00 GMTLive Updates: CSTO Leaders Sign Deal on Creation of Military Police and Military Prosecution
06:46 GMTFrench FM 'Angry' With Australia's Decision to Terminate Submarine Contract, Expects Explanations
06:37 GMTPutin Says He'll Self-Isolate for Several Days as 'Several Dozen' Around Him Have Contracted COVID
06:31 GMTSimultaneous Presence in Space Surges to Historic Maximum of 14 People
06:31 GMTS. Korea Plans to Launch Solid-Propellant Space Launch Vehicle in 2024, Defence Ministry Says
06:06 GMT'Not a Dating Central': Denmark to Bar Life Sentence Prisoners From Online Courtship
05:55 GMTSwedish Gay Priest Refuses to Wed Straight Couples
05:44 GMTLive Updates: UN Representative Meets With Taliban Intel Chief to Discuss Safety of UN Staffers
05:35 GMT'That Fella Down Under': Biden Fails to Say Australian PM's Name Amid Key AUKUS Speech
04:36 GMTSouth Korean President Asks China for Assistance in Returning N. Korea to Dialogue
04:30 GMTUAE Crown Prince to Visit UK, Reports Suggest
04:30 GMTBattle Royal: Adorable Shiba Inu and Golden Retriever Puppies Have Sweetest Play Fight
04:22 GMTLive Updates: India's Total COVID-19 Cases Rises to 33.35 Mln, Death Toll Stands at 443,928
04:20 GMTJapanese Parliament May Convene to Elect New Prime Minister on 4 October
04:08 GMTMorrison Touts Tomahawk Missile Procurement, Says Nuclear Subs Will Be 'in the Water' in 10 Years