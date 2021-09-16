https://sputniknews.com/20210916/fans-slam-michael-owen-after-england-legend-claims-psg-were-better-off-without-lionel-messi--1089120883.html

Fans Slam Michael Owen After England Legend Claims 'PSG Were Better Off Without Lionel Messi'

Fans Slam Michael Owen After England Legend Claims 'PSG Were Better Off Without Lionel Messi'

Lionel Messi was a one-club wonder for 21 years as he joined Catalan giants Barcelona as a 13-year-old way back in 2000. But his desire to end his career with... 16.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-16T11:07+0000

2021-09-16T11:07+0000

2021-09-16T11:07+0000

champions league

football

football

sport

barcelona

lionel messi

fans

sport

football

sport

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089124009_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_675fe077acf36a7fe1b53ee65191623a.jpg

Former Liverpool and Manchester United icon Michael Owen has been brutally trolled by six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi's supporters after the England legend claimed that PSG has become a weaker team since the former Barcelona superstar joined it.While some fans of the Argentine labelled him as the "worst analyst in football history", others called him a "clueless man". A few Messi admirers dubbed him as "dumb", with one social media user declaring his remarks as one of the "top 10,000 stupid things Michael Owen has said".Owen's comments came after the ex-Barcelona talisman failed to score in his Champions League debut for the French side on Wednesday night."But three together makes it weaker for me and I don't really understand why they're one of the favourites for it (the Champions League). I think the English teams (Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Man United) are far, far superior", he added."I almost feel as though the signing of the likes of Donnarumma and Sergio Ramos gives them more of a chance of winning it (the Champions League) than the signing of someone like Messi", he concluded.However, Owen was not the only man who was disappointed with the performance of the Ligue 1 side, especially with their world famous front three of Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe.Owen's former England teammate Rio Ferdinand accused them of not working as a unit and not making enough effort on the field."I just believe that Messi coming here, Mbappe will be saying 'I've got to show Messi what I'm about'. Neymar, when he played at Barcelona with Messi, was a phenomenal runner off the ball".Ferdinand even claimed that if Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe come together to form a lethal trio, it will be nearly impossible to beat PSG before putting a massive question mark on that happening."You'd like to think that can come back into their games. If it does, it's going to be difficult for everybody else. That's a big if", he opined.Owen and Ferdinand's criticism of Messi and his men didn't come out of the blue. The duo blasted PSG's biggest stars because the trident nicknamed "MNM" (Messi, Neymar, Mbappe) couldn't impress them with their play in Belgium. What was all the more shocking was that none of them scored a goal in the Champions League clash.In the end, it turned out to be a miserable Wednesday for the Parisians as they finished the game with an unexpected 1-1 draw.

barcelona

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Pawan Atri https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

champions league, football, football, sport, barcelona, lionel messi, fans, sport, football, sport, football fans, fc barcelona, supporters, psg, fans, neymar, paris saint-germain (psg), football club, football, football team, football legend, champions league, michael owen, football star, kylian mbappe, champions league, lionel messi, football pitch, club, uefa champions league