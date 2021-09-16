Registration was successful!
LIVE: Capitol Fence Being Set Up to Fortify Area Ahead of 18 September Rally

Fans Slam Michael Owen After England Legend Claims 'PSG Were Better Off Without Lionel Messi'
Lionel Messi was a one-club wonder for 21 years as he joined Catalan giants Barcelona as a 13-year-old way back in 2000. But his desire to end his career with...
Former Liverpool and Manchester United icon Michael Owen has been brutally trolled by six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi's supporters after the England legend claimed that PSG has become a weaker team since the former Barcelona superstar joined it.While some fans of the Argentine labelled him as the "worst analyst in football history", others called him a "clueless man". A few Messi admirers dubbed him as "dumb", with one social media user declaring his remarks as one of the "top 10,000 stupid things Michael Owen has said".Owen's comments came after the ex-Barcelona talisman failed to score in his Champions League debut for the French side on Wednesday night."But three together makes it weaker for me and I don't really understand why they're one of the favourites for it (the Champions League). I think the English teams (Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Man United) are far, far superior", he added."I almost feel as though the signing of the likes of Donnarumma and Sergio Ramos gives them more of a chance of winning it (the Champions League) than the signing of someone like Messi", he concluded.However, Owen was not the only man who was disappointed with the performance of the Ligue 1 side, especially with their world famous front three of Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe.Owen's former England teammate Rio Ferdinand accused them of not working as a unit and not making enough effort on the field."I just believe that Messi coming here, Mbappe will be saying 'I've got to show Messi what I'm about'. Neymar, when he played at Barcelona with Messi, was a phenomenal runner off the ball".Ferdinand even claimed that if Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe come together to form a lethal trio, it will be nearly impossible to beat PSG before putting a massive question mark on that happening."You'd like to think that can come back into their games. If it does, it's going to be difficult for everybody else. That's a big if", he opined.Owen and Ferdinand's criticism of Messi and his men didn't come out of the blue. The duo blasted PSG's biggest stars because the trident nicknamed "MNM" (Messi, Neymar, Mbappe) couldn't impress them with their play in Belgium. What was all the more shocking was that none of them scored a goal in the Champions League clash.In the end, it turned out to be a miserable Wednesday for the Parisians as they finished the game with an unexpected 1-1 draw.
Fans Slam Michael Owen After England Legend Claims 'PSG Were Better Off Without Lionel Messi'

11:07 GMT 16.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / ANTHONY DEVLINFormer England football player Michael Owen arrives at Anfield for the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Swansea City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on January 21, 2017
Former England football player Michael Owen arrives at Anfield for the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Swansea City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on January 21, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / ANTHONY DEVLIN
Pawan Atri
Pawan Atri
Lionel Messi was a one-club wonder for 21 years as he joined Catalan giants Barcelona as a 13-year-old way back in 2000. But his desire to end his career with the Spaniards ended abruptly in August, when Barca announced that they could no longer afford him. Subsequently, the 34-year-old superstar joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).
Former Liverpool and Manchester United icon Michael Owen has been brutally trolled by six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi's supporters after the England legend claimed that PSG has become a weaker team since the former Barcelona superstar joined it.
While some fans of the Argentine labelled him as the "worst analyst in football history", others called him a "clueless man". A few Messi admirers dubbed him as "dumb", with one social media user declaring his remarks as one of the "top 10,000 stupid things Michael Owen has said".
Owen's comments came after the ex-Barcelona talisman failed to score in his Champions League debut for the French side on Wednesday night.

"As much as we drool over them, this PSG team with those forwards, they're all phenomenal players in their own right", Owen told British media after PSG drew 1-1 against Belgium's Brugge at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

"But three together makes it weaker for me and I don't really understand why they're one of the favourites for it (the Champions League). I think the English teams (Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Man United) are far, far superior", he added.
"I almost feel as though the signing of the likes of Donnarumma and Sergio Ramos gives them more of a chance of winning it (the Champions League) than the signing of someone like Messi", he concluded.
However, Owen was not the only man who was disappointed with the performance of the Ligue 1 side, especially with their world famous front three of Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe.
Owen's former England teammate Rio Ferdinand accused them of not working as a unit and not making enough effort on the field.

"We've seen it from PSG. There have been too many occasions when they haven't worked hard enough. We watched them at Anfield, they were walking about. That's the problem", Ferdinand said.

"I just believe that Messi coming here, Mbappe will be saying 'I've got to show Messi what I'm about'. Neymar, when he played at Barcelona with Messi, was a phenomenal runner off the ball".
Ferdinand even claimed that if Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe come together to form a lethal trio, it will be nearly impossible to beat PSG before putting a massive question mark on that happening.
"You'd like to think that can come back into their games. If it does, it's going to be difficult for everybody else. That's a big if", he opined.
Owen and Ferdinand's criticism of Messi and his men didn't come out of the blue. The duo blasted PSG's biggest stars because the trident nicknamed "MNM" (Messi, Neymar, Mbappe) couldn't impress them with their play in Belgium. What was all the more shocking was that none of them scored a goal in the Champions League clash.
In the end, it turned out to be a miserable Wednesday for the Parisians as they finished the game with an unexpected 1-1 draw.
