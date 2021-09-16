Registration was successful!
European Gas Futures Fall Below $750 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
2021-09-16T14:34+0000
2021-09-16T14:34+0000
2021-09-16T14:53+0000
europe, gas, prices
European Gas Futures Fall Below $750 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters 14:34 GMT 16.09.2021 (Updated: 14:53 GMT 16.09.2021)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas futures on the European market fell by 13% on Thursday and reached below $750 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to Ice Futures trading data.
October gas futures for Dutch TTF, the most liquid European hub, fell to $747 per 1,000 cubic meters as of 14:07 GMT.
The drop came after the prices spiked earlier this week,
reaching a new all-time high
on Wednesday - over $950 per 1,000 cubic metres.
The growth was caused by supply lags, as Europe reported its gas storage capacity was only at around 70 percent last week - which is 15 percent less than the five-year average.
Europe
has not witnessed this level of prices since 2018
when extremely cold weather prompted spot price charts to reach $943.